WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Dec. 14: At 4:58 a.m., police were called to Westgate Apartments to investigate a report of an assault. An investigation led to the arrest of Alaija Meshele Phillips, 30, of Waverly, for serious assault. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was booked and later released with a court date.
Dec. 15: At 10:26 a.m., police responded to McDonald’s for a public interaction/traffic stop that was related to a runaway from Bremwood. Subsequently, Hunter John Penkwitz-Brower, 39, of Sheldon, was arrested for interference with official acts.
Dec. 16: At 12:49 p.m., police took a report of identity theft from the 2900 block of East Bremer Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
Dec. 17: At 7:42 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser was westbound in the left lane of 10th Avenue. Meanwhile, Kaleb Michael Wellman, 18, of Waverly, was at a stop sign on 16th Street in a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 facing south. There was a third vehicle that was not involved in the accident that was also westbound and had turned northbound. After seeing the other vehicle turn, Wellman proceeded into the intersection and broadsided the PT Cruiser, causing disabling damage to it and minor damage to the truck. There were no injuries. Wellman was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
• At 8:01 a.m., police took a report of burglary to a car from the 700 block of Third Avenue Southwest that had occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Dec. 16.
• At 11:51 a.m., police took a report of a theft from a van that occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest.
•At 12:13 p.m., police took a report of a vehicle burglary that took place sometime after 8 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 400 block of Second Street Southwest.
• At 4:21 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and First Street Southeast. According to the accident report, Martha Beth Wilkinson, 68, of Greene, was driving southbound on First Street in a 2015 Ford C-Max Premium at a high rate of speed. Witnesses stated that the car had driven through a private yard and landed in the river, appearing to have gone airborne shortly before entering the river. The car was a total loss. According to a report by Waverly Newspapers, three bystanders had rescued Wilkinson from the car. While she was uninjured, she was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for examination. An addendum to the accident report stated that Wilkinson has a history of seizures, and a possible medical event may have caused the accident. There have been no citations filed in this accident.
Dec. 18: At 11:43 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Seventh Street and Third Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Kimberly Faye Endicott, 34, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2006 Ford ZX4 and going through the intersection with Seventh Street. Meanwhile, Ryan Michael Doyle, 32, of Waverly, was driving south in a 2011 Jeep Compass Sport and did not yield to the ZX4 at the uncontrolled intersection, causing a collision with minor damage to the Jeep and moderate damage to the Ford. Doyle reportedly proceeded home, while Endicott called police to report the accident, unsure of where Doyle went. An Iowa State Patrol trooper had witnessed the accident and informed police where the Jeep had gone and advised that Doyle did not yield to Endicott when she was already in the intersection. Police talked with Doyle at his home, and he admitted to the accident and surmised that the ZX4 was in a blind spot and didn’t see her. Doyle was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
Dec. 20: At 2:23 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Second Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Willis Lamar Foster, 49, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was driving northbound from a temporary gravel driveway from Waverly Health Center in a 2014 Freightliner Strait Truck with enclosed box and had struck a railroad crossing sign, causing minor damage to the truck and an estimated $250 in damage to the sign. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 23: At 2:20 a.m., police took a call from a Shannon Escobar who had a mental health issue in the 1000 block of Third Avenue Northeast. She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital for a psychological evaluation.
Dec. 24: At 11:45 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Dirty Dog American Bar & Grille parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 was legally parked in the lot facing west when Judith Jo Williams, 75, of Waverly, was backing up her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and hit the front of the GMC with the back of the Chevy. Damage was minor. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:25 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Bremer Road. Lucretia Ann Lucy, 60, of Waverly, was driving a 2007 Kia Sportage EX when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
Dec. 25: At 2:05 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and Technology Parkway. An investigation led to the arrest of Jordon Robert Carl Ross, 28, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
Dec. 27: At 4:07 p.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle. An investigation showed the vehicle was located later that evening by the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department and impounded. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 6:46 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting from Walmart. An investigation led to the arrest of Robin Ann Schares, 50, of Waverly, for theft.
Dec. 28: At 12:21 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Ashley Renee Rider, 27, of Waverly, was driving northbound in a 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE inside the lane markings of the lot, while Staci Rae Rewerts, 43, of Greene, was eastbound in a 2014 Ford Escape SE crossing the lane markings, but then decided to make a U-turn. Rewerts didn’t see Rider approaching as she turned around, causing a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4:06 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Jeffrey Scot Wedeking, 80, of Clarksville, was driving a 1999 Lincoln Continental northbound to where it curves to the east. The weather was icy due to the winter weather, and the Lincoln slid off the curve and collided with a westbound 1983 Chevrolet truck, driven by Max Herbert Ohrt, causing minor damage to each vehicle. Wedeking’s vehicle then continued to hit a nearby fence, causing $500 in damage to it. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 8:51 p.m., police responded to the Bremwood campus for a report of an assault that occurred around 8:30 p.m. An investigation led to the arrest of a 14-year-old female for two counts of serious assault. Her case was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 5: Deputies took a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of 165th Street in Sumner. The investigation is ongoing with charges pending.
Dec. 10: Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle refused to pull over and continued at high speeds through multiple counties. The Fayette County deputies then deployed stop sticks, which caused the vehicle to come to a stop on U.S. Highway 18 east of U Avenue in Fayette County. An investigation led to a juvenile being charged with eluding an excessive speed (108 mph in a 65-mph zone). Deputies were also assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol.
Dec. 11: Deputies arrested Samuel David Morgan, 24, of Cedar Falls, on two active Bremer County warrants.
Dec. 12: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Zachary Ludvic, 29, of Waverly, for OWI.
Dec. 14: Deputies arrested Matthew Barta, 21, of Waverly, on an outstanding warrant.
• Deputies arrested Troy Groeneveld, 58, of Cedar Falls, for first-offense OWI.
Dec. 16: Deputies arrested Mischelli Lauranne Ford-Nelson, 38, of Fredericksburg, on a warrant for driving while barred.
Dec. 17: At 3:10 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Michael Bernard Laurence Smith, 63, of Waverly, was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,500 in damage.
Dec. 18: Deputies arrested Edward Leroy Finch, 43, of Allison, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was Jessie Lea Jones, 35, of Allison, for accessory after the fact, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license denied.
• At 9:41 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Treyton Winfield Slater, 22, of La Porte City, was driving a 2021 Toyota RAV4 when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
• At 10:03 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Victor de Haro Landeros, 21, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
Dec. 19: Deputies responded to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner for a report of a domestic assault. A brief investigation led to the arrest of Jana Alexis Rhoads, 18, of Sumner, for domestic assault causing bodily injury.
• Deputies also arrested Rhoads for violation of a protection order.
Dec. 20: At 4:54 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Elaine Vella Johnson, 60, of Frederika, was driving a 2008 Toyota RAV4 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Dec. 21: Deputies arrested Anthony Robert Dann, 32, of Waverly, on two warrants. The first was for driving while barred, and the second was for second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 17: At 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Dylan Michael Jones, 24, of Clarksville, for a violation of probation on a felony conviction.
• At 9:48 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Austin Caswell, 42, of Charles City, at Casey’s in Clarksville for a court-ordered hold warrant on an aggravated misdemeanor charge.
Dec. 19: At 1:40 a.m., deputies responded to a motor-vehicle accident in the 20100 block of Iowa Highway 14. An investigation led to the arrest of Carter John Lewis, 25, of Bristow, for first-offense OWI. He was released at 11:47 a.m. on a promise to appear.
• At 2:10 p.m., deputies arrested Edward Leroy Finch III, 43, of Waverly, on a warrant for domestic abuse assault by choking causing bodily injury. The warrant was served in the 700 block of North Public Road in Shell Rock.