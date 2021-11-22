WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 1: At 7:24 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1700 block of East Bremer Avenue. Jeffrey Ryan Smith, 38, of Waverly, was driving a 2017 Ram 1500 when a deer ran across the road, causing a collision with approximately $4,000 in damage.
Nov. 2: At 8:54 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2013 Nissan Rogue was parked in the lot when a 17-year-old driver of 2008 Toyota Prius attempted to pull into an adjacent stall and sideswiped it, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 8:47 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. Jessica Rose Busch, 28, of Waverly, was driving a 2013 Mazda CX5 when it struck a deer, causing a collision with an estimated $3,000 in damage.
Nov. 3: At 3:38 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot along Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Kerri Kay Karsjens, 48, of Waverly, was backing a 2006 Ford Escape Limited out of a parking spot and hit a 2014 Buick Enclave, driven by Bonnie Jean Matthias, 76, of Readlyn. The collision resulted in minor damage to both vehicles, and Karsjens offered to pay to repair the Enclave. There were no injuries or citations.
Nov. 4: At 10:33 a.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred at 10 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020. The incident is under investigation.
Nov. 5: At 12:18 a.m., police were sent to the Super 8 Hotel in regards to a male who was refusing to leave the premises. An investigation led to the arrest of Chapin Ray Bonebrake, 39, of Shell Rock, for possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• At 10:54 a.m., police were called to The W for a report of a hit-and-run accident that occurred after 10 a.m.
• At 3:28 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a non-involved vehicle suddenly hit its brakes to stop for traffic. A 16-year-old driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT also braked and was able to stop behind the vehicle ahead. However, Holly Marie Thurm, 40, of Waverly, was driving a 2019 Dodge Journey GT too close to the Traverse and was unable to stop, causing a rear-end collision with minor damages to both. There were no injuries. Thurm was cited for following too close.
Nov. 6: At 7:30 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Dale Paul Brandt, 68, of Waverly, was driving a 2008 Buick Lucerne, and slowed down when he saw a deer in the roadway. However, another deer slammed into the side of the car, causing minor damage.
• At 10:09 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1900 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Brody Russell Smith, 18, of Waterloo, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, when a deer ran across the street and into the side of the truck, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
Nov. 7: At 5:10 a.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on Fifth Avenue Northwest. Justin Wyatt Hurd, 22, of Washington, Illinois, was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, when it struck a deer, causing minor damage.
• At 3:35 p.m., police performed a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Marvin Lee Kuker, 64, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
Nov. 8: At 10:30 a.m., police took a report of criminal mischief that took place between midnight Nov. 6 and 5 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 600 block of East Bremer Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
• At 12:37 p.m., police received a report of identity theft from the 1300 block of Second Avenue Southwest. The incident is under investigation.
• At 4:14 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Heritage Way and 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Gail Lynn Hess, 62, of Waverly, was driving westbound in a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and was stopped at the intersection waiting for traffic clear. Emily Marie Drew, 45, of Charles City, was following in a 2010 Ford Fusion SE, and a passenger handed her some food, causing a distraction, and Drew accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. That led to a rear-end collision with minor damage to the Santa Fe and disabling damage to the Fusion. There were no injuries. Drew was cited for following too closely.
• At 9:12 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Jessica Mackey, 23, of Waterloo, for first-offense OWI.
Nov. 10: At 5:45 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Fourth Street Southwest. Carol Maxine Thompson, 75, of Janesville, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premiere northbound at the southern city limits when a deer ran in front of her vehicle. The deer struck the front end and rolled underneath, causing disabling damage estimated at $4,000.
Nov. 11: At 1:30 a.m., police arrested Erik Scott Matson, 22, of Janesville, for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Kwik Star South.
• At 8:06 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 16th Street Southwest and Leitha Terrace. According to the accident report, Margaret Nichole Marcurella, 38, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2008 Toyota Sienna and slowed to make a turn eastbound into the parking lot of the Rolling Meadows Apartments and was waiting for two non-involved vehicles to pass. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old was following in a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT and was too close to the van and ran into the rear. Both drivers felt the wet road conditions could have factored into the collision, which resulted in minor damages to both vehicles. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for following too close.
• At 10:46 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Earl Deane Swanson, 85, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2016 Mazda3 Grand Touring and was stopped at a stop sign when Kenneth Duane Wenger, 71, of Fairbank, was backing a 2020 Ram 1500 Limited out of a parking stall and into the Mazda, resulting in minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 1:52 p.m., police were called to a hit-and-run accident in the 100 block of Fifth Street Southwest. The incident is under investigation.
• At 2:30 p.m., police were sent to the Lied Center for a vandalism report.
Nov. 12: At 6:01 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Eight Street Northeast and East Bremer Avenue. Willie Roberson Jr., 45, of Waverly, was arrested for driving while barred and driving while revoked.
• At 4:55 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest and Cedar River Parkway. According to the accident report, Gregory Eugene Simmons, 41, of Cedar Falls, was stopped facing south in a 2018 Ram 2500 waiting for the light to turn green. Titan John Opperman, 20, of Wellsburg, was right behind in a 2021 Honda Civic LX. Opperman told police he had briefly looked downward, and then when he looked back up, he thought the light turned green and began to move forward. However, he realized moments later that the light was still red, but it was too late and rear-ended the truck, causing minor damage to the Honda. The Ram was not damaged. There were no injuries. Opperman was cited for unsafe starting of a stopped vehicle.
• At 8:39 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident in the 3900 block of East Bremer Avenue. Kelly Kay Meyer, 35, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier when a whitetail buck crossed the highway from the south and struck the car in the center of the front grill. The crash resulted in disabling damage estimated at $7,500. There were no injuries.
Nov. 13: At 5:33 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1900 block of Heritage Way. Rex Allen Swygman, 41, of Allison, was northbound in a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder when a buck ran across the roadway striking the front of the vehicle. The collision resulted in disabling damage estimated at $8,000. There were no injuries.
Nov. 14: At 6:09 p.m., police observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the 2400 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest that swerved into the officer’s lane, forcing her into the shoulder of the road. After conducting a traffic stop and further investigation, Christopher Charles Ator, 40, of Charles City, was arrested for third-offense OWI.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 4: Deputies arrested Tyler David Rindels, 20, of Waterloo, for driving while barred.
Oct. 5: Deputies arrested John Allen Smith, 37, of Waterloo, on two outstanding warrants for probation violation on original charges of second-degree harassment and stalking. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $10,000 bond.
Oct. 8: Deputies charged Justin Payne, 52, of Charles City, with driving while license barred and under suspension.
• Deputies took Edward Koch, 46, of Waverly, on active Bremer County warrants.
Oct. 9: Deputies arrested Dillon John Roberson, 21, of New Hampton, for OWI.
Oct. 10: Deputies arrested Robert Francis Boyle, 46, of Sumner, for first-offense OWI.
Oct. 11: Deputies arrested Nickolas Haugland, 30, of Oelwein, for OWI.
Oct. 15: Deputies arrested Nicole Cannon, 38, of Waterloo, for possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 20: Deputies arrested Jade Bergmann, 21, of Nashua, on a warrant.
• Deputies arrested Robert Earl Brandhorst, of Nashua, on a probation violation warrant.
Oct. 21: Deputies arrested Sabrina Annastacia Tenge, of West Union, on a probation violation warrant.
• Deputies arrested Tyler Nichols, of Evansdale, on a warrant for third-degree theft.
• At 8:42 a.m., deputies arrested Jamal Barabin, of Jeanerette, Louisiana, on a Louisiana warrant.
Oct. 23: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Readlyn. An investigation led to Stacy Lee Thurm, 43, of Readlyn, being charged with domestic assault causing injury.
Oct. 24: Deputies charged Joshua Johnson, 27, of Waverly, with driving while license barred and driving while suspended. He was also cited for no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Oct. 25: Deputies arrested Nicole Van Meighem, 31, of Shell Rock, for second-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 27: Deputies arrested Austin Halstead Clark, of Tripoli, on a probation violation.
Oct. 29: Deputies stopped Mischelli Ford-Nelson, 38, of Fredericksburg, on a traffic violation. An investigation led to a summons for driving whiel license barred and a citation for failure to carry SR-22 insurance.
• Deputies arrested Matthew Sumo Gbalechey, of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on a warrant for second-degree theft.
Oct. 31: Deputies charged Jacob Wright, 20, of Waseca, Minnesota, with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Deputies charged Zoie Burton, 19, of Janesville, with first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 2: Deputies arrested Dalexia Pledge, 20, of Fayette, for providing false information and interference with official acts.
• Deputies arrested Ka’Leck Bolden, 23, of Fayette, for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked and providing false identification information.
Nov. 3: Deputies arrested Ashley Knight on a warrant.
• At 6:40 p.m., deputies respond to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Mal Sawm Sanga, 38, of Waterloo, was driving a 2011 Dodge Challenger when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
Nov. 4: At 3:01 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Joplin Avenue. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of 2005 Honda Civic was southbound when the car hit some loose gravel, causing the car to lose control. It went off the roadway to the left and into the east ditch. The teen tried to drive the car out of the ditch unsuccessfully, leading to disabling damage. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 6:43 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on Euclid Avenue. Brittney Jo Schmadeke, 32, of Waverly, was driving a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
• At 8:03 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 93. John Keller McKowen III, 31, of Jackson, Louisiana, was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
Nov. 5: At 5:39 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1600 block of County Road C-33. Eric Allen Mueller, 45, of Tripoli, was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
Nov. 7: At 4:51 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 212th Street. According to the accident report, Bradley James McKenzie, 52, of Waverly, was driving a 2021 Harley-Davidson FHX motorcycle eastbound when a buck ran across the roadway north to south. The motorcycle struck a deer, causing McKenzie to be ejected and sustaining serious injuries. The bike was disabled. McKenzie was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for his injuries and then transferred by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. There were no citations.
Nov. 8: At 5:37 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Debra Lea Moore, 63, of Charles City, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet HHR when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,000.
• At 8:25 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1200 block of 190th Street. Brittany Lee Swanson, 31, of Greene, was driving a 2013 Dodge Journey when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
Nov. 9: At 5:59 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Iowa Highway 93. According to the accident report, Maria Kay Spier, 23, of Sumner, was driving southbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu when it struck some concrete road debris, causing disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Nov. 10: At 6:42 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Laurie Ann Walker, 35, of Waverly, was driving a 2019 Toyota Prius when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
• At 8:22 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Ellanor Corrine Phillips, 81, of Tripoli, was driving a 2013 Honda Civic, when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Nov. 12: At 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2400 block of Reed Avenue. Darrell Wayne Doss was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Durango when it struck a deer that was standing in the roadway, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
Nov. 13: At 10:45 p.m., deputies took a report during a traffic stop of an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Deputies had stopped Kami Michelle Schultz, 28, of Fridley, Minnesota, for having insufficient headlights on her 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, so she informed the deputy that her vehicle hit a deer while going southbound. The damage was estimated at $2,000.
Nov. 15: At 6:50 a.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Jayson Daniel Langfitt, 23, of Ames, was driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
• At 6:44 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. James Robert Fitzpatrick, 30, of Waverly, was driving a 2013 Ford Taurus when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
Nov. 16: At 6:10 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Grace Catherine Meintz, 21, of Algona, was driving a 2003 Buick Century when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 4: At 2:34 p.m., deputies arrested Randi Marie Quario, 36, of Janesville, for driving under suspension.
• At 4:55 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East Washington Street in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Logan Occhi, 19, of Shell Rock, for first-offense domestic abuse assault.
• At 6:51 p.m., Clarksville police responded to a disturbance at the intersection of North Adams and West Superior streets in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Dakota Ray Rossiter, 21, of Woden, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 8:11 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Iowa Highway 57 and Sinclair Avenue in Parkersburg. An investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Anderson, 36, of Cedar Falls, for first-offense OWI.
Nov. 8: At 4 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse Lee Oelmann, 30, of Alden, on a court-ordered hold warrant on an aggravated misdemeanor case.
Nov. 10: At 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Michael Parton, 35, of Dumont, on a court-ordered hold warrant from Franklin County.
• At 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Dean Rogers, 29, of Allison, on a court-ordered hold warrant for an OWI case.
Nov. 12: At 5:25 p.m., deputies served a court-ordered hold warrant on Travis Austin Caswell, 42, of Charles City. He is currently held to serve a sentence on an aggravated misdemeanor.
• At 5:52 p.m., deputies served a court-ordered hold warrant on Cory Lynn Kotenbrink, 42, of Shell Rock. He is currently serving a sentence on an aggravated misdemeanor.
• At 7:09 p.m., deputies served a court-ordered hold warrant on Michael Clifford Mischler, 46, of Cedar Falls, for failure to appear on an aggravated misdemeanor case. He was held pending an appearance before a judge.
Nov. 15: At 3:24 p.m., deputies served a court-ordered hold warrant on Janae Nicole Winkowitsch, 23, of Allison, for a serious misdemeanor.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Nov. 15: At 5:06 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 3 west of Readlyn. According to the minimal crash report, Richard Kane, 70, of Denver, was driving a 2003 Freightliner semi eastbound, while John Even, 74, of Readlyn, was westbound in a 2008 Ford F-250 pulling a chisel plow. The plow drifted across the center line and struck the semi. Kane was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries by MercyOne Aircare. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol had troopers from Posts 9 and 10 on scene, and they were assisted additionally by the Readlyn First Responders, Tripoli Ambulance, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Denver and Tripoli police departments, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement and road work crews.