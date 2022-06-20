Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
May 7
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a theft from Casey’s. Subsequently two Bremwood residents were charged with theft and possession of alcohol under age.
May 11
• Waverly officers were called to a possible domestic fight. Subsequent to an investigation, Johnwell Gills Ill, 39, of Waterloo was arrested for a violation of a no contact order.
• Robin Schares, 51, of Tripoli was arrested for theft in the fifth degree from HyVee in Waverly.
May 13
• At approximately 3:45 a.m. Waverly police officers received a call regarding a possible drunk driver. The reporting party advised dispatch that there was a gray car swerving all over the road northbound on US Highway 218. Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of Fourth St SW and 10th Ave SW. Cody Wildman, 23, of Waverly, was arrested for OWI first offense.
May 14
• At approximately 12:38 a.m. Waverly Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of Fifth street SW. Subsequent to the investigation, Joseph Nevels, 38, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with OWI first Offense.
May 15
• Waverly Officers were called to a report of a dispute. Subsequent to investigation, Jakeyna Atkins, 36, of Waverly was charged with simple assault. Atkins was booked and released with a court date on that charge.
May 16
• At approximately 9:58 a.m. the Waverly Police Department responded to a theft report from Applebee’s Grill & Bar. Subsequently Robin Schares, 51, of Tripoli was removed from the business due to her not paying for meals on two separate occasions.
• At approximately 1:56 p.m. Waverly officers responded to Walgreens for a report of a theft. This incident is currently under investigation.
May 17
• The Waverly Police Department received a call of a possible theft from Trinket and Togs. Subsequent to investigation Robin Ann Schares, 51, of Tripoli, was charged with theft in the fifth degree and trespassing.
May 20
• A 2018 Ford Escape driven by Richard Eugene Lahr, 57, of Waverly, was traveling east on 10th Ave SW. A deer crossed into Lahr’s path and the Ford Escape struck the deer causing damage to the vehicle.
• A 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Dean Paul Knapp, 76, of Shell Rock was stopped at the stoplight at 10th Ave SN on 4th St SW facing north. Marvin John Bliss, 61, of Waverly had something fall in the back of his 2009 Chevrolet Express, he looked to see what it was and when he looked up it was too late and he was unable to stop in time. Bliss struck the rear of Knapp’s Equinox causing damage to both vehicles.
May 21
• The Waverly Police Department took a vandalism report from Norby’s Farm Fleet store. It was reported that a subject ran into a lawn mower and then left the scene.
May 23
• At approximately 3:41 p.m. Waverly officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 16th St NW for a vehicle accident. A 50-year-old female driver operating a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was legally parked and when she came out to her vehicle, there was a large dent on the rear passenger side door. Left on the Equinox was a business card with a name and number written on the back. Officers spoke with an individual that witnessed the accident. The witness stated that Terry Dean Noel, 78, of Waverly, was in a work golf cart, and thought he was accelerating forward but instead reversed, thus causing the damage to the Equinox. Police contacted Noel and explained that they needed his information and the insurance information to give to the owner of the Equinox. Noel stated he would send things over the next morning. On May 24 Waverly officers contacted the supervisor of Noel’s workplace. The supervisor stated that they would handle everything in house, but refused to give police insurance information. Waverly police gave the supervisor the Equinox owner’s phone number to make contact with her for a resolution.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a stolen John Deere lawn mower, model 318, with a bucket. This incident is currently under investigation.
• Waverly officers took a report of an intoxicated male outside of the law center. Officers located this male and subsequently arrested Ludwin Ivan Ramirez, 23, of Waverly, on an active warrant and for public intoxication.
June 1
• Marvin Kuker, 64, of Waverly, was found driving while his license was revoked.
• A 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by Dana Scott Bobst, 39, of Waverly, was traveling west on W. Bremer Ave. A 2018 Ford Escape driven by Marlene Mildred Fasse, 82, of Waverly, was exiting the Senior Center parking lot and turning west. Fasse did not see the Dodge Challenger and her Ford Escape hit the rear end of the Challenger and ripped its rear bumper off. Fasse was cited for failure to yield while entering a through highway.
June 2
• Three juveniles from Waverly and one juvenile from Shell Rock were arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Waverly officers took a call of an assault, and, following an investigation, arrested Matthew Barta, 21, of Waverly.
June 3
• Waverly officers took a report of theft. The incident is still under investigation.
June 4
• At approximately 2:03 a.m., the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Subsequent to the stop, Adam Lee LeMatty, 29, of Keokuk, was charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor and issued a citation for failure to use headlamps when required.
• At approximately 4:57 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by a Waverly juvenile and a 2020 Honda Pilot driven by Kelly Jo Minard, 39, of Waterloo, were driving North in the 600 block of 1st Street NW. The juvenile was following too closely, and rear-ended Minard’s Pilot. The juvenile stated he was looking down 5th Ave NW, and when he looked in front of him it was too late to avoid the collision. There were no black marks on the roadway seen from sudden braking. The Toyota Corolla was towed from the scene by Dale’s Towing. The juvenile was cited for following too closely.
June 5
• The Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and erratic driving. Subsequent to the stop, Jacob Robert Hilmer, 21, of Walker, was charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• The Waverly Police Department arrested Nathan Allen Redman, 33, of Parkersberg, for violation of a no contact order. Redman was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
• At approximately 9:24 p.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1700 block of 4th street SW. Subsequent to investigation, Nicole Elise Rommel, 29, of Waverly, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
June 9
• At approximately 12:55 a.m. officers initiated a traffic stop on Alishia Lashaun Wilson, 21, of Cedar Rapids, for an equipment violation. Wilson was arrested on multiple charges.
June 12
• The Waverly Police Department took a vandalism report from Park and Rec. On June 11 Park and Rec reopened the bathrooms at Memorial Park after being closed for several days due to vandalism. Once again the bathroom was again vandalized causing $150 in damage. The public is encouraged to contact the Waverly Department with any information about this.
June 13
• At approximately 11:15 p.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Subsequent to the stop Kyle Wayne Kondoudis, 19, of Waverly, was charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor and cited for speeding.
June 14
• At approximately 8:35 p.m. the Waverly Police Department was called to a report of a disturbance. Elizabeth Marie Leiss, 36, of Waverly, was charged with criminal mischief third degree, an aggravated misdemeanor, public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor and assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.