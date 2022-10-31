Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty
Oct. 18
• An assault occurred on a W-SR school bus. A minor was charged with assault.
Oct. 19
• Waverly Officers cited an individual for a dog at large following multiple calls over a span of two months about the dogs running around unsupervised.
• A 2019 Ford Flex driven by Mary Sue Miller, 60, of Ionia, struck a deer.
Oct. 20
• A 2010 Toyota Sequoia driven by Lindsey Renee Lambert, 36, of Waverly, stopped on West Bremer Avenue in the left turn lane due to a red light. A 2014 Ford Focus driven by Miguel Chavez, 53, of Waverly, was then following too close to Lambert, and Chavez then rear ended Lambert’s Sequoia. Once Lambert stopped, Chavez was at fault.
• At approximately 9:56 a.m., the Waverly Police Department was called to W-SR’s LIED Education Center in reference to a fight. Two students had engaged in a fight and a staff member was assaulted by one of the students. Both students were charged and referred to JCS.
• At approximately 11:16 a.m., the Waverly Police Department took a vandalism report from Bremwood. A juvenile resident kicked an electrical outlet on the exterior of the SLC. The juvenile caused damage to the outlet and interior wall. The juvenile will be referred to JCS for charges of criminal mischief.
• A person called in for a burglary that had just occurred. The incident is under investigation.
• The Waverly Police Department took an assault report from Bremwood. A juvenile resident punched a staff member in the head several times. The juvenile will be referred to JCS for assault charges.
• Waverly Officer stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of 10th Ave SW following a traffic violation. After an investigation was conducted, Waverly officers arrested aLuis Eduardo Leonardo Cordova, 32, of Downey, California for OWI.
• At approximately 10:36 a.m., the Waverly Police Dept was requested for a welfare check.
Oct. 21
• The owner of a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe reported that she had parked her motor vehicle in the parking lot of 1900 Heritage Way at approximately 11:30 a.m., leaving it unattended. Upon returning to her vehicle she found that someone had hit her car on the passenger side.
• Waverly officers arrested Alexandria Shirley Ann Daringer, 22, of Evansdale, outside the Waverly Law Center for driving while barred.
Oct. 22
• A 2017 Hyundai Elantra was legally parked in the 300 block of 3rd Street SE. A 2016 Honda Passport owned by Massoma Black Endene, 29, of Arlington, Texas, was parked in the driveway on the opposite side of the street from the Elantra. Endene backed the Passport into the street in order to enter the roadway. Endene misjudged their placement in the roadway, and backed into the Elantra. Both vehicles sustained minor damages. A copy of the Driver’s Exchange was given to both parties. No injuries reported.
• At approximately 2:25 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on Iowa Plate MGC739 for an equipment violation and suspected drunk driving. Jeremy Ervin Harnack, 37, of Waverly, was arrested for OWI first offense.
• At approximately 6:45 a.m. officers were called for an assault. One female subject was arrested for domestic assault causing bodily injury.
Oct. 23
• A 2004 Ford Explorer Sport driven by Michael Dean Bechtel, 51, of Waverly, was driving south on Fourth St SW. While Bechtel was entering the intersection, a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Elishyia Jordan King, 23, of Waverly, went to turn left, not giving Bechtel enough time to stop. Bechtel then hit the passenger side driver door of the Fusion. King was at fault for not yielding to Bechtel before turning.
Oct. 24
• A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Megan Lee Litterer, 27, of Waverly, ran a red light at the intersection of Fourth Street and West Bremer and hit a 2016 Buick Encore driven by Jayna Quinn Freeman, 20, of Waverly. Litterer was adjusting the radio and did not see the red light.
• A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Dylan Scott Miene, 22, of Waterloo, was traveling eastbound on 10th Ave SW. The vehicle lost control during the rain and left the roadway striking a pole. The front passenger complained of having difficulty breathing. Miene had a cut on the right side of his head and glass in his hair. The rear passenger, a 6 month-old, appeared uninjured and was smiling and alert and did not require to be transported to the health center. Waverly Utilities owned the pole and was contacted to deal with the damage. The rear tires of the vehicle did appear to be bald.
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of vandalism at Brookwood Park. This incident is under investigation.
Oct. 25
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of a student who had thrown a rock through a glass door at the LIED Education center and assaulted a staff member. This incident will be referred to JCS.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.