Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Nov. 16
• A 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by a juvenile was traveling south on 16th Street SW and was unable to stay on the roadway and struck the turn lane sign when the road curved slightly to the east. The road was snow covered and conditions were slick. No citations were issued. The city was notified of the sign’s damage.
Nov. 17
• A 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 driven by Krystal Jean Liebau, 37, of Waverly, was traveling west on West Bremer Avenue. A 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Anna Marie Hemann, 21, of Montrose, was stopped facing north on Eighth Street SW. Hemann pulled out into the intersection without first confirming that the intersection was clear. Hemann stated she looked, but did not see Liebau’s vehicle. It was snowing at the time of the accident, but roadway conditions did not appear to be impacted.
• A 2014 Volvo S60 T5 was legally parked and unoccupied. A 1999 Ford Mustang driven by Quentin James Kelso, 21, of Keokuk, performed a U-turn and struck the rear of the Volvo. Kelso told officers he had not cleared the snow from his windshield and his vision was obscured and he did not see the parked car. Kelso’s girlfriend was involved in an accident in the same area and he was turning around to get to the first accident scene.
Nov. 18
• At 6:24 p.m., Waverly Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of 11th Street NW on a vehicle without its headlights on. Upon initial contact, officers noticed the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, Warren Peter Krieg, 27, of Greene was placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana Second offense.
Nov. 19
• Waverly officers arrested Eduardo Aguilar Herrera, 31, of Compton, California, from the Red Fox hotel for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following an investigation.
• Waverly Officers took a report of stolen property from a garage at the Westgate apartments. The investigation is still active.
Nov. 20
• A Waverly resident was scammed out of $300 on Snapchat.
• Waverly officers arrested Ella Shea Killion, 19, of Janesville, for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following an investigation conducted while on a traffic stop.
Nov. 22
• At approximately 5:58 p.m., Waverly officers responded to the Bremwood Campus for a report of multiple juveniles assaulting staff.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.