Nov. 9
• A 2021 Ford Escape driven by Kelsey Jo Hernandez, 24, of Ventura, struck a deer.
Nov. 10
• A 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Shelby Rebecca Bennett, 31, of Sumner, struck a deer.
Nov. 12
• A 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by Brandon Sinclar Aldridge, 25, of Waverly, was eastbound in the 1800 block of Highway 3 when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, striking the deer. The vehicle suffered disabling front end damage.
Nov. 14
• A 2013 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Dwight Werner Wedemeier, 73, of Sumner, was traveling westbound and decelerating to exit the highway and enter a private driveway. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a juvenile was traveling westbound behind Wedemeier and was inattentive to their surroundings. The juvenile struck the rear of the Suburban causing both vehicles to lose control and enter the north ditch in front of the residence.
• Maggie Dianne Ritter, driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra, advised she swerved to avoid a deer, which she missed, ran off the road, left, over-corrected, lost traction, ran off the road, right, rolled over, and came to rest in the west ditch.
• A 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Ashley Ann Troyna, 27, of Lawler, struck a deer.
Nov. 15
• A 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Brooklyn Renea Gibson, 21, of Cedar Falls, was northbound at mile marker 198 when Gibson lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to slide into the ditch and hit the embankment. The Ram then rolled completely over one time before landing right side up. It was snowing out and the roads were slick at the time of the accident. Gibson admitted to driving too fast for the conditions. Gibson suffered minor injuries to her head and face area and was examined by local EMS. Gibson was cited for failure to maintain control.
• A 2015 Ford Edge driven by Kylie Allyn Kingery, 29, of Waverly, was traveling northbound in the inside lane of traffic. At the same time a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Mario Guerrero Morales, 51, of Lawler, was traveling northbound in the outside lane of traffic. Kingery was attempting to pass Morales when Kingery stated that she lost control due to possible black ice and struck the Cascadia. The Edge did enter into the east ditch and Morales proceeded to his destination. Morales and the Cascadia were located at Reicks View Farms. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.
Nov. 16
• A 2017 Buick Envision driven by Terrance Bradley Kasuboski, 53, of New Hampton, struck a deer.
• A 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by Natasha Marie Bents, 30, of Shell Rock, struck a deer.
• A 1992 Ford F150 driven by a juvenile was northbound on Piedmont Ave when the driver stated he lost control of the vehicle due to the road conditions. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled before coming to a stop. The driver was located and later transported to a local hospital by family for possible injuries. The vehicle is considered a total loss.
• A 2012 Ford Escape driven by Alexia Jade Kappmeyer, 18, of Tripoli, was leaving a driveway on the west side of Midway Avenue and attempting to go north on Midway Avenue. Road conditions were snow and ice and caused her to enter the east ditch. The vehicle then rolled over onto its top.
Nov. 19
• A 2013 Chrysler sedan driven by Lindsey Marie Heying, 30, of Nashua, was northbound at mile marker 214 when the driver struck a deer in the roadway, causing minor damage.
• A 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Brandy Annette McPherson, 43, of St. Robert, Missouri, struck a deer.
Nov. 21
• A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eric John Holthaus, 43, of New Hampton, struck a deer.
Nov. 22
• A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Erin Renee Good, 41, of Parkersburg, rear-ended a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Amy Lynn Gienau, 43, of Plainfield, in the 100 block of 16th Street SW. Good stated she works at Bremwood and was looking at the kids outside on the campus to see if they were trying to run away.
• A 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kathryn Karen Miller, 54, of Waverly, was traveling in the 2900 block of Fourth Street SW and collided with a deer.
Nov. 23
• A 2013 Mazda CX-5 driven by Viviana Ann Perez, 23, of Rochester, Minnesota, was traveling south on V43 and failed to stop at the stop sign subsequently striking a 2018 GMC truck driven by Denton Alexander Hadden, 28, of Cypress, Texas. Hadden was traveling east on Highway 3. Hadden’s truck entered the south ditch of Highway 3 and rolled once landing on its wheels.
• A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard Duane Scribner, 69, of Clarksville, struck a deer.
Nov. 24
• A 2002 Mercury Sable driven by Bobbie Ann Spray, 30, of Cedar Falls, was backing out of the parking stall and side swiped a legally parked and unoccupied 2012 Kia Sedona. Spray did not report the damage at the time of the accident, but admitted to being responsible for the damage when law enforcement contacted her to ask what happened.
• Waverly Officers conducted a traffic stop. Subsequent to investigation, Zedekiah Lugrain, 21, of Waverly was arrested for first offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor. Lugrain was booked and later released with a court date.
• A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Caroline Ann Bradley, 21, of Burt, struck a deer.
Nov. 25
• A 2008 Honda Pilot driven by a juvenile struck a deer.
Nov. 26
• At approximately 1:48 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa Plate JHZ689 for a stop sign violation. Jack Dylan Berry, 22, of Janesville, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• A 2013 GMC Terrain driven by Regan Marie Throndson, 21, of New Hampton, struck a deer.
Nov. 27
• Waverly officers referred two juveniles from Bremwood campus following an investigation on an assault that occurred between the juveniles and a staff member.
Nov. 28
• Waverly police officers took a report of theft of a package containing a TV that occurred in the 1000 block of Leitha Terrace. This incident is currently under investigation.
• Waverly officers referred two juveniles to JCS for a serious assault charge following an investigation on Bremwood campus.
Nov. 29
• Waverly officers forwarded a report of a sexual assault to investigations, that happened between two students from Bremwood.
Nov. 30
• Waverly officers arrested Brooke Minone Kellogg, 35, of Waterloo, for OWI second offense following an investigation at the Bremer County Sheriff’s office.
