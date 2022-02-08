WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jan. 21: At 8:43 p.m., police took a report of a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred at 5:14 p.m. in the Domino’s parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2011 Hyundai Tucson GL was legally parked when a 16-year-old driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala turned into the lot from Fifth Street Southwest and attempted to park next to it. The Impala struck the Tucson causing minor damage to both vehicles. The teen then waited for another vehicle to clear before parking the Chevy properly. She then went into the store to pick up the order and left without informing anyone of the crash. Restaurant management then pulled the surveillance video and tracked orders to identify the customer who caused the collision. After initially denying the incident, the teen then started to work out compensation with Domino’s management. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 24: At 3:49 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 800 block of Bremer Road. According to the accident report, Nikki Dianne Kingsley, 28, of Waverly, was driving a 2016 Blue bus owned by the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District and was stopped facing north while dropping off a student at their home with the stop arm extended and lights flashing. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old driver of a 2007 Pontiac G6 GT was northbound and attempted to stop, but it slid on the icy road and into the back of the bus. The crash caused minor damage to the Pontiac. The bus was not damaged. The teen added that he thought the cruise control may have kicked in as he was braking. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for following too closely.
Jan. 25: At 12:54 p.m., police were called to the Bremer County Jail for a possible intoxicated inmate. An investigation led to the arrest of Garrett Alan Paulsen, 37, of Cedar Falls, for public intoxication.
• At 2:38 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, both Shirley Ann Henrichs, 84, of Allison, driving a 1999 Plymouth Voyager, and Krystle Lynn Schoultz, 32, of Oelwein, driving a 2009 Ford Fusion, made right turns from 10th Avenue onto Fourth Street heading south. Schoultz then changed lanes to the left and was passing the van when Henrichs also changed lanes. That caused a sideswipe collision with minor damages to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 2:45 p.m., police took a report of a fight that occurred at 10:30 a.m. at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School. A juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services on a charge of simple assault and was allowed to return to class.
Jan. 27: At 1:48 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Street Northwest and West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Garrison Wayne Holck, 22, of Gilbert, for first-offense OWI. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and released on that charge.
• At 8:12 a.m., police took a report of fraud/theft that occurred at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14. The case remains under investigation.
Jan. 28: At 8:45 a.m., police took a report of shoplifting that occurred between 1 p.m. Jan. 24 and 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Fareway.
• At 3:10 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of 20th Street and Third Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, Dalissa Evon Larson, 56, of Waverly, was westbound on Third Avenue in a 2019 Ford Edge Titanium, and Alison Nicole McLellan, 35, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2012 Toyota Sienna, with both having a green light. Meanwhile, Norman Ray Frost, 85, of Waverly, was northbound on 20th Street in a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado and had a red light but failed to yield, striking both the SUV and van. All three sustained disabling damages. Police had a crew from Waverly Ambulance examine Frost, and he showed no injuries, as were the other two drivers. However, the investigating officer noted that Frost showed some disorientation, claiming he was a passenger when he was the only person in the truck. Frost was cited for having no insurance and failure to respond to a steady red light.
Jan. 30: At 1:23 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Brian Chance Jungling, 24, of Shell Rock, for second-offense OWI, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• At 10:50 a.m., police took a report of a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe 1500 was legally parked facing north on the east side of the street. Annabella Leann Dietrich, 19, of Marion, was northbound in a 2017 Honda Pilot and struck the rear of the Tahoe, causing minor damage to both. Dietrich then left a note apologizing or the damage and her contact info. Police then contacted Dietrich, who provided her insurance information. There were no citations.
• At 4:37 p.m., police took a report of a theft of a purse at Hy-Vee.
Jan. 31: At 1:31 a.m., police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Aaron William Baker, 30, of Greene, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 29: At 5:21 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a speeding vehicle that led to a single-vehicle accident on 210th Street. According to the accident report, deputies were attempting to stop Justis William Kim Tielebein, 21, of Waterloo, for driving 103 mph in a 65-mph zone on U.S. Highway 218 and then eluded law enforcement before going onto 210th Street. Tielebien then lost control and ran off the road to the left and into the ditch, causing the 2011 Ford Taurus to sustain minor damages. The car hit a curve chevron sign, causing approximately $500 in damage. After a short foot chase, Tielebein was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, eluding by going more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was later returned to its owner.
Feb. 1: At 11:27 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Joplin Avenue. According to the accident report, Eric Lynn Symmonds, 59, of Denver, was backing out of a driveway in a 2004 Ford Expedition, while Alice Marie Richmann, 56, of Denver, was in a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van owned by the U.S. Postal Service and was parked in the shoulder facing north across from the driveway. Symmonds did not see the van and backed into the side of it, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 27: At 4:48 p.m., deputies arrested James Thomas Jensen, 34, of Allison, for first-offense OWI.
Jan. 29: At 4:34 p.m., deputies arrested Dallas Lee Aissen, 48, of Allison, on a court-ordered hold warrant.
Jan. 30: At 6:24 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Bradley Trotter, 43, of Parkersburg, on a court-ordered hold warrant.
Feb. 1: At 11:54 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Locust Street in Allison. An investigation led to the arrest of Terius Tamin Jenkins, 41, of Grundy Center, for second-offense domestic abuse assault. Deputies later added a charge of first-degree burglary and upgraded the assault charge to domestic assault by impeding air or blood flow.