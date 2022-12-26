Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dec. 12
• At approximately 10:25 p.m. a patrol officer with the Waverly Police Department was flagged down in front of the Pour House Bar for a disturbance. Subsequent to investigation Donald Lemon, 40, of Nashua, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Dec. 13
• Waverly Officers stopped Corey Bradshaw, 34, of Denver, for an investigation into impaired driving. Subsequent to investigation she was arrested for OWI first offense and child endangerment.
Dec. 14
• At approximately 3:52 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD driven by Marguerite Louise Gaede, 80, of Plainfield, was driving west in the Center private parking lot. A 2020 Infiniti QX4 driven by Danika Rose Rademacher, 21, of Princeton, Minnesota, then turned right heading west leaving McDonald’s, and hit Gaede’s passenger side fender with her driver side fender.
Dec. 15
• At approximately 12:38 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa Plate LPP310. Andrew Paul Valenzuela, 20, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested for possession of marijuana first offense.
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault that occurred at the W-SR middle school on Dec. 14. This incident will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Dec. 16
• A 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Garry Lee Birth, 77, of Fayette, was turning left off of West Bremer Avenue onto 16th Street SW. The Caravan slid into a light pole due to road conditions.
• A 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Holly Rae Jacobsen, 44, of Waverly, was traveling Southbound on Fourth Street SW in the 2700 block. A 2016 Mazda 3 Sport, driven by Rebekah Alice Klunder, 23, of Cedar Falls, was turning west from northbound Fourth Street SW into the Walmart lot. Klunder stated her tires spun on the snow and she could not get across the intersection in time to avoid hitting Jacobsen’s Grand Caravan. Jacobsen saw Klunder in the intersection and tried to avoid her but was unable. The two vehicles hit and Jacobsen came to rest in the grass between the roadway and sidewalk while Klunder stayed on the roadway.
• A 2008 Ford F150 driven by a minor was fishtailing down the 1000 block of Third Street SE in fresh snowfall. The minor lost control and struck the mailbox at 1023 Third Street SE. The minor left the area and was called in by a neighbor. Officers located the vehicle driving away from the location of the accident and had him return to the scene.
• At approximately 10:13 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa Plate LJR154 for erratic driving in the 2900 Block of Fourth Street SW. Alexandria Shirley Ann Daringer, 22, of Evansdale, was arrested for driving while license barred.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.