WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jan. 19: At 4:55 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at McDonald’s. An investigation led to a referral of a juvenile female to Juvenile Court Services for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
• At 5:33 a.m., police were called to McDonald’s for a dispute between customers and a manager.
• At 8:11 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on East Bremer Avenue near the Paws Amore driveway. According to the accident report, Dylan Spencer Booms, 21, of Denver, was westbound in a 2005 Honda CR-V LX, while Robert William Roethler, 80, of Waverly, was eastbound in the center turn lane attempting to turn into Paws Amore while driving a 2010 Ford F-150. Roethler made his turn in front of the Honda, causing the CR-V to hit the truck in the side, causing moderate damage to the SUV and disabling damage to the pickup. Roethler said he couldn’t see Booms’ vehicle due to the sun being in his eyes. There were no injuries. Roethler was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
• At 8:42 a.m., police were informed of vandalism at Miller True Value that occurred between 4 p.m. Jan. 18 and 8:15 a.m. Jan. 19. Unknown subjects spray painted graffiti on the business’ exterior.
Jan. 20: At 12:49 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Emily Ruth Burke, 34, of Waverly, for driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 5:39 p.m., police responded to CUNA Cottage at Bremwood for a report of a client who was out of control and had assaulted staff at 5:30 p.m.
• At 9:26 p.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle from the Wartburg College O parking lot. The owner of a 2015 Ford Taurus said the vehicle was parked there between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m., and an unknown vehicle had collided with it, causing minor damage.
Jan. 21: At 10:56 a.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred between 1:15 and 5 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Family Foot Health Care parking lot. The owner of a 2013 Buick Verano said the driver’s side mirror had been knocked off and was on the ground, possibly by an unknown vehicle. There was no other damage noted.
• At 3:32 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Tyerra Lanae-Jean Mapes, 22, of Allison, was westbound on 10th Avenue in a 2007 Chrysler 300 Touring while Heather Kristine Stalzer, 44, of Iowa Falls, was facing south at a stop sign on 16th Street in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S. There was an uninvolved vehicle turning right from 10th Avenue to 16th Street, which blocked the view of the Nissan from the Chrysler. Stalzer pulled out from the stop sign in front of Mapes, causing a collision with both vehicles becoming total losses. There were no injuries. Both drivers were cited — Stalzer for failure to yield while entering a through highway and Mapes for failure to have a valid license.
Jan. 22: At 2:02 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of First Avenue and Second Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Kyle Ryan Squires, 24, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI.
Jan. 23: At 6:15 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the Village Square parking lot driveway. According to the accident report, Brennan Albert Imoehl, 19, of West Union, was facing west in a 2012 Nissan Murano and waiting at the stop light at the end of the driveway. Meanwhile, Rosemary Elaine Weidler, 62, of Shell Rock was approaching in a 2002 Chevrolet Venture and slid into the rear of the SUV due to slippery conditions. The collision resulted in minor damages to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 24: At 12:08 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Second Street and Third Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Megan Elizabeth Sauerbrei, 39, of Plainfield, for OWI and also multiple drug charges.
• At 1:57 a.m., police arrested Carson Raphield Kramer, 30, of Waverly, for drug-related charges stemming from the traffic stop at 12:08 a.m. at the intersection of Second Street and Third Avenue Southwest.
Jan. 25: At 9 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 10th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Megan Kay Meier, 34, of Waverly, was driving a 2012 Ford Explorer northbound and was stopped at a red light on 10th Street waiting to turn left onto Bremer Avenue. Meanwhile, Susan Carol Hennings, 80, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Sentra and was turning right onto 10th Street. Hennings said she hit the curb and straightened out the car before hitting the SUV, causing minor damage to the Ford and moderate damage to the Nissan. Police also observed that the Sentra’s windows were not adequately scraped of the frost. There were no injuries. Hennings was cited for an improper turn.
• At 10:11 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sunset Street and Second Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a 2007 Buick Lacrosse CX was eastbound on Second Avenue and had no stop signs, while a 15-year-old driver of a 2018 Toyota Corolla L was southbound on Sunset Street and had a stop sign at the intersection with Second Avenue. The Corolla failed to stop and yield to traffic and pulled into the path of the Lacrosse, causing a collision with minor damages to both vehicles. There were no injuries. The 15-year-old was cited for failure to obey a stop/yield sign.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 21: At 5:27 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South State Street and U.S. Highway 63 in Denver. According to the accident report, Ashlyn Karely Ruiz, 20, of Marshalltown, was westbound on State Street at the intersection with the highway in a 2011 Kia Sorento while Lisa Marie Wood, 53, of Denver, was northbound in a 2018 Jeep Compass. According to witness accounts, Wood was initially signaling to turn right onto State Street, while Ruiz was preparing to cross the northbound lanes to enter the southbound lanes of Highway 63. However, Wood aborted her turn and continued northbound on the highway, but Ruiz proceeded in front of Wood, causing the Compass to collide with the Sorento, resulting in both vehicles becoming total losses. Denver Ambulance transported both drivers to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Ruiz was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Jan. 25: At 4:26 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2200 block of Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Karah Anne Ringenberg, 31, of Ackley, was driving eastbound in a 1997 Buick Park Avenue and had stopped because she noticed another vehicle on the side of the road and she believed the occupants to be in a domestic violence situation. She stopped and backed up westward in the eastbound lane to investigate when Trevor Allan Bock, 21, of Sumner, approached in a 2015 Jeep Compass and struck the Buick in the rear, causing both vehicles to become total losses. There were no injuries. Ringenberg was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 21: At 8:08 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Forest Avenue and West Brook Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Courtney Christine Kielman, 32, of Clarksville, on a warrant for failure to appear on a serious misdemeanor charge.
Jan 24: At 10:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 32000 block of Iowa Highway 14 in Parkersburg. An investigation led to the arrest of Anthony Joseph Rottinghaus, 19, of Parkersburg, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released at 2:09 p.m. Jan. 25 on his own recognizance.
• At 11:32 p.m., Franklin County deputies served a probation violation arrest warrant on John Carlyle Snyder, 20, of Mason City, on Iowa Highway 3 at the Franklin-Butler county line near Dumont.
Jan. 25: At 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Spencer John Manship, 40, of Waterloo, on a warrant for a probation violation.
Jan. 26: At 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Megan Elizabeth Sauerbrei, 39, of Plainfield, at Heery Woods State Park on an unspecified charge.
• At 8:12 p.m., deputies took Aaron August Berger, 45, of Fort Dodge, into custody on a court ordered hold warrant.