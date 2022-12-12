Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Nov. 28
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 7:44 pm
Nov. 28
• A 2022 Chevrolet Malibu Premier driven by Dion Ray Bolton, 57, of Waverly, was Northbound on 20th Street NW where it curves Westbound into Fifth Avenue NW. A deer crossed his Malibu’s path and Bolton struck the deer causing damage to his vehicle.
Nov. 30
• A 2013 Nissan NV driven by Leanne Marie Kaiser-Wehling, 38, of Waverly, was traveling in the 1400 blk of Bremer Rd and struck a deer.
Dec. 1
• A 2021 Ford Escape driven by Brooke Ellen Livingstone, 42, of Waterloo, was Southbound on Fourth Street SW making a left turn onto Oak Ridge Cir. A 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Tyler Justin McCormack, 38, of Waterloo, was northbound on Fourth Street SW. Livingstone was blinded by the sun and thought she had a green arrow and started to make a left turn. Signal is left turn yield on green. Livingstone pulled into the path of McCormack.
Dec. 2
• The Waverly Police Department was contacted in reference to a burglary.
• The Waverly Police Department was called to report a hit and run accident. A woman’s car was parked in the street overnight when an unknown person’s vehicle struck her car.
Dec. 4
• Waverly officers charged two juveniles for theft after investigating stolen property from the locker room located within the W.
Dec. 5
• A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brian Thomas Freed, 44, of Grundy Center, was driving west next to a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Nicolaus Gene Moore, 24, of Shell Rock, on 10th Avenue SW. Freed attempted to merge into the lane Moore was driving in, and collided with Moore’s vehicle. Freed was at fault and given a citation.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
