Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
May 7
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a theft. Subsequently Tereasa Lynn Hovenga, 55, of Clarksville, and Aaron Michael Hovenga, 35, of Shell Rock, were charged with fifth degree theft.
May 9
• The park sign for Pelikan Park was reported as stolen and the incident is under investigation.
• Waverly officers took a report of fraud. This case is currently under investigation.
May 10
• Waverly officers cited underage females for possession of alcohol at the city park.
May 11
• Waverly Officers responded to the 1900 Block of Heritage Way for a disturbance. Subsequent to investigation, Jonathan Sickler Vieira, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested and charged with one count abuse assault- impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, a Class D felony and one count child endangerment substantial risk, an aggravated misdemeanor.
May 12
• At approximately 2:23 p.m., the Waverly Police Department attempted to issue an order to remove a dangerous animal at 618 Third St. NW. The officers detected an odor consistent with burnt marijuana coming from inside the residence.
At approximately 7:27 p.m. the Waverly Police Department executed a search warrant at 618 Third St. NW. Subsequent to the investigation, the following individuals were charged:
- Joshua Burke, 38, of Waverly: Possession of marijuana, first offense (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
- John Dorfman, 54, of Waverly: Possession of marijuana, third offense, one non-marijuana (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
- Scott Dorfman, 53, of Waverly: Possession of marijuana, third offense, one prior non-marijuana (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
- Bart Hunemiller, 53, of Waverly: Possession of marijuana, third offense, one prior non-marijuana (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
- Trevor Schwartz, 52, of Waverly: Possession of marijuana, third offense (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
- Cheryl Walter, 50, of Waverly: Possession of marijuana, third offense (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Additional charges are pending at this time. The Waverly Police Department was assisted by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.
• At approximately 11:13 p.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for erratic driving. Subsequent to the stop Brooke Danille Wolter, 30, of Denver, was arrested and charged with OWI third offense, a class D felony.
• A 2013 Ford Taurus driven by Ryan James Thacher, 37, of Hudson, was northbound on Hwy 63. Thacher stated he had his cruise set and must have lost control on the bridge overpass. It was raining at the time of the accident and the roadway was wet. It appears that he lost control due to roadway conditions. After striking the bridge the vehicle came to a rest in the median.
• A 2019 Ford F25 driven by Andrew Davis Tiedt, 41, of Fairbank, was stopped at the stop sign facing southbound at the intersection of V56 and Hwy 3 waiting for traffic. A 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Logan Richard Lee Bedenbender, 25, of Raymond, was stopped behind Tiedt. Bedenbender proceeded to pull forward and rear ended Tiedt.
May 13
• At approximately 8 p.m., the Waverly Police Department responded to the area of Bremwood Campus for a report of two female juveniles who had run from campus. A juvenile female is being referred to JCS for assault on a person in certain occupations.
May 16
• A 2020 Dodge Journey driven by Jerome Jay Sommers, 54, of Hager City, Wisconsin, struck a deer.
• A 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Lance Poston Mercer, 24, of Waterloo, struck a deer.
May 17
• A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Joshua James Marks, 34, of Plainfield, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.