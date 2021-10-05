WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sept. 21: At 8:40 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on Fourth Street Southwest near 13th Avenue. Maxwell August Miller, 19, of Spirit Lake, was northbound in a 2012 Mazda 3 and approaching 13th Avenue when a yearling deer ran across the road. The car collided with the fawn in the front, causing damage to the hood and bumper estimated at $3,000. The airbag also was deployed in the accident. There were no injuries.
Sept. 22: At 10:15 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident on Heritage Way. A 2000 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by a 17-year-old male, was westbound when a deer ran out in front of the truck, causing a collision with minor damage to the passenger’s side headlight, bumper and front quarter panel. The deer then continued across the street and into a nearby field. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 23: At 12:07 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near the driveway leading to Kwik Star South. According to the accident report, Caitlyn Lorriane Devries, 18, of Grundy Center, was southbound in a 2012 Ford Fusion and in the left-turn lane to turn toward Kwik Star. Meanwhile, a 2015 Ford Edge Titanium, driven by a 16-year-old male, was going northbound. Both vehicles were stopped for red lights. When the lights turned green for north-south traffic, both vehicles entered the intersection. Devries did not yield to oncoming traffic to make her left turn and was struck by the Edge, causing minor damage to the SUV and disabling damage to the Fusion. There were no injuries. Devries was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Sept. 24: At 3:32 p.m., police took a report of criminal mischief from a subject at Wartburg College. The reporting party’s car was vandalized sometime between 9 p.m. Sept. 19 and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
• At 9:43 p.m., police took a report of a possible burglary in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest.
Sept. 25: At 2:13 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Justin Roy Payne, 52, of Charles City, for driving while barred.
• At noon, police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Matthew Edward Doyle, 19, of Independence, was southbound in a 2014 Buick Verano and going through the intersection when McKala Lynn Liddle, 24, of Fredericksburg, was attempting to turn her 2015 Ford Taurus Limited left to go westbound from Fourth Street onto 29th Avenue but turned into the path of the Verano, causing a collision resulting in both vehicles being total losses. There were no injuries. Liddle was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Sept. 27: At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Home Boulevard. According to the accident report, both Jordan Leigh Lorenzen, 20, of Center Junction, driving a 2016 Ford Fusion, and Patrick Richard Shields, 57, of Waverly, driving a 2020 Chevrolet Express G3500, were westbound in the 1300 block of West Bremer, with Shields originally behind Lorenzen. Lorenzen then drove into the center turn lane was planning to turn onto Home Boulevard, and Shields continued westbound. However, Lorenzen told police that she missed her turn onto Home Boulevard and attempted to re-enter the westbound lane but did so without checking beside her and hit the van on the rear driver’s side compartment area. The crash resulted in minor damages to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Lorenzen was cited for improper use of lanes.
• At 8:52 p.m., police responded to an incident in the 300 block of Ninth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Edward Thomas Koch, 46, of Brandon, for third-offense domestic assault.
Sept. 28: At 1:40 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop after Roberto Lopez III eluded law enforcement in the 400 block of East Bremer Avenue. Charges are pending, and a warrant has been issued for Lopez’s arrest.
• At 3:03 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fifth Street and Third Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, Steven Lynn Rohwedder, 68, of Waverly, was driving southbound in a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro while Samantha Jane Bennett, 19, of Lisbon, was eastbound in a 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5i. Rohwedder said Bennett did not stop at the stop sign for Third Avenue before proceeding through Fifth Street, and Bennett told police she did a “slow and go” before striking the Camaro. Both vehicles took on disabling damages. Rohwedder had experienced minor pain, but he told police he would go to the hospital himself for a check-up. Bennett was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 22: At 10:37 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near mile marker 211. According to the accident report, Kaitlyn Weaver Shirk, 22, of Mason City, was driving northbound in a 2012 Ford E400 ambulance owned by the City of Mason City and admitted she may have drifted off. Meanwhile, Zachary Tyler Scott, 27, of Manly, was also northbound in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado and stated the ambulance veered into his lane, causing a sideswipe collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Shirk was cited for failure to maintain control.
Sept. 24: At 7:14 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3 eastbound. Christopher Scott McIntyre, 29, of Waverly, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
• At 7:39 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2000 block of Caspar Avenue northbound. Janet Elaine Poppe, 77, of Plainfield, was driving a 2018 Lincoln MKX when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damages.
Sept. 25: At 5:05 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Scott Alan Medhaug, 64, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Sept. 26: At 11:25 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on 190th Street. According to the accident report, Linda Lee McMahon, 63, of Sumner, was westbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Venture when it collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500, also going westbound. Only the Venture sustained any damage, which was minimal. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 28: At 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked Denver Police Department vehicle in the 400 block of Donna Street in Denver. According to the accident report, Andrea Kae Jennings, 52, of Denver, had backed her 2007 Pontiac G6 into a 2021 Ford Interceptor SUV that her husband, a Denver police officer, uses that was parked in their driveway. The collision resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 29: At 5:55 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63 southbound. Mindy Lee Nolan, 39, of Cresco, was driving a 2015 Ford Expedition when it struck a deer, causing disabling damages estimated at $3,500.
• At 7:42 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 260th Street and Quail Avenue. According to the accident report, Christy Lynn Hyde, 51, of Readlyn, was eastbound on 260th Street in a 2014 Ford Fusion while a 15-year-old female, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, was initially southbound at the stop sign on Quail and was attempting to turn eastbound onto 260th. The driver of the Impala said she didn’t see the Fusion coming due to the sun and pulled out in front of the other car, causing a collision with moderate damages to both. The teen was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
BUTLER COUNTY S
HERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 25: At 7:23 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Main and West Walnut streets in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Kristopher Michael Kaufman, 29, of Green, for second-offense OWI.
• At 10:07 p.m., Franklin County deputies arrested Cory James Morrison, 31, of Carpenter, in Hampton on a court ordered hold warrant out of Butler County.
Sept. 28: At 2:22 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Dean Rogers, 29, of Allison, on a court ordered hold warrant.
• At 12:01 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and North Walnut Street/Glenn Hall Road. An investigation led to the arrest of Cole William Lovell, 47, of Clarksville, for third-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.