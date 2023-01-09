Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dec. 29
• A 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE driven by Peggy Rae Osborn, 60, of Cedar Falls, and a 2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn driven by Brian Jacob Stone, 47, of Waverly, started to move with traffic that had been stopped. Osborn was forced to stop again due to traffic. Stone reported that he looked down at his hand for a second. When he looked back up it was too late to yield to Osborn who had been forced to stop by traffic again. Stone then rear ended Osborn’s vehicle.
Dec. 30
• Robert Joseph Hamby, 38, of Waverly, was charged with theft in the second degree from the Cobblestone Inn.
Dec. 31
• A 200 Lincoln Town Car was parked in the first handicap parking stall. A 2022 Jeep Compass driven by Morgan Taylor Aikey, 18, of Waverly, was pulling into a parking stall next to the Town Car. A passenger in the right rear seat didn’t see Aikey’s Compass and opened their door into Aikey’s compass causing damage to the left rear quarter panel above the tire well.
• A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Darwin Lee Uhlenhopp, 60, of Waverly, was legally stopped at the intersection of 10th Avenue SW and Heritage Way waiting to turn right facing west bound. A 2017 Dodge Journey SE driven by Joann Alene Blasberg, 76, of Waverly, approached to also turn right and was not able to stop quick enough, hitting Uhlenhopp’s driver side rear bumper with her passenger side front bumper. Blasberg was cited.
Jan. 1
• Waverly officers arrested Isiah Dean Heidt, 25, of Oelwein, for assault and public intoxication following an investigation at the Beach House.
• At approximately 2:54 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle. The driver, Willie Earl Roberson Jr., 47, of Waverly, was arrested and charged for driving while license barred habitual violator.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
