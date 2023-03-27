Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
March 8
• At approximately 11:29 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado K250 driven by Taylor Rae Raymer, 21, of Shell Rock, was driving on Mulligan Circle when it struck a parked enclosed trailer. The trailer sustained minor damage. Officers searched the area for further damage, as the Silverado was reported to have driven through private yards as well as through the golf course. Officers located a newly damaged light pole at the intersection of Augusta Lane and St. Andrews Place. Raymer left the scene, but was located by officers shortly after and was arrested and charged with OWI first offense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and was cited for failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident- property damage.
March 9
• A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Reece Paul William Jo Reams, 26, of Nashua, was westbound on Hwy 218 when he went to pass a semi and lost control of his vehicle due to road conditions and ended up coming to rest in the north ditch.
March 10
• A 2011 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Patrick Timothy Kelly, 62, of Cedar Falls, struck a deer.
March 11
• A 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Amanda Marie Rusk, 38, of Denver, was southbound in the 2700 block of Joplin Ave. when it struck a deer in the roadway, causing significant damage to the front passenger bumper.
March 13
• A 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by Amy Lee Bruns, 39, of Tripoli, struck a deer.
March 15
• At approximately 1:37 p.m., Waverly police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Bremer for an assault. Subsequent to investigation, one juvenile from Bremwood was taken to the Bremer County Jail for assault causing bodily injury. This individual will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• Waverly officers arrested a juvenile employee from Walmart following an investigation of theft.
• At approximately 7:38 p.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop which led into the Casey’s south parking lot. During an investigation of narcotics, Waverly officers had to go hands on with the driver. No injuries were reported. Samantha Andrea Elizabeth Ledesma, 29, of Waverly, was transported to the Bremer County jail and held on charges.
March 17
• At approximately 12:30 a.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Second Avenue SW.
• Subsequent to investigation, Derrick Smith, 24, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• At approximately 11:03 p.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of 35th Street NW. Subsequent to investigation, Kelsey Palsic, 30, of Osage, was arrested and charged with one count of operating while intoxicated second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
March 18
• A 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was parked legally in the 400 block of West Bremer Ave. between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Santa Fe Sport owner discovered his passenger mirror broken off and a dent in the passenger side of the vehicle. A tire was located on the sidewalk approximately 30 feet west of the vehicle. It appears the tire fell off a moving vehicle and rolled until it bounced, hitting the side of the Santa Fe Sport and causing damage. The owner of the tire is unknown at this time.
• At approximately 12:45 a.m., officers were called to The Wooden Foot at 98 E Bremer for a report of a fight. Kyler Gage Romero, 20, of Waverly, was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of assault.
• At approximately 12:36 a.m., Waverly officers responded to the 90 block of East Bremer Avenue for a report of a fight. While investigating, officers came in contact with the subject, Juan Diaz Jr, 22, of Estherville. Subsequent to investigation, Diaz was arrested and charged with one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
March 19
• Waverly police officers took a report of a theft. This incident is currently under investigation.
March 20
• A 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Austin Lawrence Schares, 22, of Sumner, struck a deer.
March 21
• Waverly officers took a report of a theft.
March 22
• A 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by Steven Wayne Janssen, 67, of Plainfield, was stopped at the stop sign at Second Ave. and Main St. Janssen proceeded into the intersection to turn left and did not see that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kristi Ann Kleinschmidt, 54, of Plainfield, was making a left hand turn onto Second Ave. Janssen struck the Cherokee causing damage to both vehicles. Janssen was cited.
• A 2015 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Rachel Lynnette Schneider, 43, of Nashua, struck a deer.
