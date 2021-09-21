WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sept. 9: At 3:15 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Kwik Star South parking lot. According to the accident report, Rita Khodadian Schwamman, 62, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, was pulling her 2020 Hyundai Palisade into a parking space. She told police that she wasn’t going very fast but the SUV wasn’t stopping. The vehicle hit a bumper post, bending it, with damage estimated at $1,000, and there was disabling damage to the front of the Hyundai. Schwamman complained of possible injury but was not taken to a hospital. There were no citations.
• At 3:58 p.m., police were called to Rolling Meadows Apartments for a report of a theft that occurred between noon and 3:30 p.m. The incident is currently under investigation.
Sept. 10: At 4:48 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. According to the accident report, an unknown vehicle backed into a legally parked 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo sometime between noon and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact or insurance information. The Monte Carlo sustained minor damage to the front end. There was no further information available on the run vehicle.
Sept. 11: At 9:39 a.m., police cited Shawn Sexton for having a dog running at-large after being given two previous warnings.
• At 10:33 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a 2012 Toyota Corolla and Rebekah Lynn Moyer, 26, of Shell Rock, driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra, were both eastbound on Bremer Avenue. Moyer had signaled and slowed down to turn right onto Seventh Street when the Corolla rear-ended the Tundra as the truck was turning. The teen stated she looked down at the Snapchat app on her phone, and when she looked back up, the Tundra was making its turn. She tried to swerve to avoid the truck, but still collided with the rear bumper, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The teen was cited for following too close and use of an electronic communications device on a graduated driver’s license. There were no injuries.
Sept. 12: At 9:30 a.m., police took a report of a theft from the N parking lot at Wartburg College that occurred sometime after 10 p.m. Sept. 11. The reporting party stated a longboard and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from their vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
• At 11:57 a.m., police responded to an altercation at the Waverly Historic Lofts that occurred around 7:42 a.m. Sept. 11. Christal Michel Collins, 35, of Waverly, was arrested for the incident.
Sept. 13: At 8:32 p.m., police were called to CUNA Cottage on the Bremwood campus for a report of an assault. An investigation revealed that a juvenile resident had assaulted two staff members. The male was arrested and taken to the Bremer County Jail and released back to Bremwood custody, with the case referred to Juvenile Court Services for two counts of assault causing bodily injury.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 10: At 4:19 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Allen Renfrow, 30, of Clarksville, on a warrant for second-offense OWI.
Sept. 13: At 1:07 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint of harassment in the 1200 block of Main Street in Dumont. An investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Lee Blue, 31, of Dumont, for second-degree harassment.
Sept. 14: At 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Dean Rogers, 29, of Allison, on a court-ordered hold for an OWI charge.
Sept. 16: At 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Colton Ryan Wright, 39, of Clarksville, at the Nashua Police Department on a court-ordered hold on a simple misdemeanor.
• At 2:09 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Vincent Boyle III, 48, of Clarksville, on a court-ordered hold for an aggravated misdemeanor charge.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Sept. 15: At 2:48 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal accident at the junction of U.S. Highways 63 and 18 at the Fredericksburg exit. According to the minimal crash report, Thomas J. Kolodziej, 68, of Nashua, was exiting Highway 63 in a 2016 Hyundai Accent onto Highway 18 and failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit broadside by a 2011 Kenworth semi-tractor, driven by Jason J. Woodring, 50, of Fredericksburg, which was going eastbound on Highway 18. Kolodziej would die from his injuries sustained in the accident, which remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, Fredericksburg Fire Department and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement division.