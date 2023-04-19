Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
April 6
• At approximately 6:38 p.m., a 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Edna Lynn Giuntini, 48, of Waverly, and a 2014 Ford Fusion SE driven by Leondra Nishonna Ann Slaughter, 26, of Waverly, came upon the intersection of Third Avenue SW and Fifth Street SW. Giuntini was westbound on Third Avenue, while Slaughter was northbound on Fifth Street. The two vehicles made contact, and came to a stop on the NW corner of the intersection. Both vehicles sustained severe totaling damage. Slaughter was injured and transported to the Waverly Health Center Emergency Department. Giuntini and the occupant of her vehicle were uninjured. Giuntini did complain of possible muscular pain in her neck, and stated she would seek treatment later if necessary. The intersection is uncontrolled, with no signage.
• Waverly Police Officer’s took a report of fraud. This incident is under investigation.
• At approximately 12:56 hrs the Waverly Police Dept received a report of a student that had been found with a vape.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a theft from Walmart.
April 7
• At approximately 10:13 pm. the Waverly Police Department was called to a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot of Walmart. A juvenile was the driver of the vehicle and said he got upset and crashed his 2015 Ford Fusion SE into a tree but there were no injuries. From looking at the vehicle and how it hit the tree, it appears the vehicle was driving in a northeasterly direction and attempted to make a slight right hand turn around a curbed island in the parking lot. During the course of navigating the slight right the vehicle was carrying too much speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle. After losing control, the vehicle struck the curb of the island and ran head first into a tree. The vehicle received severe front end damage from striking the curb and the tree, causing airbag deployment.
• At approximately 7 p.m., the Waverly Police Dept was dispatched to the parking lot of Babcock Woods on 19th Avenue SE for a report of four vehicles with loud music.
April 8
• At approximately 3:17 a.m. Waverly officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen, who stated they found a person laying near the roadway on 10th Ave SW near the railroad tracks. Subsequent to investigation, Michael Lee Albers, 58, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
April 10
• Officers took a report from a Waverly resident about a stolen license plate from his truck.
• Waverly officers took a report of a burglary that had occurred over night at the Waverly municipal golf course.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.