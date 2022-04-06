WAVERLY POLICE LOG,
CRASHES
MARCH 9
• At 8 a.m., investigated a reported hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of the public high school, Waverly-Shell Rock. A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer SUV was impacted for an estimated $800 damage. An investigation was inconclusive.
MARCH 23
• At 12:52 p.m., responded to a theft report from Next Generation Wireless US Cellular. Reportedly, two individuals entered the business and stole a speaker and earbuds, about the evening of March 22.
MARCH 24
• At 8:40 a.m., responded to a fraud report of a theft via an unknown person accessing the caller’s bank account about March 22 to March 23.
• About 2:50 p.m., arrested Christian Stoffregen, 20 years, Shell Rock, for theft fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor, after having responded to Wal-Mart in reference to an employee theft.
• At 3:20 p.m., responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the lot of a private business on Fourth Street Southwest.
• About 8:13 p.m., arrested Daylynd Campbell, 22 years, Waverly, on a charge of first-offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, after investigating a traffic stop at Hwy. 218 and Edgebrook Drive.
MARCH 25
• At 9:29 p.m., responded to 504 Catalina Drive for a report of vandalism.
MARCH 26
• About 12:52 a.m., arrested Jessica Mackey, 23, Waterloo, for assault causing bodily injury.
• At 4:48 p.m., responded to two-vehicle broadside or perpendicular collision on Fourth Street Southwest near the Walmart parking lot, causing an estimated $350 damage to the front driver side bumper of a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV and none estimated to a 2014 Ford Explorer SUV. A responding officer reported being unable to determine who was at fault.
Police reported that Betty Huisman, 83, Waverly, was east bound in a 2014 Ford Explorer SUV exiting the Walmart parking lot crossing to Kwik Star. Huisman stated she had a green light and legally entered the roadway when she was struck in the rear driver side bumper by the other vehicle that was southbound on Fourth Street SW, a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV.
The Toyota driver, Kayty Young, 31, Cedar Falls, said she had a green light and that the other vehicle, the Ford, illegally entered the roadway and as she (Young) attempted to slam on her brakes, she hit the rear driver side bumper of the Ford.
There was no damage to the Ford, and minor damage to the Toyota’s front driver side bumper, which police estimated at $350 in the report. There were no witnesses.
• About 8:24 p.m., arrested Justin Davon Cason, 37, of Des Moines, for operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
MARCH 28
• At 10:46 p.m., investigated a harassment report from a Waverly resident about actions occurring about Feb. 17 to March 28.
• At 12:49 p.m. took a report of a theft of a UPS delivery about March 25 from a Waverly residence on 12th Avenue NW.
• At 8:26 p.m., took a report of a scam.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S LOG
MARCH 19
• Arrested David Aaron Nielson, 56 of Waterloo, for possession of controlled substance first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Arrested Roberto Antonio Pena, 62 of waterloo, for unlawful possession of prescription drug.
MARCH 20
• Arrested Dustin Phillips, 30, of Charles City, for operating while intoxicated second offense, after investigation stemming from a traffic violation-stop.
MARCH 23
• Took a theft report from Viking Avenue, under investigation.
MARCH 27
• Arrested of Ryan Wegner, 36, of Mount Vernon for operating while intoxicated second offense after an investigation stemming from a report of a suspicious vehicle.
MARCH 28
• Arrested Justice Goodwin, 25, of Waterloo, for a probation violation.
• Responded to a burglary report at 120th Street.
MARCH 31
• Received a report of possible child abuse in Plainfield. This matter has been referred to Department of Human Services for investigation.
• Assisted with locating a stolen trailer out of Black Hawk County. The case is under investigation.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S ARRESTS
MARCH 24
• About 8:28 p.m., arrested Becky K. Miller, 59, Raymond, on a warrant from Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, on a charge of harassment third.
MARCH 28
• About 11:17 a.m. officers arrested Logan Alexander Occhi, 19 of Shell Rock for failure to appear on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault, causing bodily injury or mental illness, and a second count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, from events Nov. 1, 2021.
MARCH 31
• About 17:01 p.m., a Department of Transportation traffic officer arrested Marvin Lewis Davidson, 64, Overland, Missouri, a semi driver, for driving while suspended, on a traffic stop. Bonded out from Bremer County Jail on April 1.
FAYETTE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S ARRESTS
MARCH 26
• About 12:22 a.m., officers arrested William David Troxel, 41, of Randalia who had been indicted in Medina County, Ohio, on aggravated drug charges. Bond was set at $10,000 with 10% being approved. Troxel was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail awaiting extradition to Ohio.
Troxel was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance third offense, D felony, three counts of child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
• Also about 12:22 a.m., Valerie Sue Knospe, 34, of Randalia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance second offense – marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, three counts of child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Knospe was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, awaiting an initial appearance.