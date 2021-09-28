WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sept. 13: At 3:07 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Horton Road. According to the accident report, a 15-year-old driver of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was northbound when the front driver’s side tire blew out, which caused the tread of the tire to be thrown into the opposite lane. The tread then struck a southbound 2011 Lexus ES 350, driven by Claire Nichole Marsh, 22, of Waverly, causing minor damage. The damage to the Grand Prix was limited to the tire. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 14: At 1:42 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 11th Street and Second Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of William Alexander Thompson, 29, of Westgate, for driving while license revoked.
Sept. 16: At 6:06 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2100 block of East Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Willie Earl Roberson Jr., 45, of Waverly, for driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 3:16 p.m., police received a report of theft from the 2100 block of East Bremer Avenue that occurred sometime after July 26.
Sept. 17: At 2:45 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Bremer Avenue at Sixth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, both a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by a 16-year-old female, and a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by Sherri Ann Gabbard, 60, of Waverly, were eastbound. Gabbard had stopped her vehicle behind another that had halted for a pedestrian crossing the road at the enhanced pedestrian crossing. The 16-year-old told police she had slammed on her brakes and was unable to stop before her Fusion rear-ended the Escape, causing disabling damage to the Fusion and minor damage to the SUV. However, police didn’t see any tire marks on the street. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for following too closely.
• At 5:23 p.m., police encountered a man in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue showing signs of drunkenness. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Duane Brandt, 43, of Waverly, for public intoxication.
• At 10:52 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 100 block of Third Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of the driver, Carson Raphield Kramer, 29, of Plainfield, for third-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and the passenger, Jasmine Sue Ann Miller, 26, of Sumner, for second-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 21: At midnight, police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 10th Avenue Southwest and Heritage Way. An investigation led to the arrests of Ian Michael Kuehl, 19, and Samantha K. Yerkes, 33, both of Greene, for possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 3: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Cadillac CTS. K-9 unit Mo was called in, and he gave a positive alert of an odor of illegal narcotics coming from within the vehicle. Deputies recovered more than 100 grams of multiple variations of marijuana and THC products and a digital scale. As a result, Areon Day, 21, of Dubuque, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony, failure to affix drug tax stamp, also a Class D felony, driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, and driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor.
• Deputies arrested Kerensa Joy Burkhart for domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor.
Sept. 4: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Jordan Justine Foster, 24, of Waverly, for OWI.
Sept. 6: Deputies arrested William Alexander Thompson, of Waverly, for driving while license revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Deputies charged Savanna Echols, 22, of Davenport, with first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as cited for having no valid driver’s license.
Sept. 7: At 9:05 a.m., deputies took a report of a theft.
Sept. 8: Jeffery Barkau, 48, of Denver, was taken into custody on an active Bremer County warrant for probation violation.
Sept. 16: At 9:34 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Kristen Marie Manson, 37, of Tripoli, was northbound in a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
Sept. 17: At 7:47 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 180th Street. According to the accident report, Natalie Marie Chapin, 28, of Tripoli, was northbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and was crossing 180th Street. Meanwhile, Matthew Marvin Price, 28, of Tripoli, was driving eastbound in a 2003 Jeep Wrangler and failed to notice a stop sign due to the gravel dust in the area. Price entered the intersection and collided with the truck, causing moderate damage to the Jeep and disabling damage to the Chevy. There were no injuries. Price was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• At 7:49 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1500 block of 275th Street. Thomas Edward Michler, 53, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2018 Ford Edge when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $4,000.
Sept. 18: At 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on Iowa Highway 188 East. Travis Marvin Christensen, 44, of Tripoli, was eastbound in a 2020 GMC Sierra when it struck a deer, causing moderate damage.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 17: At 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Cory Lynn Kotenbrink, 42, of Shell Rock, on an active arrest warrant.
• At 7:14 p.m., Franklin County deputies arrested Ronald Kenneth Riser, 52, of Hansell, on a Butler County warrant.
• At 9:55 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic assault disturbance in the 600 block of Main Street in Allison. An investigation led to the arrest of Chad Joseph Motz, 46, of Allison, for domestic abuse assault.
Sept. 18: At 10:21 a.m., deputies served a court-ordered hold warrant for Jesse Lee Oelmann, 30, of Alden, at the Harden County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 20: At 5:25 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 27800 block of 195th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Daniel Lee Wilson, 62, of Cedar Falls, with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and keeping a vehicle or premise for controlled substance.
• At 9:31 p.m., deputies arrested Ethan Paul Weber, 31, of Evansdale, on Butler County warrants for failure to appear, interference with official acts, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding causing injury during an OWI or drug investigation, driving while barred and harboring a runaway against a parent’s wishes while being held at the Black Hawk County Jail.
FAYETTE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 14: At 8:32 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance near Sumner. An investigation led to the arrest of Jacob E. Werner, 42, of Sumner, for domestic assault. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he was held. The Iowa State Patrol assisted in the incident.
Sept. 15: Deputies arrested Ashley Janette Kirby, 32, of Fredericksburg, on two warrants for failure to appear on the original charges of a probation violation and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. She was taken to the Fayette County Jail, where she was held on a $6,000 bond.
Sept. 17: At 5:10 p.m., deputies received a report of a disturbance north of Fairbank. An investigation led to the arrest of Brian Lee Beesecker, 49, of Fairbank, with violation of a no-contact order. The Oelwein Police Department assisted in the response.
Sept. 21: At 1:20 a.m., deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle. An investigation led to the arrest of Brian Beesecker, 49, of Fairbank, with a violation of a no-contact order. He was held in the Fayette County Jail pending an initial appearance.