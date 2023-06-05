Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
May 14
• At 12:56 a.m., Waverly police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 blk of Fifth Street NW. Subsequent to investigation, Jacob Gregory Mcbride, 22, of Mason City, was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Mcbride was taken to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked and released with a court date.
May 17
• Waverly police took a report of criminal mischief at Waverly Senior Homes at 320 15th St NW.
• A 2009 Ford Focus driven by Garald Matthew Pint, 76, of Elk Run Heights, struck a deer.
May 18
• A 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe was legally parked in the 400 block of Fourth Street NW. A 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by David James Brookman, 34, of Waterloo, was traveling northbound on Fourth Street NW. Brookman moved to the right to avoid an oncoming vehicle and struck the Tahoe with his mirror, hitting the Tahoe’s mirror. Brookman left the scene, but called in and reported the accident.
• A 2019 Kia Stinger driven by Ashlea Kay Jones, 33, of Fairbank, was northbound when the driver crossed over the southbound lanes of traffic and entered into the west ditch. Jones then went into a field and struck a waterway causing damage to the vehicle. Jones was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital due to a complaint of minor pain.
May 19
• At approximately 4:17 p.m., Waverly officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fourth Street SW for a report of a multiple vehicle collision. There were four vehicles involved, and two drivers reporting possible injuries. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Cheryl Ann Stevenson, 59, of Waverly, a 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by Amanda Ruth Shreve, 41, of Waverly, and a 2017 Mazda 6 Touring driven by Joe Jerald Volker, 41, of Dike, were stopped in traffic at a red light. A 2016 Mazda CX-9 Grand Tour driven by Michael Ray Watkins, 71, of Waterloo approached the rear of Volker’s vehicle, and stated traffic had stopped abruptly. Stevenson struck the rear of Shreve’s vehicle, causing it to be pushed forward. Shreve then struck the rear of Volker’s vehicle, causing it to be pushed forward. Volker then struck the rear of Watkins’ vehicle. All four vehicles sustained damage. Watkins had front airbag deployment and was towed from the scene by Dale’s Towing. Shreve complained of head pain, but refused emergency medical services. Stevenson was transported to the Waverly Health Center Emergency Department for minor injuries. Stevenson was cited for following too closely.
• Waverly Police arrested Ashley Theresa Cashmir Jennings, 24, of Bettendorf, for driving while license is barred.
May 20
• At 11:23 p.m. Waverly officers were dispatched to a disturbance. Subsequent to investigation, Andrew Shane Utsler, 35, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury. Utsler was taken to the Bremer County Jail where he was held for the magistrate.
• At approximately 2:36 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Plate 769WBA for failure to dim in the Kwik Star parking lot at 2501 Fourth St SW. Nikita Nmn Thomas, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for OWI second offense and DWLR.
• Waverly officers took a report of vandalism in the 500 block of First Avenue NE. This incident is currently under investigation.
• A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Kristin Jean Hicok, 31, of Plainfield, struck a pheasant.
May 21
• A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT driven by David Alan Meyer, 60, of Charles City, turned left onto 10th Avenue SW from Fourth Street SW. Meyer did not see a 2016 Cadillac ATS driven by Abbi Layne Grapp, 30, of Waterloo, coming and struck the side of the ATS.
• At approximately 2:01 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Plate DL533 for speed, an equipment violation, and suspected drunk driving. Kevin Lee Buss, 45, of Geneseo, Illinois, was arrested for OWI first offense.
• A 2015 Kia Sportage driven by Sarah Katrina Bolte, 46, of Sumner, was westbound on Hwy 3 and struck a deer in the roadway.
• A 1999 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Nathan Lloyd Ensign, 46, of Charles City, was traveling west on Hwy 93 near the intersection of Navaho Avenue. A deer entered the roadway and Ensign attempted to brake for the deer. The Yamaha locked up both front and rear tires causing the motorcycle to lose traction. Ensign lost control resulting in both occupants being dumped off the motorcycle.
May 22
• A 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a juvenile was traveling east through the intersection of Heritage Way and 10th Avenue SW. Evan Michael Roberts, 18, of Storm Lake, driving a 2011 Chrysler 200, did not see the Traverse and pulled out in front of her causing a collision while trying to cross the intersection going south on 10th Avenue SW. Roberts was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.
• The Waverly Police Department was called to Bremwood for an assault. A juvenile was charged with assault.
• The Waverly Police Department arrested Evan Michael Roberts, 18, of Storm Lake, for operating while intoxicated.
May 23
• At approximately 1:21 a.m. Waverly police officers responded to a call of an assault. The case is currently under investigation.
• At approximately 11:19 p.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
• Subsequent to the stop Zachary Neal Moser was arrested and charged with interference with official acts, providing false identification information, driving while barred, registration violation, failure to provide proof of financial liability and an existing Bremer County warrant for a probation violation.
• A 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Josha Smith Gage, 33, of New Hampton, struck a deer.
May 24
• Scooters Coffee reported a phone scam.
• A 2012 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a juvenile struck a deer.
May 25
• A 2014 Buick Encore driven by Meghan Alice Hicks, 22, of Saint Stephen, Minnesota, was traveling eastbound on West Bremer Avenue. Hicks stopped for traffic in the 400 block. A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS driven by Victoria Lee Gipple, 23, of Charles City, was also eastbound on West Bremer Avenue. Gipple was looking at a vehicle in a parking lot and did not see Hicks stopped in traffic. Gipple struck the rear of Hicks’ Encore causing damage to both vehicles. Gipple was issued a citation for following too closely.
May 26
• Christopher Michael Winters, 38, of Waverly, was arrested for assault third offense and obstruction of emergency communications.
• A 2006 Kia Spectra driven by William Blake Billington, 37, of Clarksville, was eastbound on C33 when he saw multiple buffalo in the roadway. Billington swerved to miss the buffalo and went off the road, hit one of the buffalo, and then struck a barbed wire fence. The Spectra sustained minimal damage and was driven away from the scene. There was minor damage to the fence and unknown damage to the buffalo.
• A 2006 Honda Accord driven by John Eric Thomas Wardell, 48, of Dike, was traveling southbound on Highway 218 when he fell asleep at the wheel and went into the ditch. The Accord went airborne when it crossed over a turn around. The Accord came to rest in the median a short distance later.
May 27
• At approximately 12:40 a.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of 29th Avenue SW. Subsequent to investigation, Bryan Okeif Turner, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested and charged with one count driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count possession of controlled substance-marijuana third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• Waverly police officers took a report of an individual who had stolen from Dollar Tree and was previously trespassed. Jennifer Endelman was issued a citation for trespassing and was booked and released on theft fifth at the Bremer County Jail.
• At 1:49 a.m. the Red Fox bar was entered after hours and alcohol was stolen. Subsequent to investigation, John R. McNamara, 49, of Plainfield, Illinois, and Audrey L. McNamara, 49, of Plainfield, Illinois, were arrested for theft.
• At approximately 5:40 p.m., Waverly officers responded to the Bremwood campus for a report of a client assaulting staff.
• A 2018 Subaru Legacy driven by Emma Rose Thurm, 18, of Waverly, struck a deer.
• A 2007 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Cindi Sue Zelle, 61, of Waverly, struck a deer.
May 28
• At approximately 1:21 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa plate JBF285 for speeding. Brady Nicholas Studer, 35, of Waverly, was arrested for OWI third offense.
• A search warrant was completed on a room at the Red Fox, Montori D King, 22, of Plainfield, Illinois, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
May 29
• Waverly police took a report of a theft from a residence. Upon further investigation one juvenile was arrested and charged with burglary third degree.
• A 1995 Ford F250 driven by a juvenile was northbound on Killdeer Avenue. The juvenile was texting while driving, dropped off of the roadway, over corrected, entered the west ditch and rolled.
May 30
• A 2013 Frieghtliner truck driven by Dennis Wallace Franzen, 66, of Plainfield, was traveling south in the 1600 block of Midway Ave and began a right hand (west) turn into the private drive of 1618 Midway Ave with its turn signal activated. A 2004 Ford F15 driven by Dalton Eugene Upton, 25, of West Union, was traveling south in the 1600 block of Midway Ave behind Franzen. Upton was unable to see the Freightliner and that its turn signal and brake lights were activated due to a large amount of dust from the gravel road. Upton rear-ended Franzen. The Freightliner sustained minimal damage.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.