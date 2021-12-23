WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Dec. 9: At 11:06 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Norby’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. According to the accident report, Jerry Lee Janssen, 78, of Waverly, was backing a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty from a parking space near the store entrance, when Charles Frederick Byram, 77, of Plainfield, pulled his 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan into the lot and stopped next to a witness vehicle that was waiting for a parking space to open. The truck then backed into the minivan, causing minor damage to the Caravan. There was no apparent damage to the Ford. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 8:30 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on East Bremer Avenue near 39th Street. Mark Westbrook, 45, of Waverly, was driving a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander when it struck a deer, causing moderate damage. The driver called in the report on Dec. 10 and sent photos of the damage with his insurance card.
• At 10:28 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of First Avenue and Third Street Northeast. An investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Michael Peshel, 38, of Waverly, and Tyler Brian Wojohn, 18, of Charles City, each for possession of marijuana.
Dec. 10: At 2:22 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of 240th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Robert Michael Sobczak, 40, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
• At 1:09 p.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center for a student that was assaulting staff. The student was referred to Juvenile Court Services on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
• At 1:36 p.m., police received a report of a sex crime from the 100 block of Second Avenue Southwest that occurred sometime between Feb. 1 and May 31. The incident is under investigation.
• At 5:54 p.m., police responded to Bremwood for an assault. An investigation led to a 14-year-old female being arrested for serious assault.
Dec. 11: At 12:09 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 90 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of James Robert Miller, 27, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 4:09 p.m., police took a report of theft from the Centre Hall. The incident remains under investigation.
Dec. 12: At 4:50 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of First Avenue Northeast for a report of a suspicious person. An investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Michael Niles, 29, of Waverly, for public intoxication after he was located inside the apartment building and not residing there.
Dec. 13: At 10:14 a.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center for a report of theft. An investigation led to the arrest of a 13-year-old male for third-degree theft, and his charges were referred to Juvenile Court Services.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 9: At 5:55 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Martin W. Chaney, 60, of Rock Island, Illinois, was driving southbound in a 2017 Mack truck owned by Dohrn Transfer Company LLC, of Rock Island, Illinois, when it lost control in the freezing rain and ice and jackknifed, causing an unknown severity of damage but estimated at $5,000. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on County Road C-33/190th Street. According to the accident report, Nicole Alexandra Arends, 33, of Waterloo, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caravan when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage to the passenger’s side front bumper and headlight.
• At 6:50 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Christopher Michael Beimer, 39, of Waverly, was driving eastbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe when he collided with a deer, causing damages on the front passenger’s side estimated at $2,000.
Dec. 11: At 7:28 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Kaitlyn Wang, 22, of St. Louis, was driving northbound in a 2021 Hyundai sedan when she lost control on some ice and ran off the road to the right and into the ditch before coming to rest on a wire fence. The car sustained minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 7:11 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Robert David Minnaert, 66, of Waverly, was driving eastbound in a 2007 Ford Freestar when it struck a deer, causing significant damage to the front driver’s side estimated at $5,000.
Dec. 12: At 6 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Jenna Josephine Grober, 23, of Charles City, was southbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage to the front passenger-side bumper estimated at $5,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 14: At 9:46 a.m., deputies served a court-ordered hold warrant on Candace Sue Hovenga, 38, of Clarksville, to serve two days in jail on a serious misdemeanor.
• At 5:19 p.m., deputies served a warrant on Joshua Daniel Egertson, 39, of Thornton, for failure to appear on a domestic relations charge.
Dec. 15: At 8:21 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Dean Rex Hobson, 67, of Clarksville, in the 17000 block of 200th Street on a 2020 OWI incident. He is currently held in the Butler County Jail serving his sentence.
• At 4:08 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Michael Vincent Boyle III, 48, of Clarksville, at Kwik Star. He is currently serving time in jail.