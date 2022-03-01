WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Feb. 10: At 1:36 p.m., police took a report of a debit card that was taken that occurred around 6 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 700 block of East Bremer Avenue.
Feb. 11: At 2:01 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred between 5:54 and 5:56 p.m. Feb. 10 at Fareway. A male subject left the store with two bottles of liquor. The incident is under investigation with charges pending.
• At 3:21 p.m., police responded to Bremwood in regard to a resident who assaulted staff. An investigation led to the 14-year-old resident charged with willful injury and transported to the North Iowa Detention Facility.
Feb. 12: At 1:38 p.m., police took a report of two counterfeit $20 bills that were passed at McDonald’s between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The incident is under investigation.
Feb. 13: At 7:44 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and Cedar River Parkway. According to the accident report, Jason Daniel Pringle, 38, of Sumner, was waiting to turn left onto Fourth Street while driving a 2019 Ford Transit T-250. A 16-year-old driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT came up behind the van and could not stop in time. She tried to avoid a collision by steering to the right but still struck the back of the van, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There was snow on the roadway and slippery. However, the teen was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.
• At 10:39 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was legally parked in the lot when a 16-year-old driver of a 2000 GMC Yukon was leaving the lot northbound and drove past the Trailblazer. The teen then turned too sharply to the right and struck the Trailblazer’s driver’s side bumper, and he continued his turn, ripping the bumper off the SUV. The Yukon also had minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Feb. 14: At 12:01 p.m., police took a report from Waverly Family Dentistry about fraudulent charges on the dentist’s business credit card for more than $6,000 that occurred between Jan. 26 and 28.
Feb. 15: At 7:24 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1200 block of East Bremer Avenue. Alisha Marie Stiles, 29, of Waverly, was driving westbound in a 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE when it struck a deer, causing extensive damage but drivable. The deer was off the roadway when officers arrived. There were no injuries.
Feb. 16: At 5:19 a.m., police were called to NAPCO, a.k.a. Waverly Plastics, for a report of theft that occurred sometime after 4 a.m. The case is under investigation.
• At 6:01 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of West Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Shaunda Elaine Miller, 33, of Waverly, was stopped at a stop light facing west at the intersection of West Bremer and Fourth Street Southwest while driving a 2021 Hyundai Palisade SEL. A 15-year-old was driving a 2010 Hyundai Sonata eastbound and did not notice the red light or stopped traffic. He told police he was distracted with talking with a passenger, so he didn’t hit the brakes until the passenger pointed it out to him. The collision resulted in moderate damage to the Sonata and minor damage to the Palisade. The teen was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.
Feb. 18: At 2:33 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Shawn Cletus Weipert, 36, of Clarksville, for first-offense OWI.
• At 3:57 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest for a disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of Samuel David Roberson, 25, of Waterloo, for violation of a no-contact order.
• At 7:31 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in a Wartburg College parking lot along Fifth Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, Xavier Serafino Oliviero, 19, of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, was entering the lot in a 2019 Chevrolet Trax and noticed another vehicle backing out of a parking spot. He put his vehicle into reverse to allow more room but did not see a 2018 Ford Focus, driven by Alexyess Hope Rosendahl, 23, of Waterloo, was right behind him. The Trax backed into the Focus, but neither vehicle sustained any visible damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:33 p.m., police assisted Butler County deputies with a search warrant in the 2400 block of Third Avenue Northwest in reference to an incident that occurred outside of a Shell Rock bar. According to the deputies, a subject named Reginal Crawford had pointed a handgun at another person and fired in that person’s direction. Crawford was later arrested for multiple charges and a stolen firearm with ammunition was recovered.
Feb. 19: At 12:21 a.m., police stopped Spencer Christian Snodgrass, 23, of Cedar Falls, for a speeding violation while southbound on Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to an arrest for OWI.
• At 2:28 p.m., police took a report of a violation of a no-contact order that took place at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 100 block of Fourth Street Northeast. An investigation led to the arrest of Samuel David Roberson, 25, of Waterloo, for violation of a no-contact order.
• At 4:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Casey’s South. According to the accident report, Angela Louise McBroom, 41, of Plainfield, was turning her 2010 Toyota Prius into Casey’s but was distracted by her handheld device. At the same time, Tracy Lynn Jordan, 48, of Nashua, was driving out of the lot in her 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Prius collided with the Tahoe, causing moderate damage to the Toyota and minor damage to the Chevy. There were no injuries. McBroom was cited for having no insurance in an accident and use of an electronic communications device.
Feb. 21: At 6:38 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue for a suspicion of an attempted burglary that took place between noon and 3 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 27: At 2:49 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Summer Jo Baird, 34, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2007 Dodge Nitro when she lost control of her vehicle and entered the median. The car then rolled over 1½ times before coming to rest on its roof, becoming a total loss. Baird was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for possible minor injuries. She was later cited for failure to maintain control and operation without registration card or plate.
Feb. 2: Deputies took Maria Carrillo, 19, of New Hartford, into custody on an active warrant.
Feb. 3: Deputies took a report of an assault that had occurred in the 2500 block of Viking Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Feb. 6: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Bryce Hatten, 19, of Winterset, for OWI.
Feb. 9: Deputies charged Mickaela Cisewski, 40, of St. Paul, Minnesota, for first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for excessive speed.
• Deputies took Will Walker, of Waterloo, and Joshua Fleshner, of Cedar Falls, into custody at the Black Hawk County Jail for multiple Bremer County warrants.
Feb. 10: At 11:49 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Viking Avenue and 230th Street. According to the accident report, Thomas Leo Flintrop, 23, of Janesville, Minnesota, was eastbound in a 1985 Peterbilt semi and was attempting to make a turn onto Viking Avenue. Meanwhile, Billy Wade Rummel, 42, of Fairbank, was in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and stopped at the stop sign facing south on Viking Avenue. Flintrop attempted to make the left-hand turn, he failed to go wide enough for the trailer he was pulling to clear the pickup. Rummel attempted to get out of the way, but he was unable to do so in time. The back of the trailer hit the front of the Silverado, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries. Flintrop was cited for making an improper turn.
Feb. 11: Deputies received a report of a gas drive-off at the Sumner Pronto station. The incident is under investigation with charges pending.
• Deputies arrested Wesley Crawford, 41, of Frederika, for second-offense OWI after an investigation into a snowmobile accident within the town of Frederika.
Feb. 12: Deputies took a report of an assault in rural Plainfield.
Feb. 16: At 5:22 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Walnut Street in Sumner. Linda Lee McMahon, 63, of Sumner, was driving a 2015 Ford Focus when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
Feb. 21: At 7:07 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Hilton Avenue. Sean Gregory Drewes, 18, of Waverly, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when it struck a deer, resulting in approximately $10,000 in damages.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 11: At 1:50 p.m., Black Hawk County deputies took Elizabeth Victoria Bordeaux, 22, of Waterloo, into custody for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on a court-ordered hold warrant for an OWI charge.
• At 6:46 p.m., deputies took Dustan James Brunstein, 38, of Dumont, into custody on a court-ordered hold warrant for a 2021 incident.
Feb. 12: At 3:55 p.m., deputies took Matthew Jason Hippen into custody on a court-ordered hold warrant on a simple misdemeanor from 2021.
Feb. 16: At 7:23 p.m., deputies arrested Dennis Eugene Garber, 61, of Clarksville for a probation violation.
Feb. 18; At 12:52 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Bartholomew Robb, 42, of Allison, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 19: At 5:23 a.m., deputies, with the assistance of the Waverly Police Department, arrested Reginal Crawford, 31, of Waverly, for assault by displaying a dangerous weapon following an incident at the intersection of Cherry and Main streets in Shell Rock. He was held in the Butler County Jail.
• At 6:46 p.m., deputies arrested James Elroy Meyers, 79, of Hampton on a court-ordered hold warrant on an OWI charge.
• At 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a trespassing complaint in the 200 block of East Traer Street in Allison. An investigation led to the arrest of Cody Allen Uhlenhopp, 34, of Belmond, for first-offense trespassing. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held pending an appearance.
• At 11:34 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Grove and North Walnut streets in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Vincent Boyle III, 48, of Clarksville, on a charge that was not listed on the arrest report. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held pending an appearance.
Feb. 21: At 4:02 p.m., Worth County deputies arrested Jason Michel Riggan, 25, of Greene, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and held for transferal to Butler County deputies. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held until 4:22 p.m., when he was released on a court order.
Feb. 22: At 12:42 p.m., Cerro Gordo County deputies arrested William Joseph Rogers, 26, of Mason City, on a violation of probation and held until transferred to Butler County deputies, who transported him to the Butler County Jail.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 18: At 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy John Birmingham, 39, of Nashua, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.