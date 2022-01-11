WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Dec. 29: At 11:58 a.m., police were notified of two Bremwood students that had left campus on Dec. 28 and allegedly took items from Norby’s Farm and Fleet around 4:58 p.m. The two juveniles were charged with fifth-degree theft and were referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 12:36 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the entrance to Village Square Shopping Center parking lot near McDonald’s. According to the accident report, Shelley kay Pahnisch, 51, of Nashua, was westbound in the driveway in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 1500 and had come to a stop at the intersection with Fourth Street Southwest. Meanwhile, Anita Marie Thompson, 55, of Nashua, was attempting to stop a 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i behind the SUV but had difficulty doing so because of the icy conditions. The Subaru slid into the rear of the Chevy, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 1:07 p.m., police responded to a second two-vehicle accident in the Village Square driveway near McDonald’s According to the accident report, Laura Deibert Heise, 45, of Shell Rock, had stopped at the red light at the intersection with Fourth Street Southwest in a 2015 Ram 2500 ST as Colleen Joann Hodges, 68, of Waterloo, was attempting to stop a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT behind her. Due to the icy conditions, the Equinox slid into the rear of the Ram, causing minor damages to both vehicles. The drivers then cleared the area to a nearby lot to report the accident. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 8:10 p.m., police arrested two juvenile females, one 14 years old and one 13 years old, from Bremwood for theft.
• At 9:46 p.m., police responded to Bremwood for a report of a disturbance. An investigation led to a 14-year-old female juvenile being referred to Juvenile Court Services for assault.
• At 11:34 p.m., police responded to Brekynridge by Wyndam Hotel, 1900 Heritage Way (the former Red Fox Inn) for a report of an abandoned dog inside a hotel room. An investigation led to Jacqueline Mendel, 56, of Waverly, being charged with animal neglect.
Dec. 30: At 12:13 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL was slowing for traffic that was backed up while heading northbound. Meanwhile, Phoebe Marie Kozitza, 21, of Forest City, was following in a 2016 Honda Fit and was too close and was unable to avoid the rear-end collision, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Kozitza continued on, while the teen pulled into Casey’s South, and both reported the accident. A witness confirmed there was snowpack at the intersection, preventing Kozitza from stopping. However, Kozitza was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.
Dec. 31: At 1:47 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Paul Arthur Schueppert, 52, of Waverly, for driving while license revoked.
Jan. 1: At 11:23 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 16th Street Southwest and West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Triston Dean Ufford, 21, of Dumont, for first-offense OWI, carrying weapons while intoxicated and being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
Jan. 2: At 11:29 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Emilee Rose Simon, 19, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 22: At 3:57 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on North Maple Street in Janesville. Laura Michelle Hart, 46, of Waterloo, was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart when it struck a deer, causing approximately $7,000 in damage.
Dec. 25: At 11:54 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Viking Avenue. Greg William Meyer, 55, of Sumner, was driving a 2014 GMC Terrain when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $7,500.
Dec. 28: At 10:14 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Dale Wesley Bright Jr., 59, of Janesville, was northbound in a 2019 Ram 2500 in the right lane. It was in a line of traffic behind a semi-truck. Meanwhile, Shawn Joseph Walther, 46, of Waterloo, was also northbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and in the left lane. The semi driver made an indication the truck was going to pull over to the shoulder suddenly, so Bright swerved to avoid hitting the semi but struck the Silverado, causing moderate damages to both. The highway was 100% snow and ice covered with heavy snow falling at the time. There were no injuries, and due to the conditions, no citations were issued.
• At 11:25 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Isaac Yusuf Adam, 35, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was driving southbound in a 2019 Freightliner semi in the 1400 block of Highway 63 when the truck hit some packed snow from the snowstorm causing it to lose control. The semi then entered the median, crossed the northbound lanes and came to rest in the opposite ditch, where it jackknifed, resulting in minor damages. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 12:56 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Darryl James King, 58, of Columbus Junction, was driving a 2003 Peterbilt semi, owned by DM Truck King LLC, of Lawler, southbound when the driver lost control due to the snowy conditions. The truck then jackknifed in the median before coming to a stop. The crash resulted in disabling damage to the truck including a fuel tank leak, which was addressed by Bremer County Emergency Management. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 2: At 12:27 a.m., deputies responded to single-vehicle accident on 165th Street. According to the accident report, Kent Mitchell Schwan, 36, of Sumner, was driving eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the SUV ran off the road. It struck a mailbox and a tree in the 2700 block of 165th Street, causing disabling damage to the vehicle and approximately $2,000 in damage to the property. There were no injuries. Following further investigation, Schwan was arrested for first-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 1: At 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 19700 block of Vail Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Bladde Alan Findling, 27, of Clarksville, for first-offense domestic assault causing bodily injury.
Jan. 4: At 11:53 a.m., deputies took Kaleeya Marie Moore, 32, of Waterloo, into custody at the Black Hawk County Jail on a court-ordered hold warrant for an OWI conviction.
• At 4:08 p.m., Clarksville police took a general police call from the 100 block of West Superior Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Brianne Faith Eckhoff, 25, of Clarksville, for fifth-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. She was released at 6:10 p.m. on a promise to appear.
Jan. 5: At 8:43 a.m., deputies arrested Kristopher Michael Kaufman, 30, of Waterloo, on a warrant for a charge of second-offense OWI.