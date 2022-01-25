WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jan. 14: At 8:21 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Cedar River Parkway and Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Marc William Johnson, 28, of Clarksville, was facing westbound in a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 and stopped at the stop light, when Avery Sue Meier, 18, of Waverly, approached in a 2004 Dodge Durango Limited. She was going too fast for the snowy conditions and in an attempt to miss the truck, the SUV struck it with the passenger’s side door due to the slick conditions. Both vehicles sustained minor damages. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 16: At 2:10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of First Avenue and Third Street Southeast. An investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Patrick Starkey, 28, of Charles City, for possession of marijuana and OWI.
• At 1:53 p.m., police were called to McDonald’s on a report of a trespassing violation. An investigation led to a juvenile being charged and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Jan. 17: At 6:56 a.m., police were called to Rolling Meadows Apartments for a stolen vehicle report. According to the press release, the owner of the vehicle had started their vehicle to warm it up, but when they returned to it, they noticed it was gone. It was later located and returned to its owner.
• At 11:39 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of First Avenue Northwest for a report of stolen property. According to the press release, a resident there was selling the item on Facebook Marketplace, and when the potential buyer arrived to complete the transaction, that person took the item without paying for it. The incident has since been resolved.
• At 7:10 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2700 block of Horton Road. Callie Jae Green, 23, of Clarksville, was northbound in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse when a deer ran out onto the road and collided with the vehicle, causing minor damage. There were no injuries.
Jan. 19: At 2:10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jesse Richard DeGroote, 45, of Shell Rock, for driving while license barred.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 25: Deputies arrested Claudio Mateo Manzo, 44, of Mason City, for second-offense OWI and driving under suspension.
Dec. 29: Deputies received a report of a possible child endangerment incident in Plainfield. The case is currently under investigation, and it has also been referred to the Department of Human Services for assistance.
• Deputies investigated a report of harassment.
Jan. 1: Deputies arrested Stephanie Hummel, 37, of Fairbank, for aiding and abetting the violation of a no-contact order, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also was issued traffic citations for having no valid driver’s license and no insurance.
• Deputies arrested Johannes William Kane, 43, of Fairbank, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no-contact order.
Jan. 2: Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of 165th Street. Following an investigation, Kent Mitchell Schwan, 36, of rural Sumner, was charged with first-offense OWI.
• Deputies arrested Emily Weese, 19, of Mason City, for first-offense possession of marijuana.
Jan. 6: Deputies arrested Frank Anthony Allee, 54, of Des Moines, on an active warrant for probation violation. He was picked up at the Polk County Jail and taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $2,000 cash bond.
• Deputies arrested Jamel Williams, 34, of Waverly, on a warrant for domestic abuse assault.
Jan. 7: Deputies arrested Steven Esparza, 33, of Waterloo, on a probation violation warrant.
Jan. 13: At 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Matthew Charles Henson, 26, of Waterloo, was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $6,000.
Jan. 14: At 5:55 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Luke Robert Johnson, 40, of Waverly, was driving a 2021 Ram 2500 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damages.
• At 9:34 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 218 and Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Lucas Allen Matthias, 42, of Fairbank, was eastbound on Highway 3 in a 2013 Peterbilt semi, owned by YPZ Transport LLC, of Louisville, Kentucky, while Maikel Darias Tellez, 38, of Louisville, Kentucky, was northbound on the off ramp from Highway 218 in a 2016 Freightliner semi, owned by Innovative Ag Services, of Monticello. Darias Tellez said he couldn’t slow down for the stop sign due to road conditions and failed to stop before entering the intersection with Highway 3 in front of Matthias. The Peterbilt collided with the Freightliner, causing disabling damage to Matthias’ truck and moderate damage to Darias Tellez’s. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 5:09 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Sundar Pun Magar, 25, of Ridgewood, New York, was southbound in a 2019 Volvo semi when he lost control due to the snowy conditions and entered the west ditch. The truck sustained minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 16: At 3 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest in Waverly. According to the accident report, Ludwin Ramirez Ramirez, 22, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Impala when he attempted to turn left into a business parking lot and missed the roadway, jumping the curb and striking a large boulder before getting stuck in a snowbank. The car sustained disabling damage. There were no injuries. Ramirez was cited for failure to maintain control and according to court records was also arrested for first-offense OWI and driving while license revoked.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 14: At 8:03 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 180th Street and Packard Avenue in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Erin Jane Enabnit, 34, of Rockford, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released at 5:23 p.m. Jan. 15 on her own recognizance.
Jan. 16: At 12:20 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop suspecting an impaired driver at the intersection of 220th Street and Oak Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Charles Allison, 32, of Allison, for third-offense OWI. He was released at 3:09 p.m. after posting bond.
• At 6:04 p.m., deputies responded to a motor-vehicle accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 57 and Spring Avenue in New Hartford. An investigation led to the arrest of Nathaniel Adam Bertram, 42, of Aplington, for first-offense OWI.
Jan. 17: At 8:21 a.m., deputies served a court-ordered hold warrant on Cassidy Christopher Young, 41, of Greene.