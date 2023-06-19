Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
May 30
• A 2011 Ford Edge driven by Delores Lavon Winkowitsch, 75, of Allison, was backing out of a parking spot and backed into a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Michelle Renee Storer, 35, of Waverly, who was stopped in the traffic lane waiting for traffic to pass.
• At approximately 4:20 p.m., a 2018 Ford Edge driven by Judith Rose Buchholz, 80, of Charles City, and a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Dalton Virgil Whitehall-Gilkes, 21, of Waverly, were simultaneously backing out of their respective driveways. Both drivers were watching for north and southbound traffic, but did not see the other vehicle also backing into the roadway. The rear of each vehicle sustained damage upon impact. No injuries were reported. Neither vehicle was towed from the scene.
• Waverly Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of 10th Street SW. Subsequent to investigation, Megan Christina Carpenter, 34, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
May 31
• At approximately 12:46 a.m., Waverly officers were dispatched to The Wooden Foot for a report of a male subject out of control. Subsequent to investigation, Rickey James McDowell, 67, of Iowa Falls, was arrested and charged with one count of disorderly conduct, and one count public intoxication.
June 1
• A staff member at Bremwood was assaulted, a minor female was charged with assault.
June 2
• Waverly officers took a report of an assault that occurred at Bremwood resulting in injury.
• Waverly Police Department took a report of a burglary to a residence. At this time the incident is under investigation.
• At approximately 12:56 p.m., the Waverly Police Department took a report of two female juveniles running away from Bremwood. The two Juveniles went to Casey’s and stole a can of Mike’s Harder Strawberry/Pineapple. The two juveniles will be referred to JCS for theft and possession of alcohol under age.
• Three individuals stole items from Walmart. The incident is still under investigation.
• At approximately 9:54 p.m., Waverly officers arrested a juvenile for possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 5
• Waverly police officers took a report of fraud. This incident is currently under investigation.
June 6
• At approximately 4:08 a.m., Waverly officers were dispatched to a reported theft. Case is still under investigation.
June 8
• A 2008 Hyundai Tucson SE/LTD driven by Vanessa Renee Gregory, 19, of Cedar Falls, stopped for a red traffic signal. Thomas Joseph Loew, 62, of Waverly, was in the crosswalk riding a bicycle. Gregory made a right turn on red and didn’t see Loew. The Tucson clipped the rear tire of the bicycle as it started to turn, knocking Loew off the bicycle. Loew had minor scratches to his right knee and right hand thumb.
• Waverly officers took a report of a dog running loose on the Wartburg campus. Subsequent to investigation, Nicole McCollough, of Waverly, was charged with one count allowing dog to run at large, a simple misdemeanor.
June 9
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a sexual assault that took place on Bremwood campus.
June 11
• At approximately 4:22 p.m., a 2015 Hyundai Accent driven by Earnie Lawrence Hobel, 45, of Cedar Rapids, was driving south on 218 turning onto 35th Street NW. Hobel then lost control, drove off the roadway, into a field and back out into the roadway. Hobel damaged his tire causing the vehicle to catch on fire. The vehicle burned completely, totaling the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to a friend’s residence where he was staying.
• A 2023 KYMC Super 8 50C moped driven by a juvenile and a 2015 Honda NPS50 moped driven by a juvenile were traveling east in the Walmart parking lot. The KYMC was traveling ahead of the Honda. The juvenile driving the Honda sped up to catch up and ride side by side with the other. The Honda driver then lost control, turning left into the other juvenile, causing both mopeds to fall over.
June 12
• At approximately 7:19 a.m., Waverly officers were dispatched to a reported burglary. This burglary is currently under investigation.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.