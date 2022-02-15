WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Feb. 1: At 9:11 a.m., police took a report that occurred at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Lied Center.
• At 12:49 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred at 7:18 p.m. Jan. 28 at Domino’s. The case is being investigated.
• At 3:35 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Avenue Southwest near Waverly-Shell Rock High School. According to the accident report, both a 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass, driven by a 15-year-old, and a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Rebecca Jean Elsamiller, 40, of Waverly, were parked facing west on Fourth Avenue. Elsamiller pulled out of her parking spot first and was westbound when the teen pulled out from his spot and collided with the SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for unsafe starting of a stopped vehicle.
Feb. 2: At 8:37 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Rolling Meadows Apartments parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2019 Ford Aerotech van was parked and was awaiting passengers when Robert Alan Rottink, 71, of Waverly, was backing his 2010 Chevrolet Impala out of his parking space and didn’t see the van behind him, causing a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 6:26 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident in the 1200 block of East Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Teresa Ann Hollandsworth, 71, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Spark when a deer ran in front of the car, causing a collision with minor damage to the Spark. There were no human injuries.
Feb. 3: At 1:46 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 10th Avenue Southwest and Heritage Way. An investigation led to the arrest of Sarah Elizabeth Butler, 36, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI and interference with official acts.
• At 4:12 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Bremer Avenue at the railroad crossing near 12th Street Northwest. According to the accident report, both Dalton James Asche, 19, of Plainfield, driving a 2003 Ford F-150, and Audrey Kay Elsamiller, 63, of Waverly, driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 Touring, were stopped facing westbound at the railroad crossing waiting for the train to pass. Once the train exited the area, traffic started moving, but Asche started too quickly, rear-ending the truck causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Asche was cited for following too closely.
Feb. 4: At 10:43 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast. An investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas J. Tekippe, 21, fo New Hampton, for first-offense possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 1:59 p.m., police took a report of vandalism to the AMVETS shelter at the Bremer County Fairgrounds. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 3:57 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Megan Jean Hansel, 26, of Janesville, was driving northbound in a 2016 Kia Sorento, while Tyler Scott Decker, 24, of Waverly, was stopped at a red light behind traffic in a 2014 Ford Fusion SE. Hansel was following too closely and rear-ended the Fusion, causing minor damage. Both Decker and passenger Madalyn Luanne Meneuey, 19, of Sumner, went to a doctor for examination. Hansel was cited for following too closely.
Feb. 5: At 2:29 p.m., police took a call from Bremwood about a resident who had bitten a staff member. A 14-year-old male juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services for serious assault.
• At 5:14 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Leitha Terrace for a possible burglary in progress. The incident was being investigated for a charge of simple assault.
Feb. 8: At 2:17 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting that occurred around 10:08 a.m. at Fareway. The case was under investigation.
• At 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of 24th Street Northwest for a domestic assault disturbance. After an investigation, Jerod Michael Cox, 26, of Waverly, was arrested on a charge of serious assault.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 15: Deputies arrested Cameron Randall, 25, of Fredericksburg, for driving while license barred and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock after deputies observed him driving in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 63.
Jan. 16: Deputies took Cody Marvets, 23, of Readlyn, into custody for driving while license revoked.
Jan. 18: Deputies arrested Jeffrey Allan Martin, 34, of Tripoli, on a Bremer County warrant.
Jan. 19: Deputies arrested Jamie Allen Coyle, 49, of Davenport, for first-offense OWI and driving under suspension.
Jan. 23: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Marcus Harrington, 43, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI.
Jan. 24: At 5:33 p.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle in the median of U.S. Highway 218. An investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Hallett, 26, of Nashua, for second-offense OWI and driving while license revoked. Additionally, she was cited for failure to maintain control, operating a non-registered vehicle, having no insurance, violations of conditions of a restricted license and open container.
• Deputies took a report of a scam.
Jan. 31: Deputies arrested Kody Letts, 30, of Winthrop, on outstanding warrants for second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
• Deputies took Jesseca Menzel, 31, of Shell Rock, on an active Bremer County warrant.
Feb. 4: At 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 260th Street and Sunny Lane. According to the accident report, Sheryn Ann Boos, 35, of Denver, had stopped at a stop sign while driving a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country northbound. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old was driving a 2005 Honda Accord westbound. Boos said she did not see the Honda and proceeded into the intersection, striking the car and causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Boos was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
Feb. 7: At 6:21 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1700 block of Iowa Highway 3. Brody Russell Smith, 18, of Waterloo, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when a deer struck the passenger’s side door and quarter panel, causing approximately $2,500 in damages.
Feb. 8: At 6:40 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Dean Paul Harmening, 65, of Tripoli, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck a deer, causing disabling damages estimated at $10,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 9: At 10:58 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Steven Davidson, 65, of Shell Rock, on a court-ordered hold warrant for an OWI charge.
Feb. 10: At 11:13 p.m., deputies arrested Victoria Leeann Rosenbaum, 28, of Nashua, following an investigation on a felony charge of domestic assault leading to bodily injury.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Feb. 7: At 10:11 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 346. According to the minimal crash report, Nicholas R. Dietz, 43, of Nashua, was westbound on Highway 346 in a 2007 Ford F-250 when he lost control of the truck due to surface conditions. The truck left the roadway and then rolled onto its roof. Dietz was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger, Dee Dietz, 74, of Nashua, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by New Hampton ambulance for her injuries. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on scene.
• At 2:45 p.m., troopers responded to a car-train accident on Vail Avenue near New Hartford. According to the minimal crash report, Betty Heideman, 72, of New Hartford, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt and was stopped at the railroad crossing waiting for the train to pass. Her foot then slipped off the brake pedal, causing the car to roll forward, bouncing off the train and forcing the car into the west ditch. The car was retrieved by McDivitts Towing. Heideman was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by New Hartford Ambulance for her injuries. Also assisting on scene were the CN Railroad Police and Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 8: At 8:45 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and County Road C-33. According to the minimal crash report, both Chad Workman, 43, of Waterloo, driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan, and Jose Aguilar Soto, 33, of New Hampton, driving a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, were driving southbound on Highway 63 when Soto was slowing for traffic that was crossing on C-33. As Soto re-accelerated, the Caravan rear-ended the semi, causing disabling damage for both vehicles. Workman was declared dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office by a funeral home’s vehicle. Meanwhile, Soto was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Tripoli Ambulance for his injuries. The accident remains under investigation. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Tripoli Fire Department also assisted on scene.