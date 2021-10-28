WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Oct. 12: At 10:37 a.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center for an assault report. An investigation led to a 14-year-old male from Fairbank being referred to Juvenile Court Services for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor.
Oct. 13: At 1:25 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jamie Michelle Hadwin, 38, of Waverly, for OWI by drug.
• At 1:57 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on Ninth Avenue Northwest near Margaretta Carey Elementary School. According to the accident report, a 2016 Lincoln MKX Select was legally parked on the street when Kari Ann Marzen, 42, of Waverly, attempted to pull her westbound 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in front of it to park and struck the left front of the Lincoln’s bumper with the van’s side, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 14: At 1:28 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Anthony Parks Jr., 39, of Waterloo, for driving while barred, OWI, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• At 3:16 a.m., police also arrested Shenita Lorraine Hinton, 38, of Waverly, for possession of methamphetamine in the same traffic stop as above.
• At 11:41 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, both Nicole Autumn Thomas, 19, of Center Point, driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger, and Karen Kay Simpson, 75, of Waverly, driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, were northbound on Fourth Street. Simpson was stopping for a pedestrian crossing at Fifth Avenue with the flashing pedestrian signal activated. Thomas didn’t see that the Jeep was stopping and rear-ended it, causing minor damage to each vehicle. There were no injuries. Thomas was cited for following too closely.
Oct. 15: At 8:10 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old from Waverly, driving a 2020 Jeep Gladiator, was southbound, while a 15-year-old from Clarksville, driving a 2003 GMC Yukon, was eastbound. They entered the intersection at the same time, where the Jeep was making a left turn and the Yukon was driving into the lot. The Jeep’s right front bumper struck the middle of the driver’s side of the GMC. Both vehicles had minor damage. There were no injuries. As the collision occurred on private property, there were no citations.
Oct. 17: At 6:01 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old from Plainfield, driving a 2001 Pontiac Aztek, was northbound on Fifth Street and was at a stop sign. Meanwhile, Dennis Joe Schneider, 68, of Waverly, was westbound in a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The teen told police he had looked just to the left before proceeding across Bremer Avenue and did not look back to the right. Schneider said that when the Aztek crossed the road, he didn’t have enough time to hit his brakes before the two vehicles collided. After the Grand Cherokee hit the rear passenger’s side of the Aztek, the Pontiac did a 180-degree turn before coming to rest on Fifth Street Northwest. Schneider’s vehicle continued on Bremer Avenue a short distance further before stopping. The two vehicles were considered total losses. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for failure to obey a stop/yield sign.
Oct. 18: At 11:49 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest and Cedar River Parkway. According to the accident report, Terry David VanLanningham, 73, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS and was waiting in the intersection to turn with a flashing yellow arrow onto Fourth Street. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old from Waverly was westbound in a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE. VanLanningham told police that the light turned yellow well before the Sunfire entered the intersection, but the teen said the light changed as she was entering, and she had no chance to stop. There were no witnesses available to confirm either account. The Trailblazer sustained minor damage, while the Pontiac was totaled. There were no injuries. VanLanningham was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Oct. 19: At 3:05 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Mildred Ann Liddle, 58, of Plainfield, was westbound in a 2008 Ford Edge SEL AWD and came to the four-way stop at the intersection. Meanwhile, Charmaine Heisterkamp, 69, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2006 Toyota Scion TC and was leaving the stop sign. The Scion was nearly through the intersection when the Edge struck it in the rear passenger’s side. Liddle said the sun was in her eyes and didn’t see Heisterkamp’s vehicle in the intersection. The Toyota sustained disabling damage and was towed by Dale’s Auto Service, while the Ford took on minor damage. There were no injuries. Liddle was cited for failure to obey a stop/yield sign.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 14: At 7:38 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1100 block of Iowa Highway 3. Tia Marie Hillman, 40, of Shell Rock, was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Oct. 15: At 8:23 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on 265th Street. According to the accident report, Karen Genevieve Brandt, 82, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2020 Buick and was slowing to look for a residential driveway to turn into, as she stated she wasn’t sure where she was going. Meanwhile, Jami Lee Mallen, 32, of Janesville, was following in a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country, and when Brandt slowed, Mallen attempted to pass. Mallen also stated Brandt failed to signal a left turn, thus the Buick collided with the van when Brandt attempted to turn south into a driveway. The collision resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 18: At 6:28 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 188. Amanda Louise Foster, 41, of Nashua, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $3,500.
• At 7:11 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 218 northbound. Nicole Kristine Engelhart, 32, of Nashua, was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
• At 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 southbound. Rose Marie Elliott, 36, of Ionia, was driving a 2016 Cruze when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 15: At 2:19 p.m., deputies served a court-ordered hold warrant and an arrest warrant for probation violation on April Louisa Simkins, 42, of Allison, on felony and OWI charges. She posted bond and was later released.
• At 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Carter William Koop, 22, of Marshalltown, on two court-ordered hold warrants on two felony charges. He is currently being held.
Oct. 17: At 8:50 a.m., deputies arrested Owen de Jesus Jr., 37, of Bristow, on two court-ordered hold warrants on a felony charge.
Oct. 18: At 5:07 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Industrial Parkway in Allison. An investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Bartholomew Robb, 42, of Allison, for driving while barred.
Oct. 19: At 1:12 a.m., deputies arrested Randeigh Nicole Richardson, 29, of Clarksville, on a court-ordered hold warrant. She posted bond and was released at 2:26 a.m.
Oct. 20: At 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Brent Stewart, 57, of Aplington, on a court-ordered hold warrant on a simple misdemeanor. He is currently held in the Butler County Jail.
• At 6:40 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Main Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Richard Alan Butterfield, 27, of Oelwein, for driving while barred.