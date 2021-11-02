WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Oct. 19: At 2:43 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Anthony Robert Dann, 32, of Waverly, for driving while barred.
Oct. 20: At 1:30 p.m., police took a report of a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred at 1:29 p.m. Oct. 10. According to the accident report, a FedEx van was parked in the gravel driveway of William Stephen Fruehling, 82, of Waverly. Fruehling was attempting to back his 2011 Ford Ranger from the driveway and didn’t see the FedEx truck there and ran into it, causing minor damages to the van. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 21: At 6:30 a.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident on Cedar River Parkway. Todd Thomas Smock, 55, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2013 Ram 1500 when it struck a deer, causing disabling damages on the front driver’s side, with the airbags deployed. There were no injuries.
• At 7:59 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Kwik Star West parking lot. According to the accident report, Amanda Kaye Miller, 41, of Tripoli, was backing out of a parking space in a 2010 Ford Explorer XLT and did not see a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Carlee Ann Trowbridge, that was westbound in the lot. Trowbridge thought her vehicle was clear of the Explorer. The rear bumper of the SUV struck the rear passenger quarter panel of the Chrysler, causing minor damages to both. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 2:08 p.m., police were sent to the Lied Education Center on the Bremwood Campus for an assault that had just occurred. No arrest was recorded.
• At 10:29 p.m., police were called to Legacy Apartments in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Southwest for a theft report that occurred around noon Oct. 14. The case remains under investigation.
Oct. 22: At 2:48 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, both Jan Paula Davis, 58, of Denver, driving a 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium, and Roger Gene Kitchen, 61, of Arlington, driving a 1991 Chevrolet S-10, were northbound with Davis behind Kitchen waiting for a light to change. Kitchen did not see the RAV4 there, and attempted to back up, causing a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Kitchen was cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 11:47 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of 13th Avenue Southwest for an incident. An investigation led to the arrest of Robert Earl Brandhorst, 54, of Nashua, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information.
Oct. 23: At 2:31 p.m., police took a report of a theft from the 1400 block of Emery Circle.
Oct. 24: At 2:15 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jabari Jerun Mathews, 26, of Waverly, for driving while barred, revoked and under suspension and cited for having no insurance.
Oct. 25: At 11:54 a.m., police took a report of the theft of a PlayStation 4 from a Janesville man that occurred sometime between 10 a.m. Oct. 21 and 4 p.m. Jan 22 in the Waverly Historic Lofts.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 20: At 6:31 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Anita Kay Fay, 55, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2016 Honda Accord when a deer jumped in front of her vehicle, causing a collision with disabling damages estimated at $10,000.
Oct. 21: At 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Business Highway 218 near Waverly. Christopher David Doering, 28, of Evansdale, was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 LM when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Oct. 22: At 7:52 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on 190th Street. Darrin Michael Piehl, 56, of Fairbank, was driving a 2016 Ram truck when a deer entered the highway. Piehl was unable to avoid a collision, causing damage to the front driver’s side bumper estimated at $2,000.
Oct. 23: At 6:46 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1300 block of Reed Avenue. Penny Eileen Korporal, 59, of Sumner, was driving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Oct. 25: At 6:52 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Connor Blake Mueller, 24, of Tripoli, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 26: At 9:16 p.m., Clarksville police responded to a disturbance at Casey’s. An investigation led to the arrest of Chad Michael Parton, 35, of Dumont, for driving while barred.