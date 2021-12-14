WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Dec. 1: At 12:42 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of First Avenue and Third Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Robert Chestnut, 45, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
Dec. 2: At 5:59 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fourth Street Southeast on a speeding violation, going 41 mph in a 25-mph zone. An investigation led to the arrest of Thomas Charles Schiller, 32, of Cedar Falls, for driving while license revoked and for an active warrant for his arrest on another charge.
• At 6:49 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Burger King drive-thru lanes. According to the accident report, a uninvolved vehicle was at the Lane 1 kiosk and Dalonie Lee Jordan, 47, of Waverly, was behind it in a 2018 Kia Sportage and blaring her horn. She then backed up and pulled behind a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country in Lane 2, driven by Stuart Warren Gray, 65, of Waverly. The Sportage then went over the curb between the light pole and the van, sideswiping it. Jordan then stopped for a moment before leaving the scene. Police then caught up with Jordan at her residence, where the recounted the actions. Both vehicles sustained minor damages. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 4: At 12:12 p.m., police took a call reporting shoplifting at Hy-Vee that occurred at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4. The investigation is ongoing.
Dec. 5: At 1:59 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 16th Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Caleb Allen Dodd, 21, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and released with a court date.
Dec. 7: At 1:11 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Giselle D. Rodriguez-Montano, 19, of Chicago, for first-offense OWI.
• At 6:28 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 900 block of Cedar River Parkway. Allie Nicole Backer, 18, of Clarksville, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound when it struck a deer, causing moderate damage.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 4: Deputies arrested Andrew Steffen, 45, of Cedar Falls, for driving while license revoked.
Nov. 5: Deputies took a call from Waverly Health Center that a juvenile was being treated for a stab wound in the emergency department. An investigation is ongoing.
Nov. 7: Deputies took a report of sexual assault in Sumner. The case is under further investigation.
• Deputies took a driving complaint at the junction of U.S. Highway 63 and Iowa Highway 3. An investigation led to the arrest of William Perrott, 59, of Waverly, for OWI.
Nov. 8: Deputies arrested Robert Shadow, 41, of Plainfield, for continuous sex abuse of a child and a drug distribution violation to a person under age 18.
Nov. 12: Deputies took a report of a theft from a property in the 1300 block of Navaho Avenue.
• Deputies arrested Justin Lee Hanawalt, 32, of Waterloo, for first-offense OWI.
Nov. 13: Deputies arrested Brady Studer, 33, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI.
Nov. 15: Deputies took a report of a vehicle in a ditch. An investigation led to the arrest of Brooke Sommerfelt, 32, of Oelwein, for second-offense OWI and contempt of court for a violation of a protective order. Also arrested was John Sommerfelt, 34, of Independence, for contempt of court for violation of a protective order.
Nov. 16: Deputies arrested Jonathon Arthur Smith, 34, of Plainfield, on an active Bremer County warrant.
Nov. 17: Deputies took Gary Gregory, 71, of Hudson, Colorado, into custody on a warrant for second-degree theft.
Nov. 19: Deputies arrested Gary Reuter, 57, of Manly, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and first-offense OWI.
Nov. 21: Deputies arrested Samuel Ruben Melver, 34, of Cresco, for interference with official acts.
Nov. 23: Deputies arrested Matthew Lee Gitch, 37, of Denver, on two active Bremer County warrants.
Nov. 24: Deputies arrested James Gregory Langreck, 29, of Waucoma, for first-offense OWI.
Nov. 25: Deputies arrested Willie Roberson, 45, of Waverly, for driving while license barred.
Nov. 26: Deputies arrested Robert Bryan Rueber, 37, of rural Waverly, for second-offense OWI.
• Deputies charged Victor Matthews, 58, of Waverly, with second-offense OWI and issued traffic citations for no valid driver’s license and excessive speed (97 mph in a 65-mph zone). He also was detained on a warrant for failure to appear.
Nov. 28: Deputies charged Bryce Erickson, 22, of Woodbury, Minnesota, for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 29: Deputies arrested Kendall Norman Niedert, 26, of rural Tripoli, for OWI.
Dec. 1: Deputies responded to Tripoli for a report of harassment. An investigation led to the arrest of Cory Robert Berry, 34, of Tripoli for false reports by way of a 911 call.
Dec. 4: Deputies arrested Anthony Faey Davison, of Waverly, on a failure to appear warrant.
• Deputies arrested Chrystian Andrew Ward, 25, of St. Paul, Minnesota, for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no valid driver’s license.
Dec. 5: Deputies arrested Martavius Hunt, 27, of Waverly, for providing false identification information and driving under suspension.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 3: At 8:40 p.m., deputies served a court-ordered hold warrant on Christyna Marie Huber, 47, of Shell Rock, in regards to an OWI case.
Dec. 4: At 10:30 p.m., Aplington police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Howard Street in Aplington. An investigation led to the arrest of Dustan L. Petersen, 49, of Aplington, for first-offense domestic abuse assault and false report of an indictable offense.
Dec. 8: At 10:44 a.m., deputies took Nathaniel Jerry Dirksen, 31, of Hampton, into custody on a court-ordered hold warrant for an OWI case out of Dickinson County.