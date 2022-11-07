Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty
Oct. 25
• A 2016 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Steven Michael Ralston, 46, of Oelwein, was northbound in the 2000 block of US63 when Ralston suffered a coughing fit, which resulted in unconsciousness. Ralston went off the road left, struck a sign-post, crossed the median and the southbound lanes, entered the west ditch, crossed a private roadway, drove through a cemetery, striking several grave-markers, and then came to a stop after striking a brush-pile. Ralston regained consciousness just prior to striking the brush-pile.
Oct. 26
• A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Stephanie Kaylee Hyland, 29, of Nashua, was starting to accelerate from the stop light at Third Avenue and 20th Street NW. traveling north. Jason D Myers, 49, of Shell Rock, driving a 1973 Ford Mustang, advised that his breaks were not working and he could not yield to the Equinox. Myers collided into the back of the Equinox.
• At approximately 3:55 a.m., the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding. Subsequent to the stop Tammy Lynn Evans, 46, of Clarksville, was arrested and charged with driving while license barred, habitual violator, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• A minor assaulted a staff member at the Lied Center, the minor was charged with assault.
Oct. 27
• A 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Maureen Ann Elsamiller, 66, of Waverly, was northbound on Fourth Street SW. A deer ran into the left side of the Journey, damaging the front fender and driver’s door.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report from the LIED Education Center. It was reported that a juvenile had assaulted a staff member.
• A 2001 Ford Focus driven by Josephine Nichole Groesbeck, 19, of Charles City, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 218 South and was entering a curve. The vehicle entered the median and Groesbeck over corrected the vehicle. Groesbeck lost control of the vehicle, as skid marks show that the vehicle was sideways as it traversed over both lanes and entered the south ditch. The vehicle then climbed an embankment which caused it to rollover onto the top of the vehicle. Groesbeck was trapped in the vehicle and was extracted by passers-by. Groesbeck stated that this was the third time that she had ‘blacked out’ while driving which resulted in an accident.
• A 2021 Ram F1500 driven by Douglas Scott Steinhoff, 45, of Polk, struck a deer.
• A 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by Dawn Catherine Cain, 55, of New Hampton, struck a deer.
Oct. 28
• Joshua Zeigler of Waverly was arrested for violation of no contact order and Elaine Davis, 40, of Marion was arrested for aiding and abetting the violation of the same no contact order.
• A 2015 Subaru Outback, driven by Kristie Ann Wood, 60, of Sumner, struck a deer.
Oct. 29
• Waverly officers confiscated street signs from an individual who stated she and others stole street signs from neighboring cities around Bremer and Butler county.
Oct. 31
• A 2013 Dodge Caravan driven by William Allen Strottman, 77, of Waverly, was driving east on 10th Ave SW. A deer ran into the side of the vehicle.
Nov. 1
• A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Sydney Marie Ward, 20, of Marion, was in the turn lane on Fourth Street SW, traveling north. Ward slowed down for another vehicle, which could not complete the left turn. S 2014 Ford Focus driven by Ella Shea Killion, 19, of Janesville, also was in the turn lane and was following too closely and ran into the back of Ward’s Malibu. Killion did state that she was talking on the phone during when the accident occurred.
• A 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Shaliah Marie Anderson, 23, of Nashua, struck a deer.
Nov. 3
• A 2020 Ford Edge driven by Calvin Clifford Miller, 66, of Bremen, North Dakota, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.