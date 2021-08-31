WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aug. 6: At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report based on a witness account, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was legally parked in front of Thompson’s Shoes with a white Chevrolet truck parked in front of it. The witness noticed the truck back up into the Impala and then drive away westbound, causing unknown damages to the truck’s rear bumper and minor damages to the front of the car.
Aug. 10: At 11:09 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Sixth Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of William Alexander Thompson, 28, of Westgate, for driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Aug. 11: At 8:01 a.m., police took a complaint of stalking from the 400 block of 16th Street Northwest that occurred around 7:50 a.m. The incident is under investigation.
• At 8:04 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in a visitor parking lot for Wartburg College on Seventh Street Northwest. According to the accident report, a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis was parked in the lot. The owner returned to find that something had bumped into the back passenger side corner of the vehicle and left the scene without leaving behind contact information. There was some black transfer paint noticed on the car, and the damage was minor.
Aug. 12: At 2:02 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at the Wooden Foot. Upon officers’ arrival, a vehicle had left the scene, which police later stopped. An investigation led to the arrest of Sean Gomez, 41, of Clarksville, for second-offense OWI and disorderly conduct.
• At 6:07 p.m., police were advised of a driving complaint going northbound from Exit 198 of U.S. Highway 218. After locating and stopping the vehicle, an investigation led to the arrest of Lisa Michelle Steere, 44, of Waverly for first-offense OWI.
Aug. 13: At 12:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Anthony Robert Dann, 32, of Waverly, for driving while barred and revoked.
• At 8 a.m., police took a report from McDonald’s of an incident that occurred at 10:50 p.m. the prior evening. An employee was reportedly assaulted by a teenager that was in a vehicle in the drive thru lane. The incident is under investigation to identify the subjects with a charge of assault pending.
Aug. 14: At 2:36 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Alexandrea Marie Belechto, 20, of Waverly, a passenger in the vehicle, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 1:02 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Sixth Street. According to the accident report, both a 15-year-old driver of a 2001 Toyota Avalon and Angela Maria Steuer, 44, of Waverly, driving a 2018 GMC Yukon, were eastbound when Steuer stopped at a crosswalk for a pedestrian who had activated the flashing signal and was walking southbound across the street. However, the teen Avalon driver did not stop and rear-ended the Yukon, pushing the SUV into the intersection. The crash caused minor damage to the GMC, while the Toyota was a total loss. The 15-year-old told police that she wasn’t on her phone, but she was using it to select music. She was cited for using an electronic communications device on a school permit and following too close. Steuer was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for possible injuries.
Aug. 15: At 1:47 p.m., police were called to Goodwill for a shoplifting report. An investigation led to the arrest of Mardelle Renee Mehmen, 63, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft.
• At 9:56 p.m., police took a report of a burglary that took place between 4 p.m. Aug. 3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 300 block of 21st Street Southwest. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 17: At 12:15 p.m., police performed a search of an apartment at the Rolling Meadows Apartments. As a result, Luciano Portales Jr., 18, of Waverly, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 20: At 1:24 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Second Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Cody Lee Caldwell, 30, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI.
• At 2:09 a.m., while police were dealing with the above incident, another car pulled up and started asking officers questions. Police suspected that the driver was intoxicated, and following an investigation, Alicia Marie Worth, 31, of Waverly, was arrested for first-offense OWI. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was booked and released pending a court appearance.
Aug. 21: At 2:01 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fifth Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jordan Alexander Brandt, 23, of Plainfield, for first-offense OWI.
Aug. 23: At 1:20 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Dawna Lee Langan, 53, of Waverly for possession of marijuana and methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 25: At 9:11 a.m., police took a report of shoplifting that occurred at 6:30 p.m. the previous day. An investigation led to the arrest of Louis Joe Chase, 52, and Tisa Joann chase, 51, both of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 20: At 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 23600 block of 250th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of April Louisa Simkins, 42, of Allison, for third-or-subsequent-offense domestic abuse assault. She was taken to the Butler County Jail, where she was held pending an appearance before a magistrate.
Aug. 21: At 2:42 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 110th Street and Packard Avenue. During the stop, Tyler Joseph Wegner, 28, of Charles City, allegedly assaulted someone and was arrested for simple assault. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held pending an appearance before a magistrate.
Aug. 23: At 9:30 p.m., Parkersburg police executed an arrest warrant in the 300 block of North Johnson Street in Parkersburg. Courtney Christine Kielman, 32, address unknown, was arrested for failure to appear on a violation of a no-contact order from a domestic abuse case. Additionally, Blake Atchison Oakes, 36, of Parkersburg, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order for a domestic abuse case. They were both taken to the Butler County Jail pending appearance before a magistrate.
• At 9:48 p.m., deputies were assisting a motorist at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Sinclair Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Trevor Dean Weis, 27, of Cedar Rapids, for first-offense possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held prior to an appearance before a magistrate.
Aug. 24: At 11:19 p.m., Clarksville police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of South Freemont Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Dennis Eugene Garber, 61, of Clarksville, for first-offense domestic abuse assault.
Aug. 26: At 1:02 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Uttica Avenue in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrests of Charles Wilbur Arp, 58, of Cedar Rapids, and Christine Lynn Miller, 57, of Evansdale, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.