WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aug. 26: At 2:22 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Second Avenue Southwest near Waverly Health Center. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2008 Ford Escape XLT was stopping behind a vehicle that was turning left in the 1000 block of Second Avenue after going eastbound. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old driver of a 1987 Cadillac Seville was also eastbound and was going over the crest of a hill near the railroad tracks and hydroplaned on the wet street and was unable to stop before rear-ending the Escape, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The 16-year-old was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.
Aug. 27: At 6:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Burger King parking lot. According to the accident report, both Rebecca Marie Smith, 42, of Waverly, driving a 2008 Lincoln MKX AWD, and Noah Lee Ragsdale, 39, of Charles City, driving a 2008 Buick Enclave CXL AWD, were in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane when Ragsdale rear-ended the Lincoln, causing minor damage to both vehicles. As the collision occurred on private property, and damage was less than $1,500, there were no citations.
Aug. 28: At 2:48 p.m., police were notified of a single-vehicle accident that occurred at 11 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 900 block of First Avenue Southeast. An investigation revealed that Caryn Marie Blair, 36, of Waverly, was driving a 1995 Spar RV eastbound during a severe thunderstorm with heavy rain. She attempted to pull into a driveway, but failed to see a fiber optic utility box nearby due to reduced visibility. The motorhome ran over the box and eventually parked on top of it, causing approximately $1,000 to the box. The RV was not damaged, but Blair called for a tow truck at noon the following day before calling police for an accident report. The tow truck then transported the vehicle to a nearby parking lot. There were no injuries or citations.
Aug. 29: At 10 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and Second Street. According to the accident report, Isabella Marie Canney, 18, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2009 Ford Escape before hitting the rear of a stopped 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Michael Vern Pinegar, 44, of Clarksville. The force of the impact pushed the van into the rear of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Barbara Jo Glasener, 67, of Waverly. When officers questioned the drivers to get what happened, Canney said she was searching for music on her phone when the sequence started. All three vehicles sustained minor damage. There were no injuries. Canney was sited for following too closely and use of an electronic communications device when not making a call.
Aug. 30: At 9:06 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Darrell Lee Kelm, 77, of Clarksville, was northbound in a 2012 Buick Enclave on Fourth Street and attempting to make a left turn onto 29th Avenue when he collided into the side of a southbound 2021 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Haylee Rebecca Knudsen, 20, of Cedar Rapids. The force of the crash caused the Tacoma to roll over before coming to rest in the west shoulder. The Waverly Fire Department extricated Knudsen, and Waverly Ambulance transported her to Waverly Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Kelm was uninjured and was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn. The Tacoma was a total loss, and the Enclave was disabled. Meanwhile, Knudtsen’s ID card found on scene was found to be fraudulent showing an Illinois address. However, a background check showed she had a valid Iowa driver’s license, and the fake ID was destroyed with no further action.
• At 8:37 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Jordan Lynae Sunderman, 36, of Fredericksburg, was driving northbound in a 2016 Land Rover Discovery and was stopped behind a 2017 Kawasaki ZR900 motorcycle, driven by Shane Allen Cochran, 40, of Waverly. When the left turn lane’s green arrow was lit, but the red light for the rest of the northbound traffic remained red, Sunderman mistakenly accelerated, rear-ending the bike, causing disabling damage to the Kawasaki and minor damage to the SUV. There were no injuries. Sunderman was cited for following too close.
Aug. 31: At 9:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2017 Toyota Camry was legally parked in a space when a 15-year-old driver of a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport attempted to back up from an adjacent space. The driver didn’t back far enough out of her stall before proceeding forward and hit the front of the Camry with the front of the Explorer, causing minor damages to both. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 9: Deputies arrested Cyrus Demones Banks, 36, of Waverly, for driving while license suspended.
Aug. 14: At 2:47 p.m., deputies took Oscar Rene Lopes Gonzalez, of Charles City, into custody for second-offense OWI, open container and failure to have a valid license after deputies stopped him for erratic driving on U.S. Highway 218 near Plainfield.
Aug. 15: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. A further investigation led to the arrest of Dallas Aissen, 44, of Allison, for driving while barred.
Aug. 16: Deputies received a report of indecent exposure. The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.
• Deputies arrested Andrew Newell for failure to appear on a Bremer County warrant for driving while barred.
• Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for going 90 mph in a 65-mph zone. The driver failed to pull over and a chase ensued with speeds reaching 115 mph. Further investigation led to the arrest of Madison McCarvel, 19, of Waterloo, for eluding and was issued a speeding citation.
Aug. 19: Deputies arrested Dalton Shawn Breitsprecher, 30, of Ossian, on an outstanding arrest warrant for illegal possession of prescription drugs. Breitsprecher is currently being held in the Bremer County Jail on a $1,000 bond pending an initial appearance in front of a magistrate.
Aug. 20: Deputies took Michael Rickert, of Oelwein, into custody due to arrests warrants through Bremer County.
• Deputies charged Holland Ewing, 32, of Burlington, with driving under suspension. Ewing also has an active parole violation warrant out of Des Moines County.
Aug. 21: At 5:27 a.m., deputies took a report of an assault in the 2700 block of Larrabee Avenue.
Aug. 23: At 1:41 a.m., deputies took William Thompson, of Waverly, into custody for driving while license revoked.
Aug. 24: At 2:19 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 240th Street and Piedmont Avenue. According to the accident report, Tyler James Parker-Bellinger, 32, of Janesville, was westbound in a 2019 Ram 2500 on 240th Street, and Angela Marie Schultz, 50, of Waterloo, was southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala on Piedmont Avenue. After stopping at a stop sign, Parker-Bellinger proceeded into the intersection, colliding with the Impala, causing minor damage to the truck and moderate damage to the Chevy. There were no injuries. Parker-Bellinger was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
Aug. 27: At 1:04 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and County Road C-13. According to the accident report, Karl Laverne Gravel, 58, of Dyersville, was driving a 2018 Freightliner semi-tractor when an unknown pickup truck crossed into the median from C-13 and stopped there. However, there were several boards that hung out from the back of the truck’s bed that extended into the southbound lanes of the highway. Gravel was unable to avoid hitting the boards with his truck while passing another semi at the time. The pickup then left the scene, and there was no definitive description of it. There were no injuries or citations. The Freightliner sustained moderate damage.
Aug. 28: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of James Wood, 60, of Waverly, for OWI.
Aug. 29: Deputies received a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of Easton Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.
Aug. 30: At 7:19 a.m., deputies took a report of vehicle-object accident that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29 on Viking Avenue. According to an accident report, Molly Rose McMahon-Foth, 20, of Sumner, was northbound in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she encountered an older model track truck heading north. McMahon-Foth said her car struck a purple-and-white-striped barrel that came off the truck and scratched the side of her vehicle. There was no further action.
• At 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the Wapsie Valley High School parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was legally parked in the lot when an unknown vehicle struck it, causing minor damage to the SUV, and drove away. No further action was taken.
Aug. 31: Deputies charged Andrew Steffen, 45, of Cedar Falls, with driving while license revoked.
• Deputies charged Kaysee Stouch, 36, of Plainfield, with third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and was issued an excessive speed citation.
Sept. 2: At 12:03 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 north. Kevin Lee Jenn, 56, of Lakeville, Minnesota, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $8,000.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 26: At 1:02 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Utica Avenue in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Charles Wilbur Arp, 58, of Cedar Rapids, and Christine Lynn Miller, 57, of Evansdale, each for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were released on transfers, Arp at 1:05 p.m. and Miller at 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 30: At 12:36 a.m., deputies were called to the 200 block of West South Street in Shell Rock for a domestic disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas William Konen, 35, of Shell Rock, for domestic abuse assault.
Aug. 31: At 1:28 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky Carl James Sutton Jr., 29, of Aplington, on a warrant for first-offense possession of media to exploit a minor.
• At 9:07 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Ilgenfritz Avenue in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Corbin Duane Gillen, 53, of Osage, for first-offense domestic abuse assault.