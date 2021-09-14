WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aug. 29: At 11:56 a.m., police took a report of vandalism to a vehicle that occurred after 9 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest.
• At 5:48 p.m., police took a report of theft that took place sometime between 5 p.m. Aug. 28 and 3 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast.
Sept. 1: At 9:48 p.m., police took a report regarding stolen street signs that took place after 3 p.m. Aug. 31 around the intersection of Second Street and Third Avenue Southwest.
Sept. 3: At 9:22 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Both William Vernon Huisman, 64, of Plainfield, driving a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country, and Lori Ann Hansen, 51, of Nashua, driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue, were backing out of their respective parking spots across the aisle from each other and did not see each other. The two vehicles collided rear-to-rear in the middle of the lane, with both sustaining minor damage, with the minivan receiving it on the driver’s side and the SUV on the passenger’s side. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 5: At 11:33 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, both Addyson Drew Kaune, 20, of Waterloo, driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Anna Marie Sanderson, 20, of Knoxville, driving a 2016 Ford Fusion, were northbound on Fourth Street. Anderson was reportedly turning right onto the north driveway to Burger King. Kaune stated she had glanced down at her speedometer and then when she looked back up, she noticed the Fusion was making its turn and was too late to stop. Sanderson said her turn signal was on, which Kaune said she did not see. Both vehicles were considered total losses. Kaune was taken to Waverly Health Center by a friend and later was cited for following too closely.
Sept. 7: At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Miguel Chavez, 52, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab and following a 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE, driven by William Lynn Corwin, 65, of Cedar Falls, and did not see the SUV yield to traffic ahead of it in the middle of the intersection. The truck rear-ended Corwin’s vehicle, causing minor damage to both. Chavez was cited for following too close. There were no injuries.
Sept. 8: At 8:18 a.m., police took a report of an assault that may be sexual in nature that occurred between Sept. 6 and 7 in the 500 block of Second Avenue Northeast.
• At 2:31 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fifth Street Northwest and West Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Lola Jean Volker, 74, of Waverly, was facing south at a stop sign on Fifth Street in a 2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT. Meanwhile, Steven Ray Johnson, 66, of Waverly, had just turned onto Bremer westbound from Fourth Street Northwest in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. Volker then pulled out from the stop sign and collided with the truck’s right rear tire, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Volker was cited for failure to obey stop/yield sign.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 2: At 7:58 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Roads V-21 and C-33. According to the accident report, Laure Renee Meyer, 58, of Sumner, was attempting to turn south while driving a 2014 Dodge Durango. She informed deputies that a large truck was ahead of her that was also westbound that prevented her from seeing a 2001 GMC Yukon, driven by Kevin John Rasing, 54, of Fredericksburg, that was eastbound, before turning. The resulting collision caused disabling damage to the Yukon and the Durango to be a total loss. Meyer took herself to UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hospital for possible injuries. Rasing was not injured. Meyer was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Sept. 5: At 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 near mile marker 199. Jazmine Nicole McCane, 27, of Glencoe, Minnesota, was driving a 2013 GMC Acadia when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 5: At 7:37 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Thomas Wirtz, 23, of Shell Rock, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of OWI.
Sept. 6: At 8:11 a.m., deputies arrested Anne Betny Harrington, 40, of Ames, at the Hardin County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a felony charge.
Sept. 7: At 3:03 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Ashley Faye Knight, 34, of Denver, at the Black Hawk County Jail on a violation of probation on a felony charge.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Sept. 3: At 6:52 p.m., troopers arrested Jeffrey Monroe Brymer, 37, of Waterloo, following a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road C-13 and Ridge Avenue in Greene for driving while license denied or revoked due to an OWI conviction.