WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 24: At 11:53 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Frank Roy Zahn, 79, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2008 Honda CR-V and had the green light. He noticed a car turn onto the Kwik Star South driveway, so he slowed down. Another vehicle followed that one, a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by Tess Olivia Leuck, 24, of Elgin. She said she thought there was a green arrow, and she was following the non-contact vehicle into the entrance. However, the Altima struck the front driver’s side area of the CR-V, causing disabling damage to the Honda. The Nissan sustained minor damage. Zahn was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for minor injuries. Leuck was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
• At 1:52 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle at Kwik Star East. According to the accident report, a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada was parked next to a pump unoccupied, and its driver had just completed fueling it up. Meanwhile, Lois Elinor Folkers, 88, of Waverly, was pulling her 2003 Toyota Camry at a pump behind the Oldsmobile and had hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The impact of the rear-end collision pushed the Bravada southward about a car length, with minor damages to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 5:29 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. Timothy Jack Trostel, 62, of Clarksville, was eastbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when a deer ran across the road from the north and struck the truck in the center of the grill, causing approximately $3,500 in damage. There were no injuries reported.
Nov. 25: At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident on 240th Street/29th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was driving westbound and felt the steering wheel pull to the left. The car then skidded and went into the south ditch before rolling onto its top, causing it to be a total loss. The driver had exited the vehicle when police arrived and suffered a cut in his leg and complained of a headache. He was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for treatment, and Dale’s Auto Service removed the car. There were no citations filed.
• At 11:37 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 600 block of Third Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Karla Ann Federspiel, 60, of Waterloo, was driving southbound in a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox and drove through a stop sign at the intersection with Fifth Avenue Northwest. Meanwhile, Jill Ann Eckenrod, 53, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2005 Mercury Mariner and going through the intersection when she hit her brakes but was unable to avoid the Equinox, with a collision resulting in minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Federspiel was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Nov. 26: At 11:30 a.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Jennifer Lynn Endelman, 48, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS when she apparently fell asleep at the wheel and crossed the median, struck a traffic sign and entered the southbound lanes. At that time, Kimberly Jo Fencl, 44, of Cedar Falls, driving a Kia Sportage EX, and Carol Ann Maddox, 78, of Waverly, driving a 2016 Kia Soul, were both southbound after the sign was knocked into their path. Fencl ran over the sign, cracking the rear spoiler, and also ran over some plastic parts from the Malibu. Maddox also ran over the sign, but the Soul had no visible damage but was going to check the undercarriage. The Malibu was disabled. There were no injuries. Endelman was cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 4:16 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Second Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Carolyn Ann Brandt, 76, of Waverly, was driving a 1996 Toyota Avalon and had pulled out in front of a 2012 Audi A4 Premium Plus, driven by Rachel Anne Albrecht, 41, of Waverly, which was heading eastbound. A couple blocks later, Albrecht allegedly passed Brandt and cut her off, causing a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. However, Albrecht told police that Brandt was driving slowly and tried passing her before the Avalon sped up, causing the collision in her story. The officer attempted to obtain surveillance video from Waverly Health Center to see if Albrecht was going westbound and not east but was unable to get footage nor determine who was at fault. There were no injuries.
Nov. 29: At 1:34 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Second Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Nathan Allen Redman, 33, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
• At 12:22 p.m., police took a report of trespassing that occurred at 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Bremer Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 18: At 7:22 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3 eastbound. Kelly Kay Hassman, 57, of Sumner, was driving a 2019 Buick Envoy when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
• At 10:16 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Dusty Avenue. According to the accident report, Jackson Reese Bevans, 20, of Davenport, was southbound in a 2007 Kia Sorento when a deer entered the roadway. Bevans then swerved to try to avoid the deer, causing the Sorento to enter the east ditch and rolled one time, resulting in minor damages. Bevans sustained some minor scrapes on his hands and refused medical attention. He was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.
Nov. 21: At 2:08 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63 northbound. Reece Ray Knoploh, 23, of Tripoli, was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
Nov. 23: At 9:47 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 218 and Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Jamie Nichole Panning, 49, of Janesville, was stopped on the northbound offramp behind traffic in a 2016 Honda Odyssey when Brett Alan Helmers, 48, of Shell Rock, was approaching in a 2013 Ford Escape. Helmers attempted to stop but rear-ended the Odyssey, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Nov. 24: At 2:31 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Midway Avenue. According to the accident report, a 15-year-old driver of a 2009 Honda Civic was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle. The Civic then entered the west ditch and came to a stop, causing a total loss to the car. The driver and a passenger were not injured, but the driver was cited for failure to maintain control.
Nov. 25: At 2:22 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a 2002 GMC Envoy was southbound when the SUV dropped off the shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, which caused the GMC to overturn and land on its wheels in the west ditch, resulting in its total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
Nov. 26: At 5:27 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Katherine Nicole Hanson, 22, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2017 Kia Sorento when multiple deer entered the roadway. Hanson was able to miss some, but the Kia collided with one, causing approximately $1,500 in damage to the front-passenger-side corner and front passenger’s side door. There were no injuries.
Nov. 29: At 4:38 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 218 northbound. Howard Vincent O’Connell, 39, of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, was driving a 2018 Nissan Maxima when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $6,000.
Dec. 1: At 6:51 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1800 block of Tahoe Avenue. Jennifer Ann Dillon, 45, of Sumner, was driving a 2015 Ram truck when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,500 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 1: At 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Vincent Boyle III, 48, of Clarksville, on a court-ordered hold warrant on an aggravated misdemeanor.