WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 1: At 8:44 a.m., police were called to Kwik Star South for a report of an assault. Natalie Ann Morel, 35, of Waverly, was arrested for serious assault.
• At 6:27 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jersey Rose Vanbrocklin, 19, of Nashua, for possession of marijuana.
• At 7:31 p.m., police took a report of theft from a locker room that occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center. An investigation led to the charging of a 14-year-old male for fifth-degree theft and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
March 3: At 8:49 p.m., police responded to CUNA Cottage on the Bremwood campus for a possible fight in progress between two residents. An investigation led to a 16-year-old male being charged with one count of assault on a peace officer resulting in bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, two counts of assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor, one count of interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
March 7: At 12:24 p.m., police were informed of a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 9:35 a.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, Jennifer Ann Koch, 45, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2017 Buick Enclave and was approaching Fifth Avenue and lost traction due to the snowy conditions. Meanwhile, Philip Ryan Trimble, 41, of Waverly, was right behind in a 2019 Ford Ranger and also started sliding due to the conditions and collided with the rear of the Enclave, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
March 8: At 7:19 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Samantha Jane Speakar, 27, of Waverly, was eastbound on 10th Avenue in a 2016 Ford Escape, while Laura Jean Sorensen, 39, of Waverly, was southbound on Fourth Street in a 2010 Mazda CX-7. The north-south traffic on Fourth Street had a red light, but Sorensen reportedly did not see it and proceeded through the intersection. As Speakar had the green, she continued to cross Fourth Street, but the Escape collided with the CX-7, causing disabling damage to the Ford and moderate damage to the Mazda. There were no injuries. Sorensen was cited for failure to obey a red light.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 1: At 7:46 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1300 block of 190th Street. Alison Faye Swanson, 28, of Waverly, was driving a 2011 Mazda CX-7 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
March 4: At 7:41 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1200 block of Piedmont Avenue. Colin Matthew Chestnut, 20, of Waverly, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 2: At 6:36 p.m., Buchanan County deputies arrested Lisa Marie Weltzin, 37, of Aplington, on a Butler County warrant for driving under suspension. Butler County deputies took custody at the Buchanan County Jail.
• At 7:14 p.m., deputies arrested Esmeralda Ramirez, 39, of Hampton, on a court-ordered hold on an OWI charge.
• At 10:12 p.m., Iowa State Patrol troopers arrested Maria de Lourdes Hernandez, 39, of Dumont, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Sinclair Avenue in Allison. She was charged with driving while license revoked due to an OWI charge and driving while barred. She was released at 10:46 a.m. March 3 on a promise to appear.
March 4: At 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Allen Wolfe, 39, of Waterloo, for driving while license suspended.