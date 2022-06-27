Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
June 18
• At approximately 2:37 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. Booker Dean Wilder-Kapping, 19, of Charles City, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Waverly officers responded to the 900 block of 2nd St NW for a report of a stolen bicycle. This incident is still under investigation.
June 19
• Waverly officers arrested Cade Michael Williams, 19, of Waverly, for OWI first offense in the 1400 block of West Bremer Ave.
• At approximately 5:49 p.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of 10th Ave SW. Subsequent to investigation, Bryan Brusaw, 61, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of marijuana first offense, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count driving while revoked.
• A Waverly officer took a report of a stolen bicycle in the 100 block of 4th St SW.
• At approximately 10:37 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of Caseys at 1032 4th St SW. Adrian Shai Hernandez, 18, of Dumont, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 20
• Veridian Credit Union took in a counterfeit $20. The incident is still under investigation.
• Waverly officers arrested Joshua Robert Todd, 37, for OWI first offense following an allegation of a physical altercation.
June 21
• Waverly Police took a scam call from 1110 Woodring Dr. The incident is still under investigation.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.