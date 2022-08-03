pool pix

File photo: The Waverly Pool at the end of May. The pool will close on Aug. 14 for the season.

 file photo The Waverly Pool will close on Sunday, Aug. 14 for the season.

The Waverly Pool will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 14. As we finish up another great season at the Waverly Pool, we would like to thank all of the patrons that came out to enjoy the water with us this summer. Sunday, August 14th will be the last day of the 2022 pool season. The pool will be open regular hours through that day.