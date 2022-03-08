WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Feb. 24: At 4:28 p.m., police responded to 21st Street Northwest for a report of an active physical altercation. An investigation led to the arrest of Brittney Darrika Dillon, 28, of Rock Island, Illinois, for two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, both serious misdemeanors, one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• At 10:14 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of West Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, a 15-year-old driver of a 2004 Ford F-250 was eastbound on his way home from a school function when he lost control on the snowy road. The truck began to fishtail, and the teen was unable to correct the steering. The truck then spun around, striking a park sign and a utility pole, causing approximately $500 to them and moderate damage to the pickup. Dale’s Auto Service towed the truck. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for failure to maintain control.
Feb. 25: At 7:47 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 800 block of First Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Shaunda Elaine Miller, 33, of Waverly, was driving southbound in a 2013 Ford F-150 and was coming around a curve but lost control of the truck on the snowy street. The pickup went off the roadway and struck a utility pole and a landscaping rock. Damage to the pole was valued at $1,000, while the truck was a total loss. Dale’s Auto Service towed away the F-150. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:36 a.m., police responded to Cedar Valley Friends of the Family on a complaint that a resident’s cell phone and car keys were stolen sometime after 3 p.m. Feb. 24.
• At 12:50 p.m., police took a report of fraudulent activity from a person’s bank account that occurred on Feb. 22.
• At 6:24 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of 21st Street Northwest for a report of vandalism to a vehicle that occurred between noon and 6 p.m. The incident is under investigation.
Feb. 26: At 5:34 p.m., police took a report of vandalism that took place between 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 8 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 500 block of First Avenue Northeast.
Feb. 28: At 7:47 a.m., police took a report from the City of Waverly of decorations in the 200 block of East Bremer Avenue that were broken or bent by an unknown suspect sometime between 4 p.m. Feb. 27 and midnight. The incident remains under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 22: At 7:37 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2900 block of Iowa Highway 3. Larissa Lee Raber, 31, of Maynard, was driving westbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when it struck a deer, causing approximately $4,500 in damage.
Feb. 25: At 6:13 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Cael Anthony Nicolaus, 19, of Allison, was southbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Camry and going about 62 mph when he lost control on the icy road. The car then struck a bridge rail and then the concrete portion of the bridge, causing minor damage to the car. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 2600 block U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Thomas Allen Landloff, 18, of Nashua, was southbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala and came upon an accident scene while in the right lane. An unknown vehicle, described as a black SUV, was in the left lane and lost control before spinning out in front of Landloff. Landloff attempted to avoid the SUV, but a collision caused minor damage to the Impala. The SUV then went into the ditch before leaving the scene. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 27: At 12:39 a.m., deputies arrested Mary Jeanette Ridenour, 34, of Cedar Falls, on a violation of probation.
Feb. 28: At 8:07 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 18500 block of Oak Avenue in rural Allison. An investigation led to the arrest of Ashley Ann Marie Carter, 18, of Denver, and Carter William Koop, 22, of Allison, both for violation of no-contact orders on domestic assault cases.