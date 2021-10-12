WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sept. 29: At 5:38 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 3300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, both Desiree Ann Foster, 18, of Boone, driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla, and Heather Lee Obermier, 48, of Waverly, driving a 2018 Ford Escape, were southbound, with Obermier in front of Foster. The responding officer reported that Foster told him she was using her phone to change the music that was playing and was not paying attention to the road. During this time, she drove into the rear end of the Escape, causing moderate damage to the Corolla and minor damage to the SUV. There were no injuries. Foster was cited for following too closely and use of an electronic device while driving.
Sept. 30: At 9:25 a.m., police took a report of a theft from Deike Implement Company in Waverly. The investigation is ongoing.
• At 10:22 a.m., police were dispatched to the Westgate Apartments for a report of an intoxicated male. An investigation led to the arrest of Paul Schueppert, 52, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
• At 11:21 a.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center for a report of vandalism that occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21. An investigation led to a male juvenile being referred to Juvenile Court Services for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.
Oct. 1: At 5:06 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, both Shafiya Tashay Micou, 26, of Waterloo, driving a 2010 Ford Edge Limited, and Sarah Nicole Wagner, 21, of Waterloo, driving a 2016 Ford Fusion SE, were southbound. Wagner was slowing due to a vehicle ahead preparing to turn right onto Second Avenue Southwest. However, Micou was unable to stop in time due to being too close to the Fusion. The Edge rear-ended the other vehicle, causing disabling damage to both. Micou was cited for following too close as well as having no insurance in a property-damage accident. As the vehicles were being towed, Micou complained of head pain, so she was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for treatment.
Oct. 2: At 1:28 p.m., police responded to the McDonald’s drive thru for a report of an intoxicated driver. An investigation led to the arrest of Karla Marie DeBoer, 54, of Allison, for first-offense OWI and two counts of child endangerment.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 1: At 3:41 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Roads C-33 (190th Street) and V-43 (Piedmont Avenue). According to the accident report, Jesse Alan Shefelbine, 41, of Garnavillo, was westbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and was stopped at a stop sign. Meanwhile, Rachel Elizabeth Hill, 26, of Adel, was approaching the intersection southbound in a 2019 Buick Encore. Shefelbine advised he couldn’t see the Encore because his truck’s pillars blocked his view. He then pulled in front of the Encore and was struck broadside, causing disabling damage to the truck and a total loss to the SUV. There were no injuries. Shefelbine was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 4: At 9:25 a.m., Aplington police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Parriott Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Jeffrey Dean Goodard Jr., 40, of Waterloo, for driving while barred. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he later was released on bond at 1:03 p.m.
• At 6:16 p.m., deputies took custody of Tricia Marie Barfels, 31, of Waterloo, on a court ordered hold warrant from a 2020 charge.
Oct. 6: At 4:28 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Sean Anthony Fisher, 36, of Brazoria, Texas, in the 30200 block of 220th Street on a parole violation.
FAYETTE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 4: At 5 a.m., deputies took a report an accident involving multiple vehicles with multiple injuries. Upon investigation it was determined that Brittany Benson, 29, of Waterloo, was travelling northbound on V Avenue, driving her 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Benson approached Iowa Highway 93 and failed to stop at the stop sign. When she crossed Highway 93, she was struck by a 2004 Ford F-550 operated by Gary Lauer, 57, of Randalia. Lauer was travelling west bound on Highway 93 and had the right of way. Both drivers and vehicles entered the northwest ditch. Lauer’s vehicle rolled once coming to rest on the driver’s side. Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sumner Fire Dept, SEMS Ambulance, Hawkeye Fire Department, Decorah Fire Department, and the Iowa State Patrol. This accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.