Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
August 2
• At approximately 4:35 p.m. a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado K150 driven by Jason David Thueme, 35, of Waterloo, was accelerating south while having a green light. A 2016 Lincoln Navigator LRE driven by Meredith Colleen Smith, 36, of Waverly, had a green light as well, and proceeded to make a left turn failing to yield for the Silverado K150. The Silverado and Navigator then collided front to front, disabling them in the intersection. Both vehicles were towed and Smith was given a citation.
• At approximately 1:30 p.m. Waverly officers were dispatched to an assault that occurred at Bremwood Lutheran Services. Subsequent to investigation, a juvenile assaulted three Bremwood staff members. The juvenile will be referred to JCS for charges.
August 3
• At approximately 10:46 p.m. the Waverly Police Department received a report of vandalism to a residence. Investigation is ongoing.
• At approximately 9:09 a.m. Waverly officers were dispatched to a call of a theft from Red Cedar Place in the LEC lobby. Subsequent to investigation, it appears the theft was through a check of $3,750 cashed with forged signatures.
August 4
• A juvenile from Bremwood assaulted a police officer, and was charged with assault on a peace officer causing injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.
August 5
• The Waverly Police Department was called to the lobby of the law center to take a report.
August 6
• At approximately 10:19 p.m. the Waverly Police Department received a report of sexual abuse.
August 7
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault at Bremwood.
• The Waverly Police Department received a report of a sexual assault allegation at Bremwood.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.