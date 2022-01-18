WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jan. 4: At 2:26 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the 100 block of 11th Street Northwest. According to the accident report, a 2018 Ford F-150, owned by John Lord, of Waverly, was legally parked when Harold Edward Laube, 86, of Tripoli, was northbound and attempted to drive his 2010 Ford F-150 around it but struck the left rear corner with the side of his truck causing some scuffing and possibly bending the bumper. After Laube left the scene, Lord drove home and reported the accident. Both vehicles had minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 7 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident on Heritage Way. Brice Engle Hutt, 38, of Shell Rock, was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 when a buck ran into the roadway and slammed the truck causing approximately $4,000 in damage. There were no injuries.
Jan. 5: At 10:45 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Leitha Terrace for a domestic assault. An investigation led to a warrant being issued for Jamel Karone Williams, of Waverly. He was later arrested.
• At 4:59 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at Dollar Tree. According to the accident report, Dontavious Travell Butler, 24, of Americus, Georgia, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when he experienced brake troubles while pulling into a parking space. The truck ran into a window of the store, shattering the glass with an estimated value of $1,000. The truck sustained minimal damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 10:48 p.m., police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Shenita Lorraine Hinton, 38, of Waverly, for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, public intoxication and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Jan. 6: At 5:47 p.m., police took a report of a car being egged in the 200 block of Sunset Street.
Jan. 7: At 1:03 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of First Avenue and First Street Southeast. An investigation led to the arrest of Joseph Lee Schmitz, 39, of Waterloo, for OWI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 2:42 p.m., police took a report of an assault that took place at 8:15 a.m. at Bremwood. An investigation led to the arrest of a juvenile female for simple assault. Her case was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 7:28 p.m., police took a report of an assault at Bremwood. No further information was provided.
Jan. 8: At 7:35 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, both Rachel Rae Patton, 19, of Story City, driving a 2008 Ford Escape XLT, and a 17-year-old, driving a 2016 Chrysler 200, were northbound. The teen had stopped for a red light, and Patton approached the same light but was unable to stop due to icy road conditions. The Escape slid into the rear of the 200, causing moderate damage to the Chrysler and minor damage to the SUV. There were no injuries. Patton was cited for following too closely.
Jan. 9: At 11:44 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Casey’s West parking lot. According to the accident report, Julie Kay Eggena, 56, of Greene, was backing her 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 out of a parking space when Keegan Chae Dally-Hansel, 19, of Colesburg, had just pulled up to the fuel pumps with Dally-Hansel exiting his 2010 Chevrolet Impala LT. At that moment, the rear bumper of the Silverado hit the rear quarter panel of the Impala, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 10: At 10:12 a.m., police took a report of a possible fraud from the 100 block of First Avenue Northeast.
Jan. 11: At 2:57 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Carson Raphield Kramer, 30, of Waverly, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and OWI.
• At 1:03 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of Emery Drive. According to the accident report, Luann Dawn Ulm-Camp, 65, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium when a 17-year-old was backing out of a driveway in a 1999 Monte Carlo Z3 in front of Ulm-Camp. The RAV4 was unable to stop in time, causing a collision with minor damage to the Toyota and disabling damage to the Monte Carlo. The teen was cited for failure to yield. There were no injuries.
• At 3:33 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 14-year-old had come to a stop in a 2011 Ford Escape XLT at a stop sign facing south on 16th Street. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe 1500 was also at the stop sign on Fourth Avenue facing east. The 14-year-old was waiting for the 17-year-old to proceed, but she decided to go ahead. After the Escape pulled ahead, the Tahoe pulled out, causing a collision with minor damages to both vehicles. The 17-year-old was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 6: At 9:54 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Division Street in Sumner. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 1983 Chevrolet truck was southbound when he accelerated and then lost control on the icy street. The truck then entered the east ditch and rolled once, landing on its roof, causing it to be a total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 8: At 6:09 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 near mile marker 201. Olivia Grace Polk, 20, of Hampton, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala northbound when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Jan. 11: At 6:58 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Tracy Elizabeth Steere, 58, of Greene, was southbound in a 2013 Toyota Prius when it struck a deer, causing it to be a total loss. There were no injuries.
Jan. 12: At 9:31 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 188. According to the accident report, Jay Alan Peters, 57, of Waverly, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado westbound when it went off the road to the right and struck a utility pole. A witness told deputies that the truck was not going very fast and didn’t make any sudden movements before going off the road. The truck was a total loss, and the damage to the pole is estimated at $1,000. The investigating deputy noticed Peters may have been having a medical issue, so he was taken by a family member to Waverly Health Center for an examination. There were no citations.
• At 11:19 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Nathan Robert Orchard Fink, 40, of Oran, was westbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and felt ill, so he pulled over to the side of the road. In the process, the truck struck a mailbox, causing approximately $100 in damage to it, while the truck sustained minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 6: At 1:17 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Edward Volk, 66, of Mason City, following an incident in the 22100 block of Cedar Avenue in Dumont, on a warrant for third-degree burglary.
• Clarksville police served a court-ordered hold warrant on Dylan Michael Jones, 24, of Clarksville, on a felony case.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Jan. 12: At 9:18 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Lancer Avenue between Floyd and Rudd. According to the minimal crash report, Brian Wrage, 45, of Waverly, was driving northbound on Lancer Avenue in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to obey a stop sign and pulled in front of a 2002 Peterbilt semi, driven by Craig Riffey, 33, of Baraboo, Wisconsin. The pickup was struck broadside, and Wrage was taken to Floyd County Medical Center by AMR Ambulance Service for his injuries. Also assisting at the scene were the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement division and the Floyd Fire Department. The accident remains under investigation.