Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Nov. 9
Nov. 9
• At approximately 9 p.m., Waverly Officers responded to the 500 block of West Bremer Ave for a report of vandalism to a vehicle. This incident is currently under investigation.
Nov. 10
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of a burglary that occurred at the Waverly Golf and Country Club. This incident is currently under investigation.
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of an assault that occurred at the Hartman House on Bremwood campus. After initial investigation, a juvenile was transported to the Bremer County Jail on the charges of serious assault and criminal mischief fourth degree. This incident will be referred to JCS.
• At approximately 9:22 p.m., Bremwood staff contacted dispatch to report an assault that had occurred.
Nov. 12
• At approximately 1 a.m., Waverly Officers investigated a vehicle stopped in the roadway in the 500 block of 20th Street NW. Subsequent to investigation, Ali Abrar, 32, of Cedar Falls, was arrested and charged with one count possession of a controlled substance- marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• At approximately 8:44 p.m., Dispatch advised Waverly officers of a driving complaint entering town from Highway 218 exit 198. Subsequent to investigation, Jacob Allin Hungate, 21, of Marion, was arrested and charged with one count OWI first offense. Hungate was also cited for an open container violation.
Nov. 14
• The Waverly Police Dept. responded to a report of a sexual assault at Bremwood Campus.
• The Waverly Police Dept. responded to a report of a sexual assault at Bremwood Campus.
• It was reported to the Waverly Police Dept at approximately 5 p.m., that a Bremwood client had been assaulted by three other clients.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.