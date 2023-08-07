Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
July 26
• At approximately 10:22 p.m. the Waverly Police Department was called to the 400 Block of Crestwood Avenue for a report of a 2008 BMW 535 XI driven by a juvenile that hit a parked 1995 Chevrolet Suburban K2500. Officers arrived and located the accident. The driver of the BMW stated he accidentally put the car in neutral and rolled approximately one block backwards, striking the Suburban. The Suburban was unoccupied and legally parked on Crestwood Ave. The BMW sustained damage to the rear driver side bumper and completely broke the rear window. The Suburban sustained damage to the rear driver side of the vehicle. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were drivable.
• Waverly police took a report of identity theft. At this time no other information is available.
• At approximately 12:15 p.m. Waverly officers were dispatched to a theft call that occurred at Kwik Star West on July 21 at approximately 3:20 p.m. Subsequent to investigation two juveniles stole items from the store.
July 27
• At approximately 12:29 p.m. Waverly officers responded to a call of fraudulent activities. Subsequent to further investigation, it appears to be identity theft.
July 28
• Waverly officers took a report of theft in the 200 block of East Bremer Avenue. At this time no arrests have been made and the case is closed.
July 29
• Waverly police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block 5th St SW on Amanda Lynn Brewer, 45, of Waverly.
July 31
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of vandalism.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.