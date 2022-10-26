Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Oct. 12
• At approximately 2 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa Plate GPX834 for suspected drunk driving. Lance Aaron Davis, 30, of Waverly, was arrested for OWI second offense.
• A 2019 Dodge Journey driven by Holly Marie Thurm, 41, of Waverly, struck a deer.
• A 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Brock Jeffrey Rettinger, 38, of Sumner, struck a deer.
• A 2022 Ram 150 driven by Lori Kaye Olthoff, 60, of Buffalo Center, was traveling north on V21 in a 35mph zone approaching a stop sign at the intersection of C33. A 2006 Sterling truck driven by Michael Albert Gott, 44, of Sumner, was traveling east on C33 in a 35mph which does not have a traffic control device present. Olthoff entered the intersection, which has a visual obstruction to the west due to a building located on the south-west corner, and failed to yield to Gott. Gott took evasive action and began to turn left (north) while braking. Olthoff’s Ram was struck by Gott’s truck on the driver’s side in the center of the vehicle which caused the Ram to be pushed into a porch on the premises of 1803 190th.
Oct. 14
• A 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude driven by Haylee Lyn Piehl, 28, of Waverly, stopped at the stop sign, moved forward slightly and stopped again, because vehicles were coming. A 2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT driven by Leo Francis Beschorner, 81, of Waverly, observed the Cherokee Latitude move forward slightly and looked to the north and south and did not realize that it had stopped again. Beschorner was cited for following too closely.
• A 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Brandon Lee Matthews, 21, of South Greenfield, entered the turning lane, but did not see a 2018 Kenworth cement truck driven by Kaydon Robert Cormeny, 21, of Sumner, right beside him. The cement truck’s front right lire struck the left side of Matthews’ Fusion, causing the Fusion to hit a 2022 BMW SUV driven by Kevin James Thedens, 64, of Waverly. Matthews stated he had looked before changing lanes but did not see the cement truck.
• At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers located Iowa Plate LLE325 parked in the east parking lot of Babcock woods. The vehicle was unoccupied. In plain view of the officers there was a narcotic pipe and a small container believed to contain narcotics. Officers searched the vehicle and located a large amount of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of THC wax. Officers made contact with the registered owner who advised that his daughter was supposed to be in possession of the vehicle. Officers are meeting with the daughter and owner of the vehicle at a later date.
Oct. 15
• Waverly Officers conducted a routine traffic stop. Subsequent to investigation, Jacob Tilson,20, of New Lenox, Illinois, was charged with OWI. Tilson was transported to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked and released with a court date.
• A 2018 Ford Edge driven by Adam Edgar Traetow, 40, of Waverly, was eastbound on 200th St approaching the stop sign at Hwy 63.Traetow was looking directly into the sunlight as he was attempting to make a right hand turn. The Edge struck the stop sign posts at the intersection. The collision caused significant damage to the Edge and also damage to the sign. There were no injuries in the accident.
• A 2010 Toyota Tundra driven by Jason Robert Harris, 32, of Denver, struck a deer.
• A 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert Herb Hillegas, 59, of Nashua, struck a deer.
Oct. 17
• A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kristie Lyn Ciavarelli, 56, of Clarksville, struck a deer.
Oct. 18
• The Waverly Police Department arrested Natalie Morel, 36, of Waverly, on an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Morel was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
• A 2013 GMC Acadia driven by Kathryn Elaine Hesse, 40, of Sumner, struck a deer.
Oct. 19
• A 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Amber Kay Futrell, 33, of Cedar Rapids, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.