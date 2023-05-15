Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
April 29
• At approximately 12:45 a.m. officers witnessed a 2006 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado driven by Elliot Lee Wittenburg, 30, of Sumner, traveling north on Adams Pkwy. Wittenburg came to a stop in the middle of the road. Wittenburg began backing up onto the bike trail when he struck a utility pole. The pole had minor scraping and paint transfer. The driver’s side of the vehicle suffered moderate damage, crumpling the quarter panel and door to the point where the door would not open. The mirror was also broken off as well as part of the fender flair. Wittenburg was arrested for OWI. While climbing through the truck to get into the driver’s side to move it, officers noticed an open busch light can on the floorboard. The can was cold and partially full.
May 1
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of theft from the Historic Lofts Apartment building and the incident is under investigation.
May 2
• Several vehicles were southbound on Fourth Street SW. A 2007 Ford Edge driven by Richard Gerard Shekleton, 44, of Waverly, had just left the stop light at 10th Avenue SW/Cedar River Parkway but stopped behind traffic that backed up from the stop light at Village Square mall entrance. A 2007 Ford Focus driven by Kaylee Dawn Hansen, 23, of Waverly, also left the stop light behind Shekleton and braked to stop behind him. A juvenile driving a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic saw the brake lights but wasn’t able to stop. The juvenile rear ended Hansen and pushed the Focus into Shekleton’s Edge, causing damage.
May 4
• A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Nathan James Beam, 48, of Denver, was westbound on E Bremer Ave (Hwy 3). A deer ran across the road from the north (right to left) in front of Beam. Beam struck the deer causing substantial damage to his vehicle.
• At approximately 3:14 p.m. Waverly police officers responded to a fight between two juvenile females in the area of Memorial Park. The two females will be referred to JCS for charges.
• At approximately 8:48 p.m. Waverly officers were called to the 90 Block of East Bremer Avenue for a report of a disorderly subject. Subsequent to investigation, Jeffery Dean Whennen Jr., 41, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of public intoxication.
• At approximately 11:50 p.m. Waverly officers responded to the 100 block of Second Street SE for a report of an assault. Subsequent to investigation, Pinkie Marie Flowers, 32, of Readlyn, was arrested and charged with one count of assault — intent to cause pain/injury, a simple misdemeanor.
• A 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by a juvenile was westbound on C50 turning south on the Tailor curve when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver was inexperienced and panic swerved, causing the vehicle to roll and overturn into the ditch. The driver suffered no injuries. The driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain control. The vehicle was towed by Dell’s Towing and Repair.
• A 2018 Fend tractor driven by William Lavern Scharnhorst, 72, of Waverly, was traveling southbound in the 1400 blk of Easton Avenue (V14) when a rear tire blew-out on the implement (ground roller) he was towing behind his tractor. The machinery swung out across the road and struck a 2019 Ford Escape, which was legally parked and unattended.
May 5
• A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Jacob Daniel Schmidt, 26, of Greene, was northbound on Hwy 218 and merging onto the 198 exit ramp. At the same time a 2023 Buick Envision driven by Maureen Agnes Baier, 84, of Waverly, was also northbound and merging onto the 198 exit. Schmidt stated that he was attempting to slow down but it seemed like his brakes were not working correctly. Schmidt struck the back of Baier’s Envision. Schmidt was issued a citation for failure to stop in a safe distance. There were no injuries.
May 7
• At approximately 2:08 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for erratic driving. Subsequent to the stop Nicholas James Tekippe, 22, of New Hampton, was arrested and charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor
May 9
• A 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile struck a deer.
May 10
• Waverly officers cited underage females for possession of alcohol at the city park.
