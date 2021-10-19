WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Oct. 6: At 9:06 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Jadyn Marie Wellik, 23, of Forest City, was attempting to turn her 2014 Ford Escape into the Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital, but realized she chose the wrong driveway. She then tried to merge back into the inside lane of the street, but struck a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala LTZ, driven by Jordan Thomas Downing, 21, of Waverly. The crash resulted in minor damage to both vehicles, and there were no injuries. Wellik was cited for failure to maintain control.
Oct. 7: At 3:48 p.m., police took a report of a vehicle break-in that occurred sometime after 12:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 200 block of Fifth Street Northwest.
Oct. 8: At 2:08 p.m., police were informed of a dog that had died while left inside of a vehicle. An investigation led to Lori Lavon Finn, 56, of Winside, Nebraska, being charged with animal neglect causing serious injury or death.
• At 7 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Applebee’s parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2017 Ford Edge was legally parked, facing north, when a 14-year-old driver of a 2008 GMC Acadia attempted to pull into the adjacent spot. The Acadia then clipped the Edge, causing minor damage to the Ford. The GMC was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 9: At 2:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest for speeding. An investigation led to the arrest of Jared Lance Jennings, 28, of Charles City, for first-offense OWI, as well as a speeding citation.
Oct. 10: At 12:17 a.m.., police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Fourth Street Southeast for speeding in the 90 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Matthew Vogel, 27, of Minneapolis, for first-offense OWI, and he was provided a court summons.
Oct. 11: At 10:37 a.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred sometime since Oct. 5 in the 600 block of Crestwood Avenue. The investigation continues.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 10: Deputies charged Jasmin Kenjar, 26, of St. Louis, with first-offense possession of marijuana and first-offense OWI, along with a speeding ticket for going 93 mph in a 65-mph zone.
Sept. 17: Deputies charged David West, 32, of Minneapolis, with child endangerment, reckless driving, driving under suspension and violation of a no-contact order. He also was issued a speeding ticket for driving 107 mph in a 65-mph zone.
• Deputies arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 31, of Dunkerton, for two outstanding Bremer County warrants.
Sept. 18: At 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Darwin Brunko, of Shell Rock, for first-offense OWI.
• Deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 63 for erratic driving, an investigation led to the arrest of Alexander Jameson Liss, 36, of River Falls, Wisconsin, for first-offense OWI. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and awaited an initial appearance.
Sept. 21: Deputies arrested Blake Alan Harris, 27, of Mason City, for OWI and possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 22: Deputies arrested Desiree Johnson, 29, of Hiawatha, on an outstanding Bremer County warrant.
Sept. 25: Deputies arrested Larry Pratchett Jr., 35, of Waterloo, for driving while revoked.
Sept. 28: Deputies arrested Jeremy Ryan Hartema, 35, of Nashua, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license denied.
• Deputies arrested William Dean Kingsley, 58, of Waverly, for domestic abuse assault.
Sept. 29: Deputies arrested Gavin Aaron Clark, 18, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, for OWI.
Sept. 30: Deputies took Jason Mahan, 37, of Waldron, Arkansas, into custody on three active Bremer County warrants.
Oct. 6: At 6:35 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of 180th Street and Whitetail Avenue. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2015 Honda Civic was going westbound on 180th Street, but suddenly decided to turn northbound on Whitetail. When he made his turn, he was too close to the shoulder. The left-side wheels entered the ditch, causing the car to roll onto its top, resulting in a total loss. The responding deputy could not find anything that indicated speed or reckless driving was a factor in the accident. The teen was taken to UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner by a private vehicle for possible injuries. There were no charges.
Oct. 8: At 2:57 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Piedmont Avenue. According to the accident report, Morgan Danielle Kes, 29, of Montgomery, Minnesota, was southbound in a 2006 Jeep approaching Highway 3. Meanwhile, Brenda Renee Schmidt, 51, of Coralville, also was facing south in a 2015 GMC Terrain and was stopped at the stop sign. Kes did not see the stop sign and rear-ended the GMC, causing disabling damage to the Terrain and the Jeep to be a total loss. There were no injuries. Kes was cited for failure to maintain control.
Oct. 11: At 2 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Edgebrook Drive. A 17-year-old was driving a 2016 Kia Forte when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $3,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 8: At 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Allen Renfrow, 30, of Clarksville, on a court-ordered hold for an OWI case.
Oct. 13: At 2:26 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Kenneth Riser, 52, of Hansell, on a court-ordered hold for a serious misdemeanor case.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Oct. 14: At 2:43 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of Iowa Highways 3 and 14 in Allison. According to the minimal crash report, Gene Chinander, 69, of Allison, was driving a 2019 Ram truck southbound on Highway 14 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 3. That resulted in the Ram running through the intersection and crashing into a legally parked semi-tractor in an adjacent parking lot. Chinander died at the scene from his injuries. Assisting the Iowa State Patrol were the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Allison Fire Department and Allison EMS. The accident remains under investigation.