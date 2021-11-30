WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 13: At 11:19 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident on Heritage Way. Caden Alexander Hobson, 22, of Allison, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when a small buck crossed the roadway and struck the side of the truck. The hit caused minor damage to the Chevy to the front quarter panel and driver’s side door. There were no injuries.
Nov. 17: At 6:31 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident in the 2900 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Darwin Leroy Westendorf, 66, Janesville, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 northbound when a deer ran out from the side of the road and caused a collision with moderate damage.
Nov. 19: At 5:34 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of West Bremer Avenue for a disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of Jabari Jerun Mathews, 26, of Waverly, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 20: At 7:37 p.m., police took a report of a stolen license plate that took place around 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Second Street Northwest. The case is under investigation.
Nov. 23: At 7:55 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident on 12th Street Northwest. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT was southbound when it left the roadway and hit a power pole, causing the SUV to be a total loss and incurring approximately $2,500 in damage to the pole. The driver was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for suspected minor injuries. She was also cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 9:45 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 600 block of West Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, John Arnold Wuertz, 71, of Waverly, was attempting to exit the Kwik Star West parking lot in a 2015 Honda CR-V EX but then smelled some oil and attempted to back up. He looked in his mirrors and back-up camera but didn’t see anyone behind him. However, Peyton Randall Meisner, 23, of Monona, was in a 2008 Pontiac G6 SE and was off-center from the Honda. Wuertz backed into the Pontiac before Meisner could get out of the way, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 19: At 2:44 p.m., Franklin County deputies arrested John Carlyle Snyder, 20, of Mason City, on an active Butler County warrant for assault by display of a dangerous weapon. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held pending a hearing.
Nov. 21: At 1:34 a.m., Clarksville police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Weare Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Jeffery Marcellinus Friis, 57, of Oelwein, on a warrant out of Buchanan County. He was taken to the Butler County Jail until he was transferred to Buchanan County custody.