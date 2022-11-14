Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Oct. 28
• A 2006 Honda Accord driven by Madison Elisabeth Paxton, 20, of Shell Rock, was headed west in the 1000 block of 10th Ave SW. She thought that she saw a deer in the road and swerved to her right and lost control of her vehicle. The Accord struck the north curb and did a 180 coming to a rest. This disabled the Accord and officers estimated the vehicle to be totalled. No injuries were reported.
• A 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by Paige Izabella Trainor, 19, of Sumner, was traveling in the 1200 block of Country Meadows drive and collided into a parked 2003 Dodge R15 in this area.
Nov. 3
• Waverly Officers were called to the LIED Center for a student with a THC Vape. Subsequent to investigation, Zachary Anthony Young, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• At approximately 10:37 p.m. the Waverly Police Dept. took a report of harassment.
Nov. 4
• A 2016 Nissan Murano driven by Molly Suzanne Callaway, 53, of Shell Rock, was traveling in the 1900 block of Heritage Way and a deer ran in front of the vehicle causing a collision.
• An assault occurred at the LIED center. A minor male was charged with assault
• At approximately 11:32 p.m. the Waverly Police Department investigated a suspicious vehicle. Subsequent to the investigation a male juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services for possession of alcohol under age.
Nov. 5
• A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael Beau Martin, 34, of Sumner, struck a deer.
Nov. 6
• A 2015 Ford F150 Super Cab driven by Nathan Phillip Hill, 23, of Waverly, was traveling west bound on East Bremer Avenue. Hill advised that a deer ran out in front of his vehicle and he swerved to miss it. This caused him to lose control and run over a fire hydrant. He then went into the ditch just past the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 30th Street SE.
• A 2005 Chevrolet C1500 Silverado driven by Mark Robert Bast, 45, of Waverly, was traveling south on Fourth St. SW. A deer came into the roadway and ran into the side of Bast’s vehicle. The deer ran off, and Bast pulled into Casey's South parking lot.
• At approximately 1:36 a.m. the Waverly Police Department was called to a property damage accident.
• Subsequent to the accident investigation Nathan Phillip Hill, 23, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• Waverly officers arrested Kirstin Lauree Baker, 32, of Waverly, for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Second Street SE.
• A 2021 Toyota RAV-4 driven by Ebangya Munga Elobi, 34, of Cedar Rapids, struck a deer.
• A 2022 Ford F550 driven by Mark Leonard Goodenbour, 63, of Tripoli, struck a deer.
• A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Marshall William Oberbroeckling, 20, of Frederika, struck a deer.
Nov. 7
• At approximately 6:25 a.m., officers were called to the area of Heritage Way and 10th Ave. SW for a report of a car deer accident. When officers arrived they met with Dale Lavern Westendrof, 74, of Shell Rock, the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Impala. Westendorf’s Impala sustained minor damage to the front bumper. The deer was removed from the roadway.
• A 2013 GMC Terrain SLE driven by a juvenile was traveling north on 20th Street NW. The juvenile dropped a bottle and was reaching down to grab it. A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Andrea Kae Burgart, 36, of New Hampton, was stopped at the stoplight facing north on 20th Street NW. The juveniles’ vehicle struck Burgart’s Cruze and the momentum pushed the Cruze into a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Dawn Marie Sieck, 45, of Waverly. Sieck was stopped facing north at the intersection of 20th Street NW and Third Ave. The Cruze and the Town & Country’s occupants all complained of neck and or back pain, but did not ask for an ambulance. The juvenile was cited for following too closely.
• A 2017 Ram 250 driven by Larry Donovan Piehl, 45, of Tripoli, struck a deer.
• A 2012 GMC Sierra driven by Victor William Coronado, 31, of Sumner, struck a deer.
Nov. 8
• A 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Nicholas Jordan Ross, 24, of Sumner, struck a deer.
• A 2019 Ford Escape driven by Leroy Eugene Brocka, 84, of Sumner, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.