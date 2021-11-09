WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Oct. 26: At 11:55 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. An investigation led to the arrest of two occupants, Bethany Mae Repta, 31, and Amy Phongsa, both of Beloit, Wisconsin, on charges of possession of marijuana.
Oct. 27: At 9:06 a.m., police took a report from Leisure Services that someone had walked through wet concrete at the South Riverside Park pavilion. Damage is estimated at $2,000. The incident is under investigation.
• At 1:21 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving an unoccupied vehicle and a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, a 1999 Ford F-150 and a 2014 Ford Edge, both owned by Walmart employees, were in the lot. The owner of the truck noticed while he was collecting shopping carts that his vehicle wasn’t in the southern-most parking stalls where he left it. He took a closer look, and he found that the truck had fallen into gear and rolled into the Edge, causing minor damage to the SUV. The truck had no visible damage. There were no citations.
• At 3:18 p.m., police responded to a fight in progress at Bremwood. An investigation led to a 13-year-old male being arrested and charged with serious assault. His case was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 5 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 100 block of First Street Northeast. According to the accident report, a 2017 GMC Terrain was parked and occupied with the driver waiting for a passenger to enter when Kathryn Suzanne Haberman-Albang, 43, of Waverly, approached in a 2017 Toyota Sienna and attempted to pull into a parking spot. The van was too close to the SUV and sideswiped it, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 28: At 4:26 a.m., police took a report from a vehicle that occurred sometime after 10 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 200 block of Oak Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At 4:28 p.m., police took a report of an assault that took place around 12:30 a.m. April 16. The case is under investigation.
Oct. 29: At 7:13 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault that occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Fourth Street Southwest. A 14-year-old female was referred to Juvenile Court Services on a serious assault charge.
Nov. 1: At 12:50 a.m., police arrested Michael Allan Ominera DeMartino, 24, of Normal, Illinois, for possession of marijuana and OWI following a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Bremer Avenue.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 27: At 4:17 a.m., deputies responded to a semi-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Steven Karl Lipinski, 39, of Stewartville, Minnesota, was driving a 2021 Freightliner, owned by MGI Leasing Inc., of Dubuque, when a deer entered the roadway, causing a collision with disabling damage estimated at $8,000.
• At 6:27 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1000 block of Iowa Highway 3. Tracie Lynn Albers, 53, of Shell Rock, was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $6,000.
• At 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 near Mile Marker 201. Kenneth Joseph Bailey, 73, of Charles City, was driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it struck a deer, causing disabling damages estimated at $8,000.
• At 7:22 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Hannah Katherine Lembke, 34, of La Motte, was driving a 2020 Kia Forte when it struck a deer, causing severe damages estimated at $15,000.
Oct. 29: At 10:46 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident in the 1600 block of Iowa Highway 3. Timothy Gaylord Smith, 57, of Readlyn, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caravan when it struck a deer, causing disabling damages estimated at $5,000.
Oct. 31: At 1:22 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 275th Street and Hawthorne Avenue. According to the accident report, Antonio Edwin Graber, 23, of Denver, was eastbound in a 2009 Toyota Prius and was attempting to make a left turn. Meanwhile, Beverly Jean Danielson, 59, of Emmetsburg, was westbound in a 2010 Ford Edge. Graber failed to yield to Danielson before making the left turn, causing a collision with both vehicles becoming total losses. Both drivers noted injuries, with Danielson being taken by Denver Ambulance to Waverly Health Center and Graber refusing treatment. Graber was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Nov. 1: At 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1100 block of Iowa Highway 188. Katherine Lynn Miller, 38, of Denver, was driving a 2009 Kia Spectra when it struck a deer, causing approximately $4,000 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 28: At 11:18 a.m., Parkersburg police arrested Jacob Tyler Lee, 31, of Parkersburg, for two counts of third-degree burglary and interference with official acts following an investigation into an earlier incident.
Nov. 1: At 5:16 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Kate Lynn Enabnit, 30, of Dumont, regarding an aggravated misdemeanor case. She was held in the Butler County Jail.
• At 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel Lee Wilson, 63, of Cedar Falls, at the intersection of 302nd Street and Willow Avenue on a warrant regarding a felony case. He was held in the Butler County Jail.
Nov. 2: At midnight, deputies arrested Ryan Donald Krueger, 43, of Greene, for first-offense domestic assault causing bodily injury.
• At 2:47 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Dean Rogers, 29, of Allison, on a warrant on a charge of OWI. He was held at the Butler County Jail.
• At 8:20 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Ryan Donald Krueger, 43, of Greene, at the Cerro Gordo County Jail for charges of second-degree criminal mischief, first-offense domestic assault with intent to commit injury and driving while barred and was also arrested on a hold order for an OWI case. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held on all charges.
• At 10:39 p.m., Aplington police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Parriott Street in Aplington. An investigation led to the arrest of Amanda Renee Stroh, 40, of Aplington, for driving while barred. She was taken to the Butler County Jail, where she was held prior to an appearance before a magistrate.