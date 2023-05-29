Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
May 14
• At 12:56 a.m., Waverly police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 blk of Fifth Street NW. Subsequent to investigation, Jacob Gregory Mcbride, 22, of Mason City, was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Mcbride was taken to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked and released with a court date.
May 17
• Waverly police took a report of criminal mischief at Waverly Senior Homes at 320 15th St NW.
May 18
• A 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe was legally parked in the 400 block of Fourth Street NW. A 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by David James Brookman, 34, of Waterloo, was traveling northbound on Fourth Street NW. Brookman moved to the right to avoid an oncoming vehicle and struck the Tahoe with his mirror, hitting the Tahoe’s mirror. Brookman left the scene, but called in and reported the accident.
May 19
• At approximately 4:17 p.m., Waverly officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fourth Street SW for a report of a multiple vehicle collision. There were four vehicles involved, and two drivers reporting possible injuries. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Cheryl Ann Stevenson, 59, of Waverly, a 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by Amanda Ruth Shreve, 41, of Waverly, and a 2017 Mazda 6 Touring driven by Joe Jerald Volker, 41, of Dike, were stopped in traffic at a red light. A 2016 Mazda CX-9 Grand Tour driven by Michael Ray Watkins, 71, of Waterloo approached the rear of Volker’s vehicle, and stated traffic had stopped abruptly. Stevenson struck the rear of Shreve’s vehicle, causing it to be pushed forward. Shreve then struck the rear of Volker’s vehicle, causing it to be pushed forward. Volker then struck the rear of Watkins’ vehicle. All four vehicles sustained damage. Watkins had front airbag deployment and was towed from the scene by Dale's Towing. Shreve complained of head pain, but refused emergency medical services. Stevenson was transported to the Waverly Health Center Emergency Department for minor injuries. Stevenson was cited for following too closely.
• Waverly Police arrested Ashley Theresa Cashmir Jennings, 24, of Bettendorf, for driving while license is barred.
May 20
• At 11:23 p.m. Waverly officers were dispatched to a disturbance. Subsequent to investigation, Andrew Shane Utsler, 35, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury. Utsler was taken to the Bremer County Jail where he was held for the magistrate.
• At approximately 2:36 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Plate 769WBA for failure to dim in the Kwik Star parking lot at 2501 Fourth St SW. Nikita Nmn Thomas, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for OWI second offense and DWLR.
• Waverly officers took a report of vandalism in the 500 block of First Avenue NE. This incident is currently under investigation.
May 21
• A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT driven by David Alan Meyer, 60, of Charles City, turned Left onto 10th Avenue SW from Fourth Street SW. Meyer did not see a 2016 Cadillac ATS driven by Abbi Layne Grapp, 30, of Waterloo, coming and struck the side of the ATS.
• At approximately 2:01 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Plate DL533 for speed, an equipment violation, and suspected drunk driving. Kevin Lee Buss, 45, of Geneseo, Illinois, was arrested for OWI first offense.
May 22
• A 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a juvenile was traveling east through the intersection of Heritage Way and 10th Avenue SW. Evan Michael Roberts, 18, of Storm Lake, driving a 2011 Chrysler 200, did not see the Traverse and pulled out in front of her causing a collision while trying to cross the intersection going south on 10th Avenue SW. Roberts was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.