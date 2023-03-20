Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
March 8
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault that occurred at the LIED Education Center. The student will be referred·to Juvenile Court Services for assault causing bodily injury.
• Waverly officers responded to a report of a hit and run that occurred near Mulligan Circle. Subsequent to investigation, Taylor Rae Raymer, 22, of Shell Rock, was arrested and charged with one count OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of controlled substance first offense, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and was also cited for multiple traffic infractions.
March 9
• Two males were witnessed shoplifting from Walmart, the incident is under further investigation.
March 10
• At approximately 11:44 p.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for erratic driving. Subsequent to the stop Mary O’Connell, 26, of Cedar Falls, was arrested and charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
March 11
• Silver Daniel Schmitz, 22, of La Porte City, was cited for striking a fixture on a highway and for leaving the scene of an accident.
• At approximately 2:46 p.m., Waverly police officers came upon a disabled vehicle while patrolling in the 2400 block of East Bremer. Subsequent to investigation, Brittany Benson, 31, of Waterloo, was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 12
• Waverly officers conducted a routine traffic stop. Subsequent to investigation, Raymond Krueger, 39, of Waverly, was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Krueger was taken to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked and later released with a court date.
March 13
• A 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Nicholas Aaron Poehler, 39, of Clarksville, was traveling northbound on Fourth Street SW and had a green light at the intersection that leads to McDonalds/Miller Hardware. A 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Tiffany Rene Tusler, 33, of Charles City, was traveling south and then turning east onto the road that leads to McDonalds/Miller Hardware and had a green light. Tusler did not see Poehler’s Taurus and struck the side of the vehicle causing damage to both vehicles. Poehler stopped at a nearby drive to call police. Tusler continued into the parking lot and then was out of sight of Poehler. Officers located an unoccupied Altima in the HyVee parking lot and had Poehler meet them there. Tusler eventually came outside the store and stated that they were just about to call police about the accident. Tusler was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left turn.
March 14
• At approximately 10:14 p.m., officers were called to the Wartburg Campus for a report of drugs found by campus security. Anthony Michael Roe, 19, of Perry, and Brody Michael Rogers, 18, of Oelwein, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana first offense.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.